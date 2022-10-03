Chicago shooting: 7-year-old boy shot when family confronts person breaking into car, CPD says

A 7-year-old boy is at Comer Children's Hospital in stable condition after being shot in what, police said, was a car break-in turned violent.

The Far South Side shooting happened at about 11:21 a.m. in the Roseland neighborhood's 10800 block of South State Street, police said.

WATCH: Chicago police speak after child shot on Far South Side

Chicago police spoke after a 7-year-old boy was in a shooting in Roseland on the city's Far South Side.

A 7-year-old boy was among five people in a vehicle, heading to services at Universal Community M.B. Church, police said. As they were arriving, a relative saw a man going through his parked car.

That relative then confronted the suspect, police said. That's when the man shot a rifle in the family's direction, striking the 7-year-old in the leg.

"It was like - I thought we were in Ukraine. It was like a big boom," said James Rhone, a neighbor. It's bad out here. It's horrible."

The shooter then fled the scene, police said. Police officers, who were in the area, chased the man down and placed him in custody. Family members later positively identified the suspect as the man who shot the child.

"I want to commend our 5th District officers for their quick response. They were in this area performing post-shooting and violence reduction missions, and they were able to respond immediately. They gave chase and were able to take that suspect into custody," said Deputy Chief Larry Snelling.

The boy was initially taken to Roseland Hospital and was then transported to Comer Children's Hospital, police said.

CPD encouraged anyone who observes another person breaking into or stealing their vehicle to call the police instead of confronting them.

The 7-year-old's shooting came just days after 3-year-old Mateo Zastro was killed on Friday. Police said that shooting was sparked by road rage on the Southwest Side as he sat in the back seat of his mother's vehicle in West Lawn.

At least six minors have been shot in the past week, according to ABC7 data. The shootings have sparked outrage with not only community activists, but also Chicago police, who have urged people to step up to stop these acts of violence.

"Just the blatant disregard for the life of a child just tells me what kind of person you are," Snelling said. "Let's start stepping up. Let's start pointing out these people who are out here shooting and killing children."

Community leaders, came together later Sunday with pictures of four children shot and killed in the city this year.

"When I hear about gun violence and innocent babies being shot, I am re-traumatized," said Dr. Sharon Pughsley, whose daughter was killed in 2020.

Police said they are questioning a person of interest in the Roseland shooting.

"I direct it right back to the State's Attorneys Office," said community activist Andrew Holmes. "Start prosecuting. Just you do the same, too, because we're tired of burying these kids out here."