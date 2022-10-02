ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Rio, TX

A Man Is Accused Of Firing A Shotgun At A Group Of Immigrants, Killing One And Injuring Another

By Adolfo Flores
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oLtqm_0iJAgclM00

Asylum-seeking immigrants from Cuba walk along a dirt road in Del Rio, Texas, after crossing into the US from Mexico.

Adrees Latif / Reuters

A Texas man who ran a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility that has a history of abuse allegations is accused of fatally shooting an immigrant and injuring another while they drank water along a farm road.

Michael Sheppard, 60, was arrested last week after authorities said he fired two rounds from a shotgun at a group of immigrants in an area near the southern border, killing a man and injuring a woman. His twin brother, Mark Sheppard, was also arrested, and both face manslaughter charges.

On Tuesday near sundown, the brothers allegedly drove past a group of suspected undocumented immigrants who had stopped to drink water out of a reservoir in the desert near Sierra Blanca, Texas, according to law enforcement affidavits. Michael Sheppard is accused of backing up his truck and yelling at the group to leave before leaning over the hood of his truck and firing the shotgun. The brothers then drove off to a water board meeting without checking to see if the gunfire had struck anyone, the affidavits said.

An immigrant man died at the scene from his injuries, and a woman who was shot in the stomach was taken to a hospital. When authorities questioned Michael Sheppard about the shooting, he was reluctant to discuss it and left, according to the affidavit. His brother initially told investigators the pair weren't near the site of the shooting, but later admitted they were.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WH0Wn_0iJAgclM00

Michael Sheppard

AP / Via El Paso County Sheriff's Office

Mark Sheppard initially told authorities they had stopped at the water tank and were looking for ducks to shoot, then changed it to birds, and then to javelinas. His brother exited the truck and fired the shotgun, he said. Mark Sheppard told investigators he then asked his brother, "Did you get him?" But he then changed the "him" to "it," an affidavit said.

Immigrants in the group told federal agents they were hiding in the brush when a man shouted something to the effect of, "Come out, you sons of bitches, little asses!" before revving the truck's engine. The immigrants looked up to see if the vehicle had left, and that's when they heard the shots that ended up striking two of them, according to the affidavits.

The shootings come amid a contentious national debate about immigrants and asylum-seekers at the border. They also follow years of complaints by immigrants against Michael Sheppard, who was the warden at the West Texas Detention Center in Sierra Blanca, Texas. The facility operated by the for-profit prison company LaSalle Corrections held immigrants for ICE up until October 2019.

LaSalle Corrections and ICE didn't immediately respond to requests for comment, but the private prison company told the San Antonio Express-News that Michael Sheppard was the warden up until last week, when he was fired.

A 2018 report on the facility based on interviews with 30 African detainees who were set to be deported detailed physical assaults, sexual abuse, dangerously unsanitary conditions, and denial of medical care. All of the 30 men reported being pepper-sprayed at least once, and 14 reported being physically assaulted.

Dalmar, an African detainee, said the warden of the West Texas Detention Center hit him in the face four times while he was at the nurses station, according to the report. When Dalmar was sent to solitary, he said, he was forced to lie on the ground with his hands cuffed behind him while he was kicked repeatedly by the warden.

In another incident detailed in the report, an African detainee said the warden told him, "Shut your Black ass up. You don’t deserve nothing. You belong at the back of that cage,” when he asked for underwear and socks. Another detainee said he heard the warden say, "Now you belong to me, boy" to another Somali detainee.

Most of the immigrants, some of whom filed complaints with the Department of Homeland Security and the Justice Department, were later deported to an active war zone, the Intercept reported .

RAICES, one of the immigrant advocacy organizations that authored the report, said it had documented years of racism and abuse by Michael Sheppard and the jailers he oversaw.

"ICE’s failure to hold Sheppard accountable emboldened him to continue his pattern of abuse towards migrants," RAICES said in a statement. "Culminating in Sheppard and his brother harassing migrants in the street, shooting into a group of migrants, killing one man and wounding a woman."

Alex Miller, director of the American Immigration Council’s Immigration Justice Campaign, also called out ICE and LaSalle Corrections for allowing Michael Sheppard to continue running the West Texas Detention Center despite years of allegations.

"Unfortunately, racism, violence, and inhumane conditions are not unique to this facility," Miller said in a statement. "We need to stop treating serious allegations as outliers and understand that these issues are endemic and acknowledge that immigration detention cannot be made over."

DHS must also ensure that the survivors and witnesses of the shooting are not expelled or deported, Miller said, in addition to being offered protections as victims of a crime or other humanitarian relief.

Texas Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro called the shooting a hate crime and a murder, stoked by fears of an immigrant invasion by Republican politicians like Gov. Greg Abbott and conservative media personalities.

"There was no way for the killers to know who their victims were or what their legal status was," Castro said in a statement. "The division and fear that Greg Abbott and his fellow bigots have created has made Texas a more dangerous place for all Hispanics."

More on this

Comments / 35

Denise Todd
2d ago

Unfortunately these private land owners are feeling threatened by their land becoming overrun by illegals trespassing, and because they feel abandoned by their government they're going to start taking protecting their property into their own hands. This was bound to happen at some point. It's very sad but when you start feeling that you're being forced to take matters into your own hands I'm afraid that we're going to hear about this more often.

