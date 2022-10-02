ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Nicole Kidman's Iconic AMC Ad Gets Even More Culty In 'SNL' Parody

By Cole Delbyck
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AbMb5_0iJANB1600

If we come to AMC theaters for magic, then we depend on “ Saturday Night Live ” to parody it, with Chloe Fineman perfectly recreating Nicole Kidman’s iconic commercial with a cultish twist.

What began as a simple ad campaign to encourage moviegoers to return to theaters after pandemic-era shutdowns quickly became a full-blown pop culture phenomenon . The Oscar winner’s overly sincere musings about the power of cinema took on immediate meme status with fans emblazoning her awestruck face on T-shirts, as well as standing, cheering and reciting the famous “heartbreak” line aloud in theaters.

During the Season 48 premiere of NBC’s long-running sketch series over the weekend, Fineman hilariously mimics Kidman’s Australian accent and dramatic hand gestures (yes, we get the clap), as she slinks into an AMC theater on a cold, rainy evening.

After frightening fellow moviegoer Kenan Thompson with all-too-direct eye contact, Fineman’s Kidman then launches into the oft-quoted line: “Heartbreak feels good in a place like this.”

Her message brings the entire theater to its feet, with the adoring audience saluting the screen and chanting the line over and over again, which, naturally, imbues Kidman with supernatural powers. Soon enough, she’s become possessed by a cinema-loving demon, as lightning shoots through her body and she starts levitating above the seats.

But, ultimately, she’s just there to enjoy a movie and revel in that indescribable feeling we get when the lights begin to dim and ... well, you know the rest. Thompson, however, isn’t as quick to brush the moment aside, remarking, “What the fuck just happened?”

As for the real commercial, it proved to be so popular that Kidman has renewed her commercial contract with the theater chain and is set to appear in a sequel coming soon to an AMC near you.

“I got a text from the chairman of AMC about a month ago asking me if I would write the next one, and of course the answer to that is yes,” screenwriter Billy Ray, who helmed the first ad, told Vanity Fair earlier this year. “It’s already written.”

“Of course, it’s with Nicole,” he added. “I’m not doing it without Nicole.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 1

Related
Decider.com

Did Cecily Strong Leave ‘SNL’?

Season 48 of Saturday Night Live premiered this weekend but fans of Cecily Strong are concerned after she didn’t appear in the long-running sketch comedy series’ brand-new opening credits reel. After last year’s mass cast member exodus, it’s no wonder that viewers would be worried that the former Chicagoan may have joined the others, despite her decade-long tenure on the show. A total of 8 cast members have left the show since last season, including Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney, Pete Davidson, Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat, Aristotle Athari and Chris Redd. And when the new credits sequence ran, the series skipped over Strong, who should have appeared between...
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

No, Cecily Strong did not quietly leave Saturday Night Live

Fear not, Cecily Strong hive! The comedian is still very much a part of Saturday Night Live. Following a number of cast departures ahead of season 48, the fan-favorite was notably absent from the opening credits during the Oct. 1 premiere with host Miles Teller and musical guest Kendrick Lamar. Fans were quick to notice and wonder if Strong pulled an Irish exit after nine seasons on the show, but EW can confirm that the SNL staple intends to return.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Here's Who Inherited Marilyn Monroe's Fortune After She Died

On September 28, "Blonde" premieres on Netflix. Loosely based on the life and career of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe — and adapted from a Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name — the film stars Ana de Armas in the titular role, per IndieWire. "Blonde" has already been under fire for its NC-17 rating and alleged graphic content. According to IndieWire (and as originally reported by Deadline), de Armas continuously tapped into the darker sides of the icon on set. "I knew I had to let myself open and go to places that I knew were going to be uncomfortable, dark, and vulnerable," she said. "That's where I found the connection with this person." As a result, the "Knives Out" actress dreamed about Marilyn all throughout filming. "She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about," said de Armas, per IndieWire.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Chloe Fineman
Person
Kenan Thompson
People

Kate Hudson Admits She Sometimes 'Starts Crying' When Thinking About Son Ryder, 18, at College

