ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Ferrieri Caputi 1st woman ref in Serie A; Atalanta top

By DANIELLA MATAR
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QtU58_0iJCkvrN00

Atalanta moved joint top in Italy with a 1-0 win over Fiorentina on Sunday while, at Sassuolo, Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi became the first woman to referee a Serie A match.

Atalanta's Ademola Lookman scored the only goal of the game in the 59th minute, although it was all about the assist by Luis Muriel.

Atalanta moved level with Napoli, which beat Torino 3-1 on Saturday. They are three points above defending champion AC Milan and Lazio.

Lazio beat Spezia 4-0 earlier Sunday.

Atalanta was without a number of players through injury and suspension but wasted chances to take the lead.

There was a moment of controversy shortly before halftime when Fiorentina forward Christian Kouamé was shown a straight red card after contact with Atalanta midfielder Marten de Roon but it was revoked after the referee reviewed the incident on the pitchside monitor.

Atalanta finally broke the deadlock 14 minutes into the second half when Muriel gathered a throw-in with his back to goal, turned and skipped past two players before pulling it back for Lookman to tap in from close range.

The home side should have doubled its lead shortly after but Joakim Mæhle fired straight at Pietro Terracciano after being sent through one on one with the Fiorentina goalkeeper.

HISTORY

Ferrieri Caputi became the first woman to referee a Serie A game when she took charge of Sassuolo’s 5-0 win over Salernitana.

There was little controversy in a dominant performance by the home side, although Ferrieri Caputi did award a penalty for Sassuolo’s second goal.

MORALE BOOST

Juventus rebounded from a disappointing defeat to promoted Monza with a 3-0 win over Bologna.

Filip Kostić netted his first goal for the club in the first half and Dušan Vlahović and Arkadiusz Krystian Milik scored after the break. Milik also sent a header onto the post late on.

It was only a third win in eight league matches for Juventus and sent it to seventh in the standings.

After beating Juventus before the international break for its first-ever Serie A win, Silvio Berlusconi’s Monza made it two wins out of two with a 3-0 victory at bottom club Sampdoria,

Also, Lecce drew 1-1 at home to Cremonese.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

UEFA Europa League, Europa Conference League fixtures: How to watch, updates, schedule

The UEFA Europa League and Europa Conference League group stages are here as Arsenal, Manchester United, and West Ham are all in action. In the Europa League group stage Arsenal have a lovely set of European cities to visit with PSV, Bodo/Glimt and FC Zurich their opponents, and are clear favorites to advance. United are also favored but have some long distances to travel as they play Real Sociedad, Sheriff Tiraspol from Transnistria and Cypriot side Omonoia.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Silvio Berlusconi
Person
Luis Muriel
Person
Dušan Vlahović
Person
Ademola Lookman
The Associated Press

Champions League: Inter beats Barça; Napoli, Bayern win big

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona’s high-powered attack faltered against Inter Milan and the Italian club gained an edge in the battle for second place in their Champions League group on Tuesday, while Bayern Munich and Napoli continued to impress and Club Brugge earned a surprising third straight victory. Inter...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serie A#Atalanta#Ac Milan#Italy#Fiorentina#Sassuolo
FOX Sports

Taremi helps Porto beat Leverkusen 2-0 in Champions League

PORTO, Portugal (AP) — Mehdi Taremi set up both goals to help Porto get its first Champions League win of the season with a 2-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday. The Iranian forward set up Zaidu to break the deadlock in the 69th minute and then Galeno — another substitute — to seal the result in the 87th.
UEFA
Yardbarker

Video – Arkadiusz Milik makes it 3-0 to Juventus with a tremendous strike

Arkadiusz Milik was never going to allow his Serbian teammates to grab all the headlines this evening and duly delivered a fantastic strike to put Juventus three up on the night. Overall it has been a clinical display from Juventus and they have scored three wonderful goals so far this...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Nerazzurri Treble Hero Goran Pandev: “Inter Can Win Against Barcelona & Turn Their Season Around”

Legendary former Inter, Napoli, and Lazio forward Goran Pandev feels that a victory against Barcelona this evening is hardly beyond the Nerazzurri. Speaking to Italian broadcaster Rai Radio, the Macedonian backed this Inter team to get a result against the Blaugranas to turn their season around, and also looked back against his own Champions League experience against this opposition.
UEFA
Yardbarker

Simone Inzaghi hails Barcelona ahead of San Siro showdown

Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi has praised Barcelona ahead of their crucial Champions League meeting at the San Siro tomorrow. La Blaugrana head to Italy for a crucial clash in Milan, with both sides battling for second place in Group C, in behind Bayern Munich. The two games in Milan...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Report – Juventus wants to poach a director from Napoli

Juventus is facing several problems on the pitch, and they want to fix it to become the top club in Serie A again. Off the pitch, they have financial problems to deal with as well, and it is not an easy one. The club is proactively working to solve the...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Two European giants battling for important Juventus man

Juventus beat several clubs to the signature of Dusan Vlahovic in the January transfer window. The Serbian had been the leading striker in Serie A before he made the move, and it was clear Juve was signing a top man to their group. He continues to show why he is...
SOCCER
France 24

Liverpool edge Rangers as Bayern, Napoli underline credentials

On a night when a minute's silence was held before every match in tribute to the 131 victims of the Indonesia stadium tragedy, Bayern Munich and Club Brugge also made it three wins from three while Inter edged Barcelona in a tight contest in Milan. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool went into...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Doc's Sports Service

Sassuolo vs Inter Milan Prediction, 10/8/2022 Serie A Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Sassuolo (+345) Inter Milan (-140) Sassuolo (3-3-2) are welcoming Inter Milan (4-0-4) at Mapei Stadium on Saturday. Inter Milan are at at -140 and Sassuolo are at +345. The total is set at 2.75. The expected starting goaltenders will be Andrea Consigli for Sassuolo and Samir Handanovic for Inter Milan.
SOCCER
CBS Sports

Champions League scores: Live updates as Bayern Munich face Viktoria Plzen, Marseille battle Sporting Lisbon

It's Matchday 3 of Champions League play and the power players in the groups are taking shape. Coverage will kick off with Olympique Marseille hosting Sporting CP and Bayern Munich facing Vitkoria Plzen.With a victory, Sporting can take control of Group D but as Marseille are winless to begin things, they'll want a result. Bayern, meanwhile, have already taken command of Group C. In the same group, Inter Milan will have a massive match in the late slate hosting Barcelona. Inter's manager Simone Inzaghi is already on the hot seat and a loss to Barcelona could see his seat begin to burn. Elsewhere, Club Brugge will seek another upset victory over Atletico Madrid while Liverpool will want to bounce back from their disappointment over the weekend.
SOCCER
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
59K+
Followers
95K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy