Grecian Gourmet to begin new chapter in Bartlett

An outpouring of support and patronage fell upon South Main Street Greek restaurant, Grecian Gourmet Taverna, following an announcement on Thursday, Sept. 27, that it will close.

Owner Corinne Knight said that running the restaurant has become more and more difficult since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Since COVID started, we’ve been in this constant ‘fight or flight mode,’” Knight said. “It’s just exhausting doing all of it.”

On Nov. 23, the restaurant will close its doors.

Grecian Gourmet began as a small retail endeavor between Knight and her parents, using large-scale family recipes from holiday gatherings. In 2016, they began selling homemade pita chips and hummus at St. Jude Farmer’s Market, a private market open only to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital staff and families.

Over the next year, the brand grew quickly as Grecian Gourmet expanded its presence to the Cooper-Young and Agricenter International farmers markets and began stocking retail products at stores like Cordelia’s Market and Superlo Foods.

Their production demands began to outgrow their rented commercial kitchen space, which led them to sign a lease on their 412 South Main St. location, where they have been since March 2018. Knight and her husband, Caleb, took over the business entirely from her parents.

Grecian Gourmet opened on South Main as a counter-service restaurant, as well as a commissary kitchen for their retail goods and catering hustles. Business was good, Knight said, until the coronavirus pandemic.

“We lost a ton of employees,” Corinne Knight said. “And it got to the point where I would schedule a round of interviews, and no one would show up.”

Knight spent most of the height of the pandemic pregnant and managing Grecian Gourmet, all with a skeleton crew. She currently has only three employees working for her.

“We really had to learn how to work with less people, but there’s so much that leaves this restaurant that goes out to stores,” she said. “(South Point Grocery) alone is, like, 124 bags of chips a week. If we were just a restaurant, it would be substantially less work.”

It quickly became apparent to Knight that the customer-facing side of her business was the least profitable part of it and also the most exhausting. While the hours she and her team put into the restaurant used to reap a steady harvest, she said that things Downtown just aren’t what they used to be.

“The biggest piece of it, truthfully, is that the ‘business lunch’ is evaporating,” she said. “Before COVID, it was ticket after ticket, with no break. But they’re just not here anymore. This summer, South Main was a ghost town.”

With more people working from home and less demand for a quick and convenient lunch, Knight has had fewer reasons to keep the doors open, especially with the end of their lease on the horizon.

“I just can’t imagine signing on for another five years with things going this way,” she said.

But Knight isn’t giving up. She plans to take possession of a new space in Bartlett, near North Germantown Road and Highway 64, where she will focus completely on retail and catering.

“The idea is to really get our packaging right. We want to go into a bigger market, outside of Memphis,” Knight said. “But the catering will also be a big part of it.”

The new location, she said, will be mostly for prep, but will also contain a small area where people can buy pre-packaged food and goods. If things go according to plan, the Bartlett location will open just as the restaurant on South Main closes.

Since announcing the transition on their Facebook page , Grecian Gourmet has seen a spike in business.

“No one’s busier than a restaurant who says they’re going away,” Knight said.

While Knight is excited to have more time to focus on herself, her husband and her two children, closing this chapter is bittersweet.

“I’m going to miss all the people who ever came in for lunch or dinner,” she said. “And I’m really going to miss South Main.”