"I’m so excited for his future. When you see your kids thriving and feeling good in their skin that’s all I can ask for," Kate Hudson says of her 18-year-old son Ryder Kate Hudson is missing her oldest child as he's away for his first year of college. The actress, 43, recently spoke with Access Hollywood about how she's been feeling since her son Ryder, 18, left for school. "It's hard to even talk about," she admitted. "I'll have a moment where I'll just start crying because something will...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Pierce Brosnan shares how Robin Williams made dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scene instantly brilliant

Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Heather Locklear, 60, Steps Out In Torn Overalls As She Runs Errands With Dog In Rare Photos

Heather Locklear, 60, enjoyed some time outdoors with her cute dog, Mister, while out in Calabasas on Sept. 12. The Uptown Girls actress’ outing is a rare sight since she has not graced a red carpet in nearly a year! Heather, whose birthday is coming up on Sept. 25, sported a casual and comfortable look (which you can see HERE) while she ran errands on Monday. The blonde bombshell wore a white tank top paired with olive green overalls that were heavily ripped on the legs. She also opted for complete comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals.
CALABASAS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Amc Theaters#Snl#Film Star#Amc#Nbc#Australian
Cinemablend

How Amal Responded After Finding Out George Clooney And Julia Roberts Had Done A Kissing Scene 80 Times For New Rom-Com

Amal Clooney had an understandable reaction to learning her husband's kissing scene with Julia Roberts took an insane number of takes. Anybody who is married to an actor like George Clooney is likely prepared for the fact that, at some point, their job is going to require them to kiss other people. It’s a strange job actors have. While I’m sure spouses and significant others don’t love their partners kissing others, it’s a thing they have to do for work. But I feel like George Clooney’s wife Amal is perhaps a bit justified in her reaction when she found out her husband had done a kissing scene with Julia Roberts 80 times in a new movie.
CELEBRITIES
People

Connie Britton Says She 'Just About Hit the Floor' After Barack Obama Said He Was a Fan of Hers

Connie Britton opened up about "the big moment" she learned Barack Obama was a fan of Friday Night Lights while walking the red carpet at the Emmy Awards on Monday Connie Britton is reflecting on the iconic moment when she met former president Barack Obama. On the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet Monday night, the White Lotus actress, 55, told E!'s Loni Love that she "had no idea" Obama, 61, was a fan of hers until they met. "When I was meeting him for the first time, I was just like, it's...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinemablend

Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Reacts After Chris Rock Cracked A Joke About Her Death On Stage

It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the public is still reeling from the wild events from the night. Specifically, when Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock on TV shortly before winning the Best Actor award. Folks have largely rallied around Rock in the wake of this incident, but the comic has gotten in some hot water lately over his stand-up, where he made a reference to the death of Nicole Brown Simpson. And now her sister Tanya Brown has reacted after Rock made a connection between The Slap and Simpson’s murder while on stage.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Ana de Armas Says It’s ‘Disgusting’ That ‘Blonde’ Nudity Will Circulate the Internet, but ‘I Can’t Control It’

Ana de Armas is earning some of the best reviews of her career for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” and yet she’s well aware that it will be her nude scenes that end up getting the most exposure online. As the actor said during her Variety cover story interview, “I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting.” “Blonde” is set to stream globally on Netflix starting Sept. 28, which means viewers will have the ability to clip scenes from the film or take screenshots and share them online. De Armas expects her nude scenes to...
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Months After Joking About Will Smith’s Oscars Ban, Trevor Noah Has Serious Thoughts On Backlash The Actor Received For The Slap

After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars several months ago, the Internet was ablaze with commentators sharing their thoughts on the matter. A significant number of celebrities weighed in on the subject as well. Many people chastised Smith for his actions, while some others came to his defense. One of the many stars to speak out in the aftermath was comedian and political pundit Trevor Noah, who approached the situation with a bit of humor. But now, months later, the TV personality has some serious thoughts about the backlash that Smith (who’s apologized as of late) has received.
CELEBRITIES
HuffPost

HuffPost

167K+
Followers
9K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy