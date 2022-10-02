ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Tell Us Which Young Actor Gave Such An Award-Worthy Performance You Can't Stop Thinking About It

By Nora Dominick
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2duKme_0iJACfPP00

There are a lot of veteran actors out there who give an amazing performance time and time again. Honestly, who doesn't love sitting down to a movie or show starring an actor you've loved for a long time?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PbL2v_0iJACfPP00
20th Century Fox / Everett Collection

But, today I want to talk about the young actors. The ones who bust into a TV show or movie and are SO talented and so good that you just can't stop talking about them and you think they deserved an award for the performance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fT6kW_0iJACfPP00
Atsushi Nishijima / Netflix / Everett Collection

Maybe you're like me and you often think about how absolutely amazing Noah Schnapp was in Stranger Things Season 2. Like, he made me sob and I still think it's one of the biggest awards season snubs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zw5O2_0iJACfPP00
Netflix

Perhaps you often think back to Mckenna Grace in Gifted and you're still amazed how an 11-year-old could upstage Chris Evans AND Octavia Spencer, but she really did THAT.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PFzHJ_0iJACfPP00
Fox Searchlight / Via youtu.be

Maybe your favorite young acting performance is from a more recent movie, like Jenna Ortega's work in the newest Scream , which made you love her even more and now you cannot wait for the sequel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30oXCU_0iJACfPP00
Paramount Pictures

Heck, maybe you're someone who looks at the entire cast of This Is Us and you believe with absolute certainty that Lyric Ross gave one of the best performances as Deja and you can't wait to watch her career take off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18NVkt_0iJACfPP00
NBC

So, tell us which young actors have given the BEST performances in either a TV show or movie and WHY in the comments below, and you could be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post or video!

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Pierce Brosnan shares how Robin Williams made dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scene instantly brilliant

Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Octavia Spencer
Person
Noah Schnapp
Person
Jenna Ortega
Person
Mckenna Grace
The Independent

Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching

Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Actor#Film Star#Paramount Pictures Heck#Nbc
OK! Magazine

Ken Jennings Admits He's 'Bowled Over' By 'Jeopardy!' Cohost Mayim Bialik's 'Sheer Force Of Personality'

Though Jeopardy! cohosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik never appear on the same episode, they finally got the chance to showcase their chemistry when the former appeared on the season 3 premiere of the actress' comedy, Call Me Kat.Prior to his historic run as a contestant on the game show, Jennings had a 9-to-5 job as a software engineer, so being on the set of a TV show was a memorable experience, as he admitted, "I’m very dazzled by everything."In the episode "Call Me Ken Jennings," which aired on Thursday, September 29, the father-of-two played himself, and he crossed paths...
TV SHOWS
msn.com

James Gunn and Jennifer Holland tie the knot in front of loved ones

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and his partner Jennifer Holland shared intimate snaps of their star-studded wedding to their respective social media accounts on Friday. The 56-year-old filmmaker and the 34-year-old actress were joined by several of their friends, family members and collaborators during the celebratory event. The...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVGuide.com

Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 22

Reacher hasn't been this high on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list since Amazon began making this information public back in July. The crime drama starring Alan Ritchson is No. 2, right behind The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which enters its twentieth day on top. Reacher moves up because The Boys slid all the way to No. 6, the first time it's slid out of the top 5. With no major new Prime Video shows or movies this weekend, I don't expect the top 10 to change much until next weekend, when the music-based crime drama series Jungle and the horror-comedy film My Best Friend's Exorcism have a chance to shake things up.
TV SHOWS
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy