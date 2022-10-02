ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Judd Apatow Joked About Maude Apatow Never Taking His Advice For "Euphoria"

By Natasha Jokic
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15a2kk_0iJDV6Xn00

You're likely aware by now that Euphoria actor Maude Apatow is none other than the daughter of comedy juggernaut Judd Apatow .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41VEyb_0iJDV6Xn00

And the awesome Leslie Mann!

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic for HBO / Getty Images

So, when E! asked Judd what advice he's given Maude for Euphoria , he replied, "No advice. She doesn't ask for it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hx17J_0iJDV6Xn00
David Livingston / Getty Images

"I'm giving it constantly, and then it's just ignored — and then she succeeds, and that makes me think, 'I guess the advice was just unnecessary.'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2to1P7_0iJDV6Xn00
Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Netflix

As for what advice Judd is giving, he added, "Pack a lunch. You're going to get hungry."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LXmDc_0iJDV6Xn00
Jc Olivera / WireImage / Getty Images

For what it's worth, Maude did say earlier last month that she does follow Judd's advice. "My dad always told me acting is tough because you never know what's going to come next," she said, explaining how her dad would provide feedback on her writing. "He always encouraged me to write."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ahdqj_0iJDV6Xn00
Filmmagic / FilmMagic for HBO / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Judd has had to grapple with some folks discovering who he is via Maude's work. Back in March, he explained on The Last Laugh podcast , "I went online, and I looked at my Twitter feed, and I saw that my name was trending, and the first tweet was something like ‘Judd Apatow is Maude's dad?!' Then, someone else was like, ‘Who the fuck is Judd Apatow?’"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u2n70_0iJDV6Xn00

"And then, someone else was like, ‘He’s a director!’ And then, that person said, ‘Well, I don’t know every nerdy indie director.’ And then, someone else was like, ‘He’s not an indie director. He did Knocked Up !’”

Filmmagic / FilmMagic for HBO / Getty Images

Given that Judd is unlikely to provide feedback on my writing anytime soon, I'll take the packed lunch advice!

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

When ‘Bros’ Bombed, Star Billy Eichner Put the Blame on the Audience

Most people don’t want to see movies perform poorly at the box office. And I’d argue that most people, despite the “go woke, get broke” social media rhetoric from a vocal minority, see the value in consuming and identifying with stories about people who may not look like them or share their lifestyle. So, it’s disappointing when a film, like Bros, featuring an underrepresented population doesn’t succeed.   Bros’ dismal opening of just $4.8 million — and a string of eyebrow-raising tweets from writer-star Billy Eichner — has sparked conversations about why the well-reviewed gay rom-com failed, and if audiences should...
MOVIES
Deadline

Julia Roberts Says George Clooney & His Family Saved Her From ‘Loneliness And Despair’ While Filming ‘Ticket To Paradise’

Julia Roberts and George Clooney are reuniting in the upcoming film Ticket to Paradise which was filmed in Australia. The longtime friends were stuck in a pandemic bubble and Roberts is now opening up about how the Clooney family “saved” her during filming. In a New York Times interview, Roberts and Clooney opened up about working together again after starring in films like Ocean’s Eleven and Money Monster. During the filming of Ticket to Paradise Roberts was housed in a home by herself while Clooney, his wife Amal and their kids stayed in a rental close by. “We started in Hamilton Island, with all these...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Judd Apatow
Person
Maude Apatow
Person
Leslie Mann
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Euphoria#Hbo
EW.com

Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel take till death do us part literally in new Shotgun Wedding trailer

Talk about a chaotic start to happily ever after. At first, the wedding of Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) looks like it's on track to be a dreamy, albeit slightly quirky ceremony in the trailer for the upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding. The dress has been picked, the seating chart set, and all of the guests are present — including eccentric future in-laws (Jennifer Coolidge) and Darcy's ex (Lenny Kravitz), who makes a bold entrance via helicopter during dinner.
MOVIES
msn.com

