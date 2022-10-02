Tell Us Which Young Actor Gave Such An Award-Worthy Performance You Can't Stop Thinking About It

Related
26 TV Actors Who Were Recast So Quickly, You Probably Never Noticed The Difference
In Season 1 of One Tree Hill, Peyton's dad was played by Thomas Ian Griffith. However, the writers felt that he and Hilary Burton were "too flirty" with each other, so when his character returned in the third season, he was recast.
Hollywood Forgot to Tell You About a Delightful Jon Hamm Comedy You Can Stream Right Now
The new movie from the 'Superbad' director is well worth a watch, and a reminder that Hollywood doesn't know what to do with a mid-budget comedy these days
Pierce Brosnan shares how Robin Williams made dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scene instantly brilliant
Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...
23 Actors Who Were Paid A Ton Despite Being — Fine, I'm Gonna Say It — Low-Key Lazy
Imagine going to work for four days and making 3 MILLION DOLLARS.
"Hocus Pocus 2" Stars Revealed That Thora Birch Was Originally Supposed To Play A Teacher In The Movie
"Even if [the original cast members] came in as a cameo. People would say, 'They could be in the background!' And I'm like, really? You're going to put the leads of the first movie in the background and be satisfied? You're not going to be satisfied, you're going to be angry."
Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching
Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell Go Full ‘Fairy Grandparent’ Celebrating the Magic of Their Granddaughter’s Birthday
Bippity Boppity Boop! Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are magical for countless reasons, and they just added another one this weekend. The Hollywood royalty donned full prince and princess gear to celebrate their granddaughter Rani Rose’s 4th birthday, and we are enchanted. Like lots of other preschoolers, Rani has...
Ken Jennings Admits He's 'Bowled Over' By 'Jeopardy!' Cohost Mayim Bialik's 'Sheer Force Of Personality'
Though Jeopardy! cohosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik never appear on the same episode, they finally got the chance to showcase their chemistry when the former appeared on the season 3 premiere of the actress' comedy, Call Me Kat.Prior to his historic run as a contestant on the game show, Jennings had a 9-to-5 job as a software engineer, so being on the set of a TV show was a memorable experience, as he admitted, "I’m very dazzled by everything."In the episode "Call Me Ken Jennings," which aired on Thursday, September 29, the father-of-two played himself, and he crossed paths...
CNET
Harrison Ford Shares First 'Indiana Jones 5' Trailer, Says Film 'Will Kick Your Ass'
Harrison Ford returns as legendary explorer Indiana Jones on June 30, 2023, and at Disney's D23 Expo 2022 on Saturday, Lucasfilm gave audiences a first look at how digital technology will make the man in the hat look younger than Ford's 80 years. The trailer hasn't yet appeared online, but...
Reese Witherspoon Thinks She Doesn't Look Like Her Daughter, But These Pictures Definitely Say Otherwise
It doesn't get more "you look like your mother" than this.
msn.com
James Gunn and Jennifer Holland tie the knot in front of loved ones
Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and his partner Jennifer Holland shared intimate snaps of their star-studded wedding to their respective social media accounts on Friday. The 56-year-old filmmaker and the 34-year-old actress were joined by several of their friends, family members and collaborators during the celebratory event. The...
"House Of The Dragon" Star Olivia Cooke Says She Had A "Full Mental Breakdown" When She Was 22
The actor detailed her past mental health struggles and explained how she currently advocates for herself.
Whoopi Goldberg Says ‘The View’ Is “Calmer” Without Meghan McCain: “Nobody Wants to Be That Tired Every Day”
Whoopi Goldberg says her days on The View are more peaceful after the departure of a certain cast member. The talk show moderator, who has been sharing her thoughts at the Hot Topics table since 2007, slyly dissed Meghan McCain, who left The View in 2021 after four seasons with the show.
The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Last Seen Alive'
Several thrillers and biographical films are also trending on the streaming service.
24 Reactions To The Try Guys' "What Happened" Video That Range From "If Looks Could Kill" To Eugene's "Revenge" Outfit
"This was something we took very seriously. We refused to sweep things under the rug. That is not who we are and is not what we stand for."
"Black Panther" Director Ryan Coogler Wanted To Walk Away From Hollywood After Chadwick Boseman's Death
"I didn't know if I could make another movie period, [let alone] another Black Panther movie, because it hurt a lot."
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 22
Reacher hasn't been this high on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list since Amazon began making this information public back in July. The crime drama starring Alan Ritchson is No. 2, right behind The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which enters its twentieth day on top. Reacher moves up because The Boys slid all the way to No. 6, the first time it's slid out of the top 5. With no major new Prime Video shows or movies this weekend, I don't expect the top 10 to change much until next weekend, when the music-based crime drama series Jungle and the horror-comedy film My Best Friend's Exorcism have a chance to shake things up.
Here's Why Netflix's "Blonde" Is Being Called Out For Its Portrayal Of Abortion
Planned Parenthood said Blonde is anti-abortion propaganda: "Every pregnancy outcome — especially abortion — should be portrayed sensitively, authentically, and accurately in the media."
If You Were Shocked To Learn You Have "Privilege," Tell Us About Your Experience
It's "a right granted to some, but not to all" or "an advantage that is completely out of your control." We don't ask for these " privileges," but when we recognize them, we have a chance to provide opportunities for those less fortunate.
