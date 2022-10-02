ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlett, TN

Grecian Gourmet to begin new chapter in Bartlett

By Joshua Carlucci
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SdQyt_0iJ6M9G500

An outpouring of support and patronage fell upon South Main Street Greek restaurant, Grecian Gourmet Taverna, following an announcement on Thursday, Sept. 27, that it will close.

Owner Corinne Knight said that running the restaurant has become more and more difficult since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Since COVID started, we’ve been in this constant ‘fight or flight mode,’” Knight said. “It’s just exhausting doing all of it.”

On Nov. 23, the restaurant will close its doors.

Grecian Gourmet began as a small retail endeavor between Knight and her parents, using large-scale family recipes from holiday gatherings. In 2016, they began selling homemade pita chips and hummus at St. Jude Farmer’s Market, a private market open only to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital staff and families.

Over the next year, the brand grew quickly as Grecian Gourmet expanded its presence to the Cooper-Young and Agricenter International farmers markets and began stocking retail products at stores like Cordelia’s Market and Superlo Foods.

Their production demands began to outgrow their rented commercial kitchen space, which led them to sign a lease on their 412 South Main St. location, where they have been since March 2018. Knight and her husband, Caleb, took over the business entirely from her parents.

Grecian Gourmet opened on South Main as a counter-service restaurant, as well as a commissary kitchen for their retail goods and catering hustles. Business was good, Knight said, until the coronavirus pandemic.

“We lost a ton of employees,” Corinne Knight said. “And it got to the point where I would schedule a round of interviews, and no one would show up.”

Knight spent most of the height of the pandemic pregnant and managing Grecian Gourmet, all with a skeleton crew. She currently has only three employees working for her.

“We really had to learn how to work with less people, but there’s so much that leaves this restaurant that goes out to stores,” she said. “(South Point Grocery) alone is, like, 124 bags of chips a week. If we were just a restaurant, it would be substantially less work.”

It quickly became apparent to Knight that the customer-facing side of her business was the least profitable part of it and also the most exhausting. While the hours she and her team put into the restaurant used to reap a steady harvest, she said that things Downtown just aren’t what they used to be.

“The biggest piece of it, truthfully, is that the ‘business lunch’ is evaporating,” she said. “Before COVID, it was ticket after ticket, with no break. But they’re just not here anymore. This summer, South Main was a ghost town.”

With more people working from home and less demand for a quick and convenient lunch, Knight has had fewer reasons to keep the doors open, especially with the end of their lease on the horizon.

“I just can’t imagine signing on for another five years with things going this way,” she said.

But Knight isn’t giving up. She plans to take possession of a new space in Bartlett, near North Germantown Road and Highway 64, where she will focus completely on retail and catering.

“The idea is to really get our packaging right. We want to go into a bigger market, outside of Memphis,” Knight said. “But the catering will also be a big part of it.”

The new location, she said, will be mostly for prep, but will also contain a small area where people can buy pre-packaged food and goods. If things go according to plan, the Bartlett location will open just as the restaurant on South Main closes.

Since announcing the transition on their Facebook page , Grecian Gourmet has seen a spike in business.

“No one’s busier than a restaurant who says they’re going away,” Knight said.

While Knight is excited to have more time to focus on herself, her husband and her two children, closing this chapter is bittersweet.

“I’m going to miss all the people who ever came in for lunch or dinner,” she said. “And I’m really going to miss South Main.”

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Residents concerned about Audubon Park renovations

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis’ Audubon Park is undergoing an $8 million makeover to the golf course, playground, and other areas, but the planned changes have some residents saying not so fast. The $2.6 million plan also includes a new playground and picnic area and additional amenities including LED lighting. Park visitors like Anthony Crutcher will quickly tell […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
City
Bartlett, TN
City
Memphis, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Restaurants
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
styleblueprint.com

This Memphis Private School Is Expanding to Meet Demand for Christian Discipleship Education

Demand for Christian education in Memphis is high — so high that many families are turned away from private institutions purely for lack of space. To meet this demand and allow more families to attain the educational experience they’re looking for, Evangelical Christian School (ECS) has announced plans to expand in the 2023-24 school year. We spoke with Jenny Shorten, Assistant Headmaster for Academics and Academic Dean at ECS, to learn all about the school’s expansion plans and unique educational approach.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Commercial Kitchen#Food Drink#Grecian Gourmet Taverna#Agricenter International
nashvillelifestyles.com

Camp Out Inside one of the World’s Largest Pyramids

Follow the music to your next road trip destination and find yourself in the lights of Beale Street, home of barbecue, blues, and one of the world’s biggest pyramids. Located right on the banks of the Mighty Mississippi River just three hours from Nashville, Memphis is a quick and easy weekend getaway for music lovers, foodies, museum-goers and outdoor enthusiasts alike.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis VA Medical Center October Job Fair

Memphis VA Medical Center is hosting an on-site job fair for Registered Nurses (RN) and Nursing Assistant (NA). There will be on-site interviews conducted on October 12 & 26th from 5pm-8pm. If you are interested in participating in the upcoming job fair, you must complete the event registration. Register for...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis rapper ‘GloRilla’ wins BET award

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis rapper Gloria Woods also known as “GloRilla” won an award at the 2022 Black Entertainment Television Awards Show. She is best known for her song “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” and won Best Breakthrough Artist at the awards show. Woods attended Frayser’s...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

South Memphis home destroyed in fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A home was destroyed after a fire in South Memphis Monday. The Memphis Fire Department responded to the fire at the intersection of Florida and McKellar around 4 p.m. When we arrived at the scene, the structure was fully engulfed in flames. This is the scene that had Laurence Mayes shocked when he stepped […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
liveforlivemusic.com

Widespread Panic Welcomes Bluesman Bobby Rush For Mempho Festival Finale [Photos/Video]

The fifth edition of Mempho Music Festival concluded on Sunday with live music and beautiful weather inside the Memphis Botanic Gardens. With more than 170 species of trees scattered throughout the 96-acre lawn, attendees sprawled out on blankets surrounding the stages, enjoying cold refreshments in the warmth of the sun as Elizabeth King, Allison Russell, Tank & The Bangas, and Wilco hosted performances throughout the day. As the sun set and the temperature dropped, Widespread Panic took the stage to crank up the intensity with blazing riffs, doggone, dirty tunes, and a collaboration with another one of the day’s other performers, legendary bluesman Bobby Rush.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Low Mississippi River waters to impact Memphians

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Everyone from economists to engineers is keeping a close eye on the Mississippi River water levels, at risk of falling to record lows in the weeks ahead. The dry conditions are also drying up how much crops river barges can carry, which could make the highest inflation of grocery prices in decades even worse in the months ahead.
MEMPHIS, TN
liveforlivemusic.com

Widespread Panic Covers Allman Brothers Band, Rolling Stones With Chuck Leavell At Mempho Festival [Photos/Videos]

Athens, GA rock and roll institution Widespread Panic returned to Memphis, TN on Saturday to kick off a two-night headlining stint at Mempho Music Festival. The performance included a surprise sit-in from another beloved musician with Georgia ties, keyboardist Chuck Leavell, the longtime “glue guy” for The Allman Brothers Band, The Rolling Stones, and countless other notable acts.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis woman shocked by $6,500 utility bill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A Whitehaven woman was shocked when she went to pay her latest utility bill and the total was more than 20 times what it has been for the 20 years she has lived there. The driveway is dry, the grass isn’t wet, there are no signs of any leaks and only two […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy