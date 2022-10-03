ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Berkeley teen brothers killed in Saturday night shooting at Oakland house party

By Betty Yu, Da Lin
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KzT4V_0iJ2oFOq00

Community outrage, sorrow in wake of Oakland shooting at party house 02:46

OAKLAND -- Two Berkeley High School students were killed and two other revelers wounded when gunfire erupted at a birthday party in Oakland on Saturday night.

Witnesses said the shooting happened on the second floor of a duplex located at 988 Apgar Street near the Oakland/Emeryville border.

Family members and a Berkeley High teacher said the two teenagers killed were brothers from Berkeley. The teacher said the two surviving victims are also students at Berkeley High.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03L7AO_0iJ2oFOq00
Jazy Soleto Garcia (left) and Angel Soleto Garcia. Family Friend Photo via KPIX

Family and friends identified the two brothers as 17-year-old Jazy Soleto Garcia and 15-year-old Angel Soleto Garcia. Angel's teacher said he was a sophomore at the school. The coroner's office has not released their names pending notification of next of kin.

Neighbors said about 30 to 40 teens attended what was believed to be a birthday party that started around 8 o'clock Saturday night.

"It just started as commotion where young people were drinking and kind of gathering. (And then) breaking out into bickering and hostility. Before you know it, two guys just walked upstairs and started shooting at each other," said neighbor and witness Martin Opsahl, who lives across the street.

School officials released a statement confirming the student deaths.

"We are deeply saddened to have learned that two Berkeley High School students and beloved members of the BUSD family lost their lives yesterday in a senseless act of gun violence," wrote Superintendent Enikia Ford Morthel in an e-mail. "Our hearts go out to their family and everyone impacted by this tragedy. Because these were two of our own, we are all feeling this pain collectively and must hold each other especially close and care for one another."

Sandra Loving, president of the Berkeley High PTSA, told KPIX in a statement Sunday evening: "We will all hold our children close tonight. We will work with the district and the Berkeley High administration to support all of our students through this heartbreaking time."

The deaths came during another weekend of deadly shootings across the city. Two other shootings claimed a life and left another victim clinging to life.

City council member Dan Kalb said violent crimes in Oakland have gotten out of hand and it will take comprehensive strategy to make progress.

"It's about intervention, prevention and enforcement and doing what we can at the federal, state and city level to get guns off the street," he said. "It's not easy but we have to redouble our efforts and invest more dollars to do what we can and I'm absolutely going to be a part of that effort."

At the Apgar Street street shooting, arriving officers found multiple victims who sustained gunshot wounds.

"It sounded like two people who were exchanging gunfire. It sounded like there was at least two firearms," Opsahl said.

Investigators at the scene of a shooting at a home in Oakland Oct. 1, 2022 KPIX

Witnesses saw high-school-age boys and girls screaming and running from the house. We now know many of the teens were students from Berkeley High.

A crime scene cleanup worker who entered the apartment said there were still a lot of party decorations inside the two-bedroom apartment. He believed the shooting happened in the kitchen area.

"It was mostly just around the kitchen area is where we ended up seeing the majority of what was in there," said Ricardo De Luna Jr., a cleaner with Diablo Crime Scene Cleaners. The Walnut Creek company was hired by the city and property owner to clean blood stains in the house and on the sidewalk.

Neighbors  said the apartment is an Airbnb vacation rental.  KPIX reached out to Airbnb Sunday morning but did not receive a reply.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zFVPO_0iJ2oFOq00
House on Apgar Street in Oakland, scene of fatal shooting the night of Oct. 1, 2022 KPIX

"(There was) a bunch of beer cases out in front and I was like 'here we go.'  You just never think it would evolve into something like this," Opsahl said.

Both wounded teens were in stable condition Sunday, according to police.

No suspects have been arrested.

The shooting came during a surge of deadly violence on Oakland streets. After the latest shootings, 12 victims have died over the past two weeks. The city has seen 99 homicides so far this year.

Six people were injured last week when at least two gunmen fired 30 rounds at a school campus in East Oakland.

Oakland police ask anyone with information about the shootings to call its homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the department's tip line at (510) 238-7950.

Comments / 21

Mimi
4d ago

Apgar was once a nice safe neighborhood...today young thug's are everywhere...mad because their parents and grandparents were drug addicts..they hate decent human beings. I no longer reside in Oakland but I pray for my grandkids.

Reply
5
Pat SF
5d ago

..but yeah..we’re more concerned about the police and their possible membership in hate groups.. 😐

Reply(4)
11
Joseph Walters
4d ago

The purpose of a gun is to kill.. I fail to see why we cannot ban the buying and selling of guns. period..

