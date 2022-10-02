Remember When Peak Internet Humor Was Watching A Pixelated Dancing Banana? Thankfully, We've Evolved Since Then, And These 27 Hysterical Tweets By Women Prove It

Good news, everyone! Wife guys are a thing of the past. Society is forever evolving, and we forge onward. Bob Dylan once sang , "The times, they are a-changin'." And I'll be damned — the sonofabitch was right.

1.

Will never forget a rich guy I dated who once told me I was “so good at using all my groceries” @ellorysmith 02:15 AM - 25 Sep 2022

2.

Saw a billboard that said “anxiety? Paranoia? It could be meth.” And it’s like oh my God I’ve been on meth this whole time. @HollyBallantine 01:20 PM - 24 Sep 2022

3.

4.

Dressing up as a fish for Halloween so men on dating apps have the unrelenting urge to hold me @omgskr 05:18 PM - 23 Sep 2022

5.

“Do you know anything about ‘Don’t Worry Darling?’” — my mom, reading me the movie listings this morning at the start of what she assumed would be a brief phone call. @LByock 06:40 PM - 23 Sep 2022

6.

Endless exposure to human suffering as a result of late capitalism is turning our brains into soup. And that’s why I’m partnering with Cambell’s chicken noodl @deadeyebrakeman 06:59 PM - 23 Sep 2022

7.

Putting my overheated MacBook on my stomach to make the cramps go away @pyschodior 04:45 AM - 22 Sep 2022

8.

birth certificate is so crazy..hello baby welcome to the world here is some paperwork @cat_elg 12:09 AM - 23 Sep 2022

9.

the next time somebody makes a comment that my 10 month old daughter is "flirting" or has another baby as a "boyfriend," i'm going to tell them that it's weird to project sexuality onto infants and besides, she's a lesbian @morninggloria 05:30 PM - 23 Sep 2022

10.

why do men apply chapstick like they're scared of it @zephanijong 09:24 AM - 23 Sep 2022

11.

Two nights ago I saw a British person say his name is Mark to the restaurant hostess who then wrote his name down as “Mock” and I am still laughing out loud about it @karencheee 09:18 PM - 23 Sep 2022

12.

13.

"squirt is pee" then I'm about to have a lot of fun at this drug test @RachelMComedy 07:20 AM - 24 Sep 2022

14.

Overnight Oats sounds like the name of a racehorse who sucks @caithuls 12:51 PM - 25 Sep 2022

15.

On a first date, my Bumble match declared, “I have gout.” To which I nodded sagely and, in attempt to make things less weird, said, “Just like Ben Franklin.” Looking back, I have no notes. I did my best. @SaraSchon 12:51 PM - 25 Sep 2022

16.

wait conneticut is real? i thought they made that up for gilmore girls @lizzzzzielogan 01:55 AM - 25 Sep 2022

17.

men will soft launch their gfs by publicly requesting $4.89 from them on venmo @_chase_____ 05:08 PM - 26 Sep 2022

18.

When I first designed LAX they asked what my ultimate vision was. I said I want it to be really bad “just dogshit”. Proud to see it come to fruition ❤️ @BrotiGupta 06:05 AM - 24 Sep 2022

19.

they need to leave hugh jackman alone. stop sentencing that man to the gym and let him sing his little songs @been_herde 09:28 PM - 27 Sep 2022

20.

me, *flirting*: would you rather be burned alive or eaten by a shark @ElyKreimendahl 03:46 PM - 28 Sep 2022

21.

I love when you get to the part in the book where the author's like "I had to learn about airplane mechanics, and now so do you" @wendydheard 03:12 PM - 27 Sep 2022

22.

men invented arm wrestling so they could hold hands and look in each other's eyes @yaitskayy 04:51 PM - 27 Sep 2022

23.

adam levine looks like my jeans from middle school @meg_it_happen 09:36 PM - 26 Sep 2022

24.

No idea what a Try Guy is, but the kids today would absolutely melt down if they lived through Fleetwood Mac. @tlachtga 11:16 PM - 27 Sep 2022

25.

2-year-old needed help getting her shirt on but instead of saying that she handed me the shirt and said "Put my bones in this." @missmulrooney 12:21 PM - 29 Sep 2022

26.

Sharpay was right, this is not what I want, this is not what I planned and I just gotta say I do not understand @cathedralslut 07:37 PM - 26 Sep 2022

27.