Top Gun: Maverick's Jon Hamm Had The Best Reaction To Being Offered His Part In The Sequel, Though He Almost Fired His Agents

Playing the opposing force against Tom Cruise is a massive undertaking, and Jon Hamm nailed it as Vice Admiral Cyclone, who had constant friction with Maverick. For Hamm, scoring the antagonistic role was the chance of a lifetime as a fan of the original film. After starring in the blockbuster sequel, the Top Gun: Maverick star recalled his reaction to being offered his part and almost fired his agents.
MOVIES
Deadline

Original ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Cast Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser & Bronson Pinchot Returning For Netflix ‘Axel Foley’ Movie

Expect more banana-in-the-tailpipe high jinks in Netflix’s new Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley as the castmembers from the original franchise are coming back including Judge Reinhold and John Ashton’s Detective Billy Rosewood and Sgt. Taggart, sidekick cops to the Eddie Murphy character; Paul Reiser; and Bronson Pinchot. Reiser played Axel Foley’s Detroit cop partner, Jeffrey Friedman, in the first two films, and Pinchot was the sassy art gallery salesman. Mark Molloy is directing off Will Beall screenplay. Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman are producing for Jerry Bruckheimer Films along with Murphy. EPs are Charisse Hewitt-Webster and Ray Angelic and Melissa Reid is co-producing for Jerry...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinemablend

From Kevin Costner To Tom Hanks: Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Has Landed Her Next Big Screen Role

With Yellowstone’s fifth season set to take over television in November, having just unveiled its first big trailer, viewers are ready to watch Kelly Reilly bring Beth Dutton’s delectably ruthless energy back to the small screen. It looks like we don’t even have to wait until it debuts to learn where Reilly will next bring her talents. She’ll be trading off one Hollywood legend co-star in Kevin Costner for another in Tom Hanks, as she’s been tapped to join the latter in the upcoming Miramax and Sony drama Here.
CELEBRITIES
msn.com

James Gunn and Jennifer Holland tie the knot in front of loved ones

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and his partner Jennifer Holland shared intimate snaps of their star-studded wedding to their respective social media accounts on Friday. The 56-year-old filmmaker and the 34-year-old actress were joined by several of their friends, family members and collaborators during the celebratory event. The...
CELEBRITIES
People

Jamie Lee Curtis Had a 'Tough Time' Making 'Knives Out' Because She Was 'Isolated' Much of the Time

As a seasoned scream queen, Jamie Lee Curtis has seen her fair share of twists in film — but Knives Out might take the cake. "It turned out to be this fantastic movie," Curtis, 63, raved to Entertainment Weekly of the 2019 hit comedy thriller, which featured an ensemble cast and was directed by Rian Johnson. "I would never have known that the movie we were making was the movie that we made."
MOVIES
The Independent

Lindsay Lohan says her acting comeback is ‘like riding a bicycle’

Lindsay Lohan is excited to make her big Hollywood comeback, claiming her return to acting is “like riding a bicycle”. While the former child star has largely remained absent from the acting scene since the late 2000s – with her most recent notable role in 2013’s The Canyons – in March of this year it was announced that she had signed a two-plus movie deal with Netflix.The first film, Falling for Christmas, stars Lohan as an engaged hotel heiress who falls in love with a blue-collar boy (Glee’s Chord Overstreet). Ahead of the film’s release on 10 November, the...
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Billy Eichner Said Straight People "Didn’t Show Up" For Bros

Billy Eichner is sticking up for his Bros after the romantic comedy failed to perform at the box office its opening weekend. Touted as the first gay rom-com from a major studio, Bros was under a lot of pressure to prove that LGBTQ+ love stories can succeed with a wide theatrical release, but unfortunately, the initial numbers weren’t as high as expected. In a series of tweets about Bros’s disappointing box office numbers, Eichner blamed the “straight people ... [who] didn’t show up” for the movie.
MOVIES
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy