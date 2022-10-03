ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Hackers release stolen LAUSD data after district refuses to pay ransom

By City News Service
ABC7
ABC7
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZpwWQ_0iJCeB3P00

Hackers have released data stolen in a cyberattack against the Los Angeles Unified School District, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho confirmed Sunday.

"Unfortunately, as expected, data was recently released by a criminal organization," Carvalho said in a statement. "In partnership with law enforcement, our experts are analyzing the full extent of this data release."

The data was released Saturday -- two days before a deadline previously given by the hackers -- after Carvalho's stated refusal to pay ransom to an international hacking syndicate.

The group claiming responsibility for the cyberattack had previously set a Monday deadline for the district pay a ransom to the organization.

In a dark web post detected and reprinted by Brett Callow of the cybersecurity firm Emsisoft, the hacking syndicate Vice Society listed the LAUSD as one of "our partners," and stated, "The papers will be published by London time on October 4, 2022 at 12:00 a.m."

The post did not give any indication about what information had been obtained or what would be published.

Carvalho previously acknowledged that the district received a ransom demand from the group responsible for the Labor Day weekend hack -- which he declined to name.

"We can acknowledge ... that there has been communication from this actor (hacker) and we have been responsive without engaging in any type of negotiations," he told reporters. "With that said, we can acknowledge at this point ... that a financial demand has been made by this entity. We have not responded to that demand."

He did not provide specifics about the demand.

Carvalho told the Los Angeles Times on Friday that the district would not pay the ransom demand or negotiate with the hackers.

"What I can tell you is that the demand -- any demand -- would be absurd," he told the Times. "But this level of demand was, quite frankly, insulting. And we're not about to enter into negotiations with that type of entity."

A hotline will be available starting Monday at 6:00 a.m.

"This hotline will assist those from our school communities who may have questions or need additional support," Carvalho said.

The telephone number for the incident response hotline is (855) 926-1129. Hours of operation will be 6:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding major U.S. holidays.

City News Service contributed to this report.

¿Quieres leer este artículo en español? Haz clic aquí

Comments / 0

Related
securityboulevard.com

FAIL: Los Angeles School District Loses 500GB of PII

LAUSD superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho (pictured) refused to pay the ransom, calling it “absurd” and “insulting.” That’s all very alpha-male of him, but now the kids’ personal data are all over the dark web. I grade that with a big, fat F. The self-styled...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Lawyer claims LAPD officer was targeted for being a potential whistleblower

The attorney representing Los Angeles police officer Houston Tipping's mother claims that the 32-year-old was targeted by other officers for being a potential whistleblower. Even though a coroner's report ruled Tipping's death an accident, attorney Brad Gage says he was targeted because he was a whistleblower in an assault case involving other officers. Gage claims that the alleged assault happened 10 months before Tipping's death. "LAPD claims in Public Records Act requests there was no incident report at all," said Gage. According to the Los Angele County Coroner, Tipping died of a spinal cord injury after a grappling exercise. Additionally, the autopsy found broken ribs that appear to be a LUCAS device, which is an automatic CPR machine. "The problem with that is other medical reports show the LUCAS device was never used," Gage said. Gage said he has not been able to speak to any of the paramedics about the treatment that was given to Tipping."I have not done any depositions yet but we do have statements we've obtained from various sources," he said. Gage has raised other questions as to why a camera wasn't recording the day Tipping died. "LAPD claims there was no video taken this day," he said. "We don't believe that's accurate. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Hackers release stolen LAUSD data ahead of ransom deadline

A crime syndicate that hacked into the Los Angeles Unified School District and stole an undisclosed amount of personal and private information has released that data online, according to the Los Angeles Times and confirmed by the district superintendent. The hackers had claimed to have stolen more than 500 gigabytes of data from the school […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alberto M. Carvalho
2urbangirls.com

Former FBI Special Agent found guilty of accepting bribes

LOS ANGELES – A Bay Area man and former FBI special agent was found guilty today by a federal jury of conspiring to accept at least $150,000 in cash bribes and other items of value in exchange for providing sensitive law enforcement information to a corrupt lawyer with ties to Armenian organized crime.
LAFAYETTE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hackers#Lausd#Lausd Data#Emsisoft
2urbangirls.com

Hackers release LAUSD data after ransom demand denied

LOS ANGELES – Hackers have released some data stolen in a cyberattack against the Los Angeles Unified School District, according to a newspaper report Sunday. The data were released Saturday — two days before a deadline previously given by the hackers — in an apparent response to LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho’s stated refusal to pay ransom to an international hacking syndicate, the Los Angeles Times reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Stevenson Ranch Family ‘Swatted’ by 911 Caller

Stevenson Ranch, Los Angeles County, CA: A family is recovering at home after a mother and son fell victim to a fake 911 call in what authorities are calling a “swatting.”. The incident unfolded shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, on Armstrong Circle near Stevenson Ranch Parkway in the Stevenson Ranch community when the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station received a 911 call from a person stating they had shot their father and pistol whipped their girlfriend before tying them both up. The caller also stated they had a gun while on the phone with the 911 operator.
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
Courthouse News Service

Ringleader of student-visa scam for rich Chinese sentenced to 4 years

LOS ANGELES (CN) — The mastermind of a scheme that faked admission tests, transcripts and essays for wealthy Chinese students to get admitted to U.S. colleges and obtain student visas was sentenced to four years in federal prison. Yi "Brian" Chen, 35, was also ordered to pay $400,000 in...
ARCADIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
141K+
Followers
15K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy