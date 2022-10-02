ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

34 Amazing Vegan Dessert Recipes To Try In 2022

By Whitney Jefferson
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oJlxQ_0iJCbNbu00

Looking for some sweet treats that also happen to be dairy free and fully vegan? Look no further!

We've compiled a list of the tastiest dessert recipes across the internet to add into your rotation at home. Have a suggestion or recipe to add to the list? Leave it in the comments below!

1. Vegan S'mores Cookie Bars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sM3RC_0iJCbNbu00

Let's kick off the list with a strong contender: s'mores cookie bars. I know what you're thinking... What's better than s'mores? Almost nothing, in my opinion. But with this recipe , you can make a big batch of s'mores cookie bars that you can eat any day of the week.

Nora Cooks / Via noracooks.com

2. Vegan Chocolate Mini Cakes with Coconut Milk Ganache

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=025D6t_0iJCbNbu00

What better way to make someone smile than to give them some of these cute little cupcakes with adorable sprinkles on top? Or you could make these for a party to pass around or serve as dessert!

Brooklyn Supper / Via brooklynsupper.com

3. Easy Vegan Fudge With Tahini Swirl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rUChY_0iJCbNbu00

Chocolate lovers, this fudge is for you. This recipe takes only six ingredients and includes a swirl of tahini and chocolate fudge.

Mindful Avocado / Via mindfulavocado.com

4. Vegan Ice Cream Cups

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mxvzK_0iJCbNbu00

How heavenly are these ice cream cups? The recipe calls for layers of ice cream, raspberries, and an Oreo cookie surprise at the bottom.

Vegan Blueberry / Via veganblueberry.com

5. Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T4ak5_0iJCbNbu00

Everyone needs an ooey, gooey, melt-in-your-mouth chocolate chip recipe up their sleeve, and this one will deliver exactly that. Add this to your recipe book!

Domestic Gothess / Via domesticgothess.com

6. Vegan Earl Grey Cupcakes and Blueberry Frosting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UvElU_0iJCbNbu00

No baking list would be complete without a recipe for cupcakes . These are particularly fancy with their Earl Grey batter and blueberry whipped frosting!

Short Girl Tall Order / Via shortgirltallorder.com

7. Chocolate Peanut Butter Bombs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e7UVB_0iJCbNbu00

Craving the chocolate-y, peanut butter-y taste of a peanut butter cup? Try this recipe to re-create that magic.

The Hidden Veggies / thehiddenveggies.com / Via thehiddenveggies.com

8. Vegan and Gluten-Free Easy Baked Donuts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vKDDI_0iJCbNbu00

Yes, you can make vegan donuts at home! This tasty recipe can also be modified to be keto and paleo, too.

The Big Man's World / Via thebigmansworld.com , Via thebigmansworld.com

9. Vegan Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cLEi0_0iJCbNbu00

This recipe uses coconut cream, cashews, maple syrup, vanilla, and lemon juice to make the delicious cheesecake, but it's all about the strawberry drizzle if you ask me.

Where Do You Get Your Protein / Via whereyougetyourprotein.com

10. Five-Ingredient Homemade Nutella

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X6nzq_0iJCbNbu00

Something delicious you can spread all over everything this Valentine's Day is this recipe for homemade vegan Nutella . Heck yes!

Gathering Dreams / Via gatheringdreams.com

11. Homemade Samoas Girl Scout Cookies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Komh_0iJCbNbu00

Perhaps you, like me, have been dreaming of a veganized version of Samoas. Make your own vegan, gluten-free version with this recipe .

Clean Green Simple / cleangreensimple.com / Via cleangreensimple.com

12. Vegan Sugar Cookies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47JLGG_0iJCbNbu00

Baking classic sugar cookies is a great way to spend time at home. Use this recipe to make them vegan and get creative with any cookie cutters you have in your house.

Chocolate Covered Katie / Via chocolatecoveredkatie.com

13. Small Batch Air Fryer Brownies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iIHCh_0iJCbNbu00

Did you know that you can make brownies in an air fryer?! Well, it turns out that you can if you follow this recipe by Kathy Hester.