Reply(3)
22
Randy Chamberlain
2d ago

Well the only one who can prevent this from continuing is our president an government an by the way it looks there's no help in sight, unfortunately we will probably see a lot more of this

Reply
12
Sheila
2d ago

Good job this is what needs to happen to keep them out.. They do it in other countries

Reply(5)
22
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Woman accused of killing woman for unborn baby goes on trial

NEW BOSTON, Texas (AP) — A Texas woman accused of killing a woman to steal her unborn baby to present as her own went on trial for capital murder Monday. Taylor Rene Parker has pleaded not guilty to capital murder and kidnapping in the October 2020 deaths of 21-year-old Regan Michelle Simmons-Hancock and the daughter who died after being cut from her mother’s womb. Authorities say Simmons-Hancock was stabbed and cut more than 100 times and had her skull crushed with a hammer in her New Boston, Texas, home before a scalpel was used to remove her unborn baby. She is also charged with non-capital murder in connection with the baby’s death.
NEW BOSTON, TX
People

Texas Family of 4 Was Massacred at Home in 2014 — and Suspect Was Just Arrested Getting off Plane

Authorities do not yet know what motivated the execution-style killings Texas authorities have arrested a man they allege murdered a family of four execution-style in their home in 2014. A statement from the Harris County Sheriff's Office confirms Feng Lu, 58, was arrested in San Francisco on Sunday. Officials took Lu into custody at the airport soon after he arrived on a plane from China. Lu remains in California, where he's currently awaiting extradition to Texas. Lu is charged with four counts of capital murder in connection with the deaths of the Sun...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sierra Blanca, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Del Rio, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Sierra Blanca, TX
Del Rio, TX
Crime & Safety
NBC News

Texas girl, 12, accused of making murder pact and shooting father, died by suicide, authorities say

A 12-year-old Texas girl accused of shooting her father in a murder pact she made with a friend died by suicide, authorities said Wednesday. The girl died at a Parker County hospital on Sept. 22, two days after she was accused of shooting her 38-year-old father in the abdomen in Weatherford, west of Fort Worth, the Parker County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
WEATHERFORD, TX
The Independent

Pallbearer at father’s funeral shot dead by plainclothes officers serving fugitive warrant arrest

The family of a man who was shot and killed by law enforcement after he helped carry his father’s coffin is demanding answers. Jason Arnie Owens, 37, was a pallbearer at his father’s funeral on 24 August, when he was shot dead in front of 40 mourners by two plainclothes officers outside a funeral home in West Virginia, the Associated Press reported.Family members claim the officers opened fire before Mr Owens realised what was happening. The officers arrived at the scene to enforce a fugitive warrant and called the victim’s name but did not give him a chance to...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Miller
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Joaquin Castro
Person
Mark Sheppard
People

8-Months-Pregnant Texas Woman Is Fatally Shot the Day Before Her Baby Shower

Jennifer Hernandez, a 20-year-old mom-to-be, was just one day shy of celebrating her baby shower when she was shot to death on a Texas roadway Authorities in Texas are searching for the person or persons responsible for the deaths of a soon-to-be mom and her unborn child in a drive-by shooting near a Texas gas station. Jennifer Hernandez, a 20-year-old mom-to-be expecting a boy, was just one day shy of celebrating her baby shower when she was shot to death while riding in a car with her boyfriend...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

PD: Woman arrested on 20 counts of animal cruelty

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen woman was arrested on 20 counts of animal cruelty on Sunday. Paola Andrea Gaytan Hernandez, a McAllen resident was charged with animal cruelty after a concerned neighbor called the police about a constant loud barking coming from Hernandez’s residence, authorities said. Police saythey responded to Hernandez’s residence Sunday afternoon […]
MCALLEN, TX
The Independent

Nurse reached speeds of 130mph before crash killing five, court hears

Los Angeles nurse Nicole Linton has been accused of having travelled at speeds of 130mph before killing five people at a busy intersection, a court has reportedly heard. Authorities had said the 37-year-old was driving at 90mph when she killed five people – including a woman who was eight months pregnant – in the Windsor Hills area of Los Angeles last month, police said.However, a court heard on Friday that Ms Linton had driven up to 130mph when she crashed her Mercedes-Benz, The Los Angeles Times reported.Citing the latest court filing in the case, the report said the Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Immigration Detention#Hate Crime#Violent Crime#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Immigration
The Independent

Man charged in Whitey Bulger’s murder says ‘everybody knew he was coming’ to jail

One of the men charged in the killing of James “Whitey” Bulger inside a West Virginia prison claims that all the inmates in his unit knew in advance that the notorious gangster was being moved there.Whitey Bulger was found beaten to death less than 12 hours after being transferred to USP Hazelton federal prison, one of the most violent penitentiaries in the country.“Everybody knew he was coming,” Sean McKinnon told NBC News in an exclusive phone interview from his current prison in Florida.McKinnon is accused of acting as a lookout while two other inmates entered Bulger’s cell and beat...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

16K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy