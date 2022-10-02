If You Work In The Cell Phone Business, We Want To Hear Tips On How People Can Save On Their Bills

From contracts to promotions to upgrades, we want to know little things customers should think about to make sure they're getting a good price.

Honestly, cell phone and internet plans scare me. There are contracts, promotions, upgrades, deals, commitments, and it makes me feel like this:

Nickelodeon

So if you work for a cell phone company or wireless internet provider, I want to know if you have any tips or tricks on how the average person can save on their bill or make sure they aren't getting one pulled over on them.

Maybe you know promotions reset every so often and always advise friends and family to keep an eye out and jump on them to get credits towards their bill.

10'000 Hours / Getty Images

Or perhaps you always tell your customers to enable autopay because it takes your bill down a couple of bucks a month.

Maybe you know the best thing to say to quickly and easily cancel your service.

Justin Pumfrey / Getty Images

Or just maybe you're frustrated with a sales tactic other employees do that you don't necessarily see as fair to consumers, and you want more customers to watch out for it.

Maskot / Getty Images/Maskot

Whatever it is, we want to know! In the comments below or in this 100% anonymous Google form, tell us all the cell phone secrets you have hidden. Your submissions could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!