Veggies Save The Day / Via veggiessavetheday.com

14. Soft Baked Iced Vegan Pumpkin Cookies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v36wc_0iJCbNbu00

These soft, pumpkiny cookies have just the right amount of sweetness with icing and might feel a little reminiscent of fall.

Eat With Clarity / Via eatwithclarity.com

15. Vegan Blueberry Banana Scones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hBOnd_0iJCbNbu00

If you're anything like Larry David on Curb Your Enthusiasm , the hardness of your scone is a very important and personal preference. Regardless of how you like them yourself, you might as well learn how to make your own with this recipe .

Baker by Nature / Via bakerbynature.com

16. Vegan Chocolate-Covered Strawberries

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zgGDU_0iJCbNbu00

This vegan take on a classic ~romantic~ treat requires only three ingredients — so you basically have no excuse to not make them.

Clean Green Simple / Via cleangreensimple.com

17. Vegan Lemon Bread

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gNQf2_0iJCbNbu00

Especially handy right now, this recipe for vegan lemon bread can be made with whatever flour you have on hand.

Chocolate Covered Katie / Via chocolatecoveredkatie.com

18. Easy Vegan Chocolate Babka

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27YHYl_0iJCbNbu00

This chocolate babka recipe looks like an artistic masterpiece but is actually fairly simple to make.

The Loopy Whisk / Via theloopywhisk.com

19. Five-Ingredient Vegan Turtle Truffles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39z2In_0iJCbNbu00

This turtle truffle recipe is raw, vegan, and gluten-free.

Veganosity / Via veganosity.com

20. Vegan Raspberry Bars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mghZX_0iJCbNbu00

This recipe is a vegan spin on classic raspberry bars and is the perfect mix of sweet and savory. I need it now.

Nora Cooks / Via noracooks.com

21. Vegan Chocolate Whoopie Pies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qu3If_0iJCbNbu00

Even better than the original, these veganized whoopie pies are miniature and have pink filling. :)

Making Thyme For Health / Via makingthymeforhealth.com

22. Raspberry Ripple and Chocolate Raw Cheesecake Bars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i4kXr_0iJCbNbu00

Nuts, oats, and dates make the base of these delicious no-bake desserts . They also happen to have no refined sugar in them, if that's something you're thinking about.

Lauren Caris Cooks / Via laurencariscooks.com

23. Cherry Coconut Ice Cream

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SukqX_0iJCbNbu00

Coconut cream, cane sugar, and pitted cherries blend together to make this delicious dessert recipe .

Healthier Steps / Via healthiersteps.com

24. Salted Caramel Shortbread

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tmoWb_0iJCbNbu00

This recipe for salted caramel shortbread combines dates, gluten-free flour, chocolate, and sugar for layers of goodness.

Lucy & Lentils / Via lucyandlentils.co.uk

25. Super-Easy Vegan Chocolate Cake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07PIT1_0iJCbNbu00

In times of stress, we could all use a little chocolate cake to calm our nerves. Luckily, this recipe is perfect for beginner bakers and fancy chefs alike.

The Loopy Whisk / Via theloopywhisk.com

26. Frozen Chocolate-Covered Banana Bites

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MSsgt_0iJCbNbu00

This simple recipe requires bananas, coconut oil, vegan cocoa powder, salt, and powdered sugar.

The Hidden Veggies / Via thehiddenveggies.com

27. The Best Vegan Banana Bread

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EPn42_0iJCbNbu00

This recipe for vegan banana bread has chocolate chips in it, so you know it'll be a crowd-pleaser. As for the memories of 2020...there's not much banana bread can do to rid itself of the connotation.

Katarina Cermelj / Via theloopywhisk.com

28. Homemade Raw Chocolate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ruKfM_0iJCbNbu00

This super-easy recipe is easy to make and can be customized with whatever toppings you like! The above recipe uses goji berries, mint, and crisped rice, but I can totally see this having vegan sprinkles or dehydrated strawberries.

