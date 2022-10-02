ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Professors, Tell Us The Ways In Which Students Are Clueless About Being A University Educator

By Devin Herenda
 2 days ago

If you are a college professor, there are likely many facets of your job that you've noticed students are totally oblivious to.

For example, they might assume that the only hours you work are the ones in which you're teaching classes.

Or that being a professor is a position that almost automatically offers job security and opportunities for rapid growth.

Some students might not recognize the fact that professors are people too who have lives outside of teaching, and, like anyone else, they're just trying their best.

We want to know the details about being a university educator that students aren't aware of or just don't get!

College professors, please tell us all of the things that students don't understand about your job. Your comment may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.

Comments

G G
2d ago

Isn't this awkward...College professors aren't certified, however, they teach teachers who must become certified. hummmm

Comments

