Remember When Peak Internet Humor Was Watching A Pixelated Dancing Banana? Thankfully, We've Evolved Since Then, And These 27 Hysterical Tweets By Women Prove It

By Alice Lahoda
 3 days ago

Good news, everyone! Wife guys are a thing of the past. Society is forever evolving, and we forge onward. Bob Dylan once sang , "The times, they are a-changin'." And I'll be damned — the sonofabitch was right.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive / Getty

On that note, make sure you change up your timeline by following these funny ladies on Twitter!

1.

Will never forget a rich guy I dated who once told me I was “so good at using all my groceries”

@ellorysmith 02:15 AM - 25 Sep 2022

2.

Saw a billboard that said “anxiety? Paranoia? It could be meth.” And it’s like oh my God I’ve been on meth this whole time.

@HollyBallantine 01:20 PM - 24 Sep 2022

3.

goodbye. To prison they go

@gracecamille_ 03:33 PM - 23 Sep 2022

4.

Dressing up as a fish for Halloween so men on dating apps have the unrelenting urge to hold me

@omgskr 05:18 PM - 23 Sep 2022

5.

“Do you know anything about ‘Don’t Worry Darling?’” — my mom, reading me the movie listings this morning at the start of what she assumed would be a brief phone call.

@LByock 06:40 PM - 23 Sep 2022

6.

Endless exposure to human suffering as a result of late capitalism is turning our brains into soup. And that’s why I’m partnering with Cambell’s chicken noodl

@deadeyebrakeman 06:59 PM - 23 Sep 2022

7.

Putting my overheated MacBook on my stomach to make the cramps go away

@pyschodior 04:45 AM - 22 Sep 2022

8.

birth certificate is so crazy..hello baby welcome to the world here is some paperwork

@cat_elg 12:09 AM - 23 Sep 2022

9.

the next time somebody makes a comment that my 10 month old daughter is "flirting" or has another baby as a "boyfriend," i'm going to tell them that it's weird to project sexuality onto infants and besides, she's a lesbian

@morninggloria 05:30 PM - 23 Sep 2022

10.

why do men apply chapstick like they're scared of it

@zephanijong 09:24 AM - 23 Sep 2022

11.

Two nights ago I saw a British person say his name is Mark to the restaurant hostess who then wrote his name down as “Mock” and I am still laughing out loud about it

@karencheee 09:18 PM - 23 Sep 2022

12.

box: meowschrodinger: ignore that

@ellewasamistake 07:16 PM - 24 Sep 2022

13.

"squirt is pee" then I'm about to have a lot of fun at this drug test

@RachelMComedy 07:20 AM - 24 Sep 2022

14.

Overnight Oats sounds like the name of a racehorse who sucks

@caithuls 12:51 PM - 25 Sep 2022

15.

On a first date, my Bumble match declared, “I have gout.” To which I nodded sagely and, in attempt to make things less weird, said, “Just like Ben Franklin.” Looking back, I have no notes. I did my best.

@SaraSchon 12:51 PM - 25 Sep 2022

16.

wait conneticut is real? i thought they made that up for gilmore girls

@lizzzzzielogan 01:55 AM - 25 Sep 2022

17.

men will soft launch their gfs by publicly requesting $4.89 from them on venmo

@_chase_____ 05:08 PM - 26 Sep 2022

18.

When I first designed LAX they asked what my ultimate vision was. I said I want it to be really bad “just dogshit”. Proud to see it come to fruition ❤️

@BrotiGupta 06:05 AM - 24 Sep 2022

19.

they need to leave hugh jackman alone. stop sentencing that man to the gym and let him sing his little songs

@been_herde 09:28 PM - 27 Sep 2022

20.

me, *flirting*: would you rather be burned alive or eaten by a shark

@ElyKreimendahl 03:46 PM - 28 Sep 2022

21.

I love when you get to the part in the book where the author's like "I had to learn about airplane mechanics, and now so do you"

@wendydheard 03:12 PM - 27 Sep 2022

22.

men invented arm wrestling so they could hold hands and look in each other's eyes

@yaitskayy 04:51 PM - 27 Sep 2022

23.

adam levine looks like my jeans from middle school

@meg_it_happen 09:36 PM - 26 Sep 2022

24.

No idea what a Try Guy is, but the kids today would absolutely melt down if they lived through Fleetwood Mac.

@tlachtga 11:16 PM - 27 Sep 2022

25.

2-year-old needed help getting her shirt on but instead of saying that she handed me the shirt and said "Put my bones in this."

@missmulrooney 12:21 PM - 29 Sep 2022

26.

Sharpay was right, this is not what I want, this is not what I planned and I just gotta say I do not understand

@cathedralslut 07:37 PM - 26 Sep 2022

27.

me to the waiter: excuse me, my onion rings?waiter: ?? answer it then?

@liltiddygothgf3 12:20 PM - 27 Sep 2022

Tracey Folly

Little girl celebrates First Holy Communion in borrowed clothes: 'I felt like a princess in that secondhand dress'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my mother received her First Holy Communion in the Roman Catholic Church, she had to wear borrowed clothes. My grandparents couldn't afford to buy the traditional white dress and lace veil that makes third-graders look like tiny modest brides. So they turned to family members for help.