Yummy Mummy Kitchen / Via yummymummykitchen.com

29. Vegan Cinnamon Rolls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AIcgi_0iJCbNbu00

What's more comforting in the morning than cinnamon rolls all drenched in sugary icing? Try this recipe and find out.

Chocolate Covered Katie / Via chocolatecoveredkatie.com

30. Strawberry Coconut Truffles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uysq4_0iJCbNbu00

This recipe for strawberry coconut truffles is gluten-free, paleo-friendly, and, of course, vegan. Perfectly portable and easy to pop into your mouth.

The Fit Cookie / Via thefitcookie.com

31. Vegan Vanilla Cupcakes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06boPn_0iJCbNbu00

These adorable pink cupcakes are almost too cute to eat, but I bet you'll find a way.

Veg Annie / vegannie.com / Via vegannie.com

32. Almond Flour Thumbprint Cookies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aAC7M_0iJCbNbu00

Yes, with this recipe , you can make thumbprint cookies vegan and gluten-free using almond flour.

The Simple Veganista / Via simple-veganista.com

33. Vegan Pumpkin Bread

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1opK8b_0iJCbNbu00

If you love to make pumpkin bread, try this veganized recipe — I dare you to taste a difference.

Love From The Oven / Via lovefromtheoven.com

34. Vegan Chocolate Salted Caramels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Wolb_0iJCbNbu00

If you don't have a go-to vegan recipe for chocolate-covered caramels , you've got one now!

A Virtual Vegan / Via avirtualvegan.com

Comments / 0

Related
shorelocalnews.com

Pumpkin recipes that taste like fall

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and I am not talking about Christmas. The air is crisp and breezy, leaves are slowly changing from rich green to bold, bright colors, and your sweatshirt has become your new best friend. Fall is a magical time when you live down the shore. Block parties, sports events, and hayrides abound. Of course, we also start craving pumpkin. You might be a pumpkin spice latte lover, or you treat yourself to a slice of pumpkin bread every October. Whatever level of pumpkin fan you may be, expressing yourself creatively in the kitchen with autumn’s squash will bring smiles to your family and your tastebuds. So, here are four pumpkin recipes to test out this season:
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

How to Make Instant Mashed Potatoes Taste Better

Instant mashed potatoes are so easy and convenient. You don't need any special tools, and there's no peeling potatoes! Even better, they don't have to taste like they came from a box if you follow these methods for how to make instant mashed potatoes better. 1 / 10. Use Good...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Sugar Cookie#Dessert#Cookie Recipes#Icing Sugar#Food Drink#Brooklyn Supper Via#Avocado Via#Blueberry Via
Us Weekly

Holy Skin! This Is the No. 1 Retinol Night Cream in the U.S.

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We don’t want to shock you, but every day, we’re all aging more and more. Every second, even. We’re aging right now! Okay, okay. We all know how time works — but sadly, so does our skin. Our […]
SKIN CARE
shefinds

3 Unflattering Haircuts That Age You Instantly Over 40

Here’s the truth about your hair and aging: you should choose any haircut or style that makes you feel amazing. All hair is different, all personalities are different, and there are no hard and fast rules when it comes to styling. But maybe you’ve been feeling lately like your current hair style isn’t YOU anymore. Whether you’ve outgrown your old look and are bored with it or you feel like the cut itself is leaving your hair looking more limp and lifeless and want to achieve more volume in your hair, you may feel like it’s time for an update and a nice change. Great — but the first thing you probably shouldn’t do is run to your salon with a photo of a celebrity sporting a cutting-edge style.
HAIR CARE
Simplemost

Martha Stewart Banana Bread Recipe Has Been A Winner Since 1982

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Bananas seem to have an almost supernatural way of turning from green, hard, and...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Florence Carmela