Reply(3)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Suspect in series of attempted East Bay kidnappings arrested

BERKELEY - Berkeley police on Wednesday arrested a woman who they believe is behind a series of attempted kidnappings going back to August.Detectives arrested 36-year-old Berkeley resident Dominique Walker while she was driving near the North Berkeley BART station. She's suspected of trying to kidnap at least four teens.Police said around 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 29, Walker twice approached a 14-year-old boy working in his front yard in the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue and attempted to shake his hand.About a half hour later, Walker allegedly approached a 13-year-old girl walking in the area of Allston Way and McKinley Avenue. Police said at 6:10 p.m. on Sept. 14, Walker allegedly approached a 15-year-old boy in the area of Allston Way and Grant Street and attempted to entice him toward her vehicle.Around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 20, Walker allegedly approached a 12-year-old boy riding his scooter in the area of Sacramento and Addison streets.Berkeley police said they identified Walker from an alert witness and obtained an arrest warrant last Friday on suspicion of attempted kidnapping and three counts of annoying/molesting a child. 
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman arrested for attempted kidnapping, approaching children in Berkeley

BERKELEY -- Police arrested a woman suspected of an attempted kidnapping and of approaching middle and high school-aged children in Berkeley, the department announced Thursday.The first two incidents happened on August 29. At about 5:30 p.m., the suspect twice approached a 14-year-old boy working in his front yard on the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue near Allston Way and attempted to shake his hand. About a half-hour later, the suspect approached a 13-year-old girl walking in the area of Allston Way and McKinley Avenue, about four blocks east of the first incident.On September 14, the suspect approached a 15-year-old...
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong recalls the peaceful streets of his youth

OAKLAND -- As Police Chief LaRonne Armstrong walks through the West Oakland neighborhood of his youth, a smile lights up his face.It's one of the few smiles he's had over the last month as the devastating toll of a gang turf war continues to mount and shootings have become nearly a nightly occurrence.At a recent news conference covering developments in the latest round of homicide investigations, Armstrong got to the heart of the problem."We got to get guns out of the hands of young people," the chief told reporters. "It's not just a police issue. That is an issue for...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Brothers found guilty of brutal attack on couple in Antioch

ANTIOCH – Two brothers who committed sexual assault and robbed two foreign students in Antioch in 2020 are facing 30 years-to-life sentences after being convicted last month.Lamar Lee Young, 35, of Stockton, and 33-year-old Kenry Lee Young, of Antioch, were convicted on Sept. 26 of forcible oral copulation and sexual penetration by a foreign object with enhancements for use of a dangerous or deadly weapon. They were also convicted of second-degree robbery and assault. The pair attacked a couple just before midnight on Oct. 16, 2020, in a parking lot near G Street in Antioch. The victims traveled to Antioch...
ANTIOCH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
Berkeley, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
City
Berkeley, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Catalytic converter thieves shoot at resident who confronted them in Berkeley

BERKELEY -- Police were looking for a group of catalytic converter thieves who shot at a resident who confronted them in a Berkeley neighborhood.Berkeley police said the incident happened Thursday morning in the area of Oak Street and Glen Avenue in the North Berkeley Hills. A resident woke up to the sounds of sawing outside his home, walked outside, and found at least two suspects in the process of cutting off the catalytic converter of his neighbor's vehicle.The resident called 911 to report the crime and then yelled at the suspects to stop and that the police were on their way. Police said one of the thieves then turned towards the resident and fired multiple gunshots. The resident was not struck and no one else was hurt.The suspects wore hooded tops and were driving a dark-colored SUV. Berkeley police asked anyone who has information about the incident or who may have security camera footage to contact BPD Property Crimes Unit at (510) 981-5737.Police also warned that people who commit crimes like these may be armed and willing to commit violence. Anyone who witnesses an in-progress crime, was urged to remain in the safest place available and call 9-1-1.
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

New clues give hope to loved ones in unsolved killing of Oakland restaurant owner

OAKLAND – One of Oakland's unsolved homicide cases involves a restaurant owner who was gunned down in front of his young child while closing up his restaurant back in May. New information released by Oakland Police is giving the family some hope the killer is caught soon, but it doesn't ease the suffering they're enduring.  At Lucky Three Seven, a popular Filipino food joint in the heart of Oakland's Fruitvale neighborhood, Mark Legaspi and Malinda Bun are reminded almost every day of the exact spot where Jun Anabo was killed. Five months have passed since Bun held her boyfriend dying...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man found fatally shot in East Oakland overnight, city's 101st homicide of 2022

OAKLAND – A man died from a shooting as police officers were responding to a report of catalytic converter theft in Oakland