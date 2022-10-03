UPDATE: No injuries reported in residential fire on Randolph Dr.

UPDATE, 10/3/22, 11:08 a.m.: According to the Lafayette Fire Department (LFD), firefighters arrived at the 200 block of Randolph Dr. around 11:17 a.m. on Sunday.

LFD said that the carport was fully engulfed in flames and the fire was venting through the roof of the home. The radiant heat from the fire, according to LFD, ignited the exterior of the home next door as well, however, firefighters were able to quickly put it out.

After 20 minutes, LFD was able to get the fire under control but the home and a vehicle sustained heavy fire damage.

LFD said that the occupants of the home were home at the time of the fire and exited safely after a neighbor notified them of the fire. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

ORIGINAL: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A residential fire on Randolph Dr. in Lafayette has been confirmed by the Lafayette Police Department (LPD).

According to LPD, the fire started in the 200 block of Randolph Dr., near Moss St.

LPD also said that the fire started around 11 a.m. this morning.

LPD and fire are on the scene, however, no other information is available at this time.

Updates will follow as information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.