Fall Recipes: Caramel Apple Dump Cake

Apple Dump Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream and Caramel SauceElizabeth Lampman / frugalmomeh.com. Are you looking for a quick and easy recipe that screams Fall? How about a Sweet and Crunchy Caramel Apple Dump Cake? You may be asking yourself, what exactly is a Dump Cake?
Real Simple

Apple Pie Skillet Cake

If you bake one dessert this fall make it this apple pie skillet cake. Pantry ingredients, plus a handful of apples, guarantee this easy dessert will come together quickly, which is a good thing because you'll want to make it on the regular. To start, cook down the apples with brown sugar and cinnamon. This not only infuses them with flavor, but also ensures extra moisture is released before the syrupy apples get folded into the simple batter. Honeycrisp apples are our go-to for their crisp texture that holds up in baked goods, but Gala, Jonagold, Braeburn, and Pink Lady are excellent stand-ins that will also retain their shape. Scoops of vanilla or caramel ice cream on top of this skillet cake are not required, but highly recommended.
RECIPES
Mashed

No-Churn Chocolate Ice Cream Recipe

If you are looking for a really easy way to make ice cream in the comfort of your own home, then look no further than this no-churn chocolate ice cream. There are so many things to love about this ice cream recipe, including the fact that it takes just a few easy steps. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this should be no problem to make.
FOOD & DRINKS
Family Proof

Keto Peanut Butter Cheesecake Fat Bomb: Recipes Worth Making

Keto Peanut Butter Cheesecake Fat Bombs explode with flavors too good to resist! To make a batch of 15 you only need four ingredients and 30 minutes of prep. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below. Ingredients...
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Chocolate Banana Peanut Butter Pie

Let me tell you a secret – I don’t like baking – and I am avoiding it anytime I can (as you may already notice from my previous recipes)! But I love pies…no-bake pies, to be precise – especially creamy like this chocolate banana peanut butter pie! Silky, smooth, creamy – delicious! Totally my jam! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
msn.com

Peanut Butter Pumpkin Spice Cookies

This Pumpkin Spice Cookies recipe is so delicious, made with an extra ingredient that pairs so well. Who would have thought peanut butter went so well with pumpkin flavor?. When fall rolls around, it's finally the time of year when pumpkin spice lattes are back on the menu at our favorite coffee shops. But why should coffee get all the love?
RECIPES
Mashed

Classic Cherry Cheesecake Recipe

It's pretty hard not to love cheesecake — the creamy, tangy flavor tastes oh-so good. You can't go wrong with serving up a classic, plain cheesecake, but if you want to add a pop of color and sweetness, a fruit topping is the way to go. Recipe developer Jessica Morone has crafted this classic cherry cheesecake, and it really is the perfect dessert for a casual dinner or get-together. "My favorite thing about this cheesecake is that it is actually rather simple to make," Morone says. "There aren't a ton of ingredients, and it's very easy to put together."
RECIPES
UV Cavalier Daily

Top five overnight oats flavors

I have been growing tired of my usual breakfast rotation. My early classes force me to stick to effortless morning meals, but there’s only so much yogurt and cereal a person can take. Thankfully, TikTok — somehow sensing my breakfast dilemma — recently presented a great option — overnight oats. Different recipes monopolized my For-You page on TikTok, so I took the hint and tried them out.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Martha Stewart’s No-Bake Cheesecake Has One Clever Ingredient That Sets It Apart

I’m a big fan of sweetened condensed milk. When I was a kid, my mom would drizzle it over sliced fresh strawberries or peaches, and I would go bonkers for the combo. I now do this for my kids, who react the same way. When I see a can listed in an ingredient list, chances are high I’ll like the recipe, which is why I was delighted when I came upon Martha Stewart’s No-Bake Cheesecake.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

How to Make Empanada Dough to Fill and Bake

It’s hard to beat the combination of tender pockets of dough stuffed with yummy filling inside. From Central and South America, we are gifted the empanada — flaky crust filled with meat, potato, veggies, and sometimes rice. Here’s how to make the dough, stuff it with your choice of filling, and bake it.
RECIPES
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy