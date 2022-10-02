ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AJ McLean Explained Why His Child Changed Her Name From "Ava" To "Elliott"

By larryfitzmaurice
You know AJ McLean from the Backstreet Boys .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DT176_0iJ8prAz00
Greg Doherty / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

You might also know that AJ has two children, Elliott and Lyric, with wife Rochelle Karidis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eQH7L_0iJ8prAz00
Phillip Faraone / Getty Images / Via instagram.com

Earlier this year, Rochelle and AJ revealed on Instagram that one of their daughters, Elliott, had recently changed her name from her given birth name, Ava.

@aj_mclean / Via instagram.com

In an interview with People , AJ explained why Elliott decided to change her name.

@rochelle_deanna / Via instagram.com

"When my daughter asked to change her name to Elliott," he said, "initially, I didn't know if it was a transgender thing, which it is not, but it is a personal choice."

aj_mclean / Via instagram.com

"And it is her body, it's her name, it's her everything."

@aj_mclean / Via instagram.com

AJ explained that Elliott decided on her new name after going to school with other children named Ava.

@aj_mclean / Via instagram.com

He recalled her saying to him, "Dad, I just feel like my name is not that unique and not that original, and there's a lot of Avas at dance and a lot of Avas at school."

@aj_mclean / Via instagram.com

When it came to choosing her new name, Elliott was inspired by watching the recent live-action remake of Pete's Dragon.

@aj_mclean / Via instagram.com

"She just finished watching Pete's Dragon , and she loved the name Elliot, but with two Ts," he explained. "Now, it just rolls off the tongue. Now, she's Elliott."

@aj_mclean / Via instagram.com

AJ also said that, to him, Elliott will "always be Ava," but he also respects her decision to change her name.

@aj_mclean / Via instagram.com

"Whatever reasoning it is, that's hers, and I'm going to support it a million percent, my wife will [too]," he stated.

@aj_mclean / Via instagram.com

Read the entire interview here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1419zk_0iJ8prAz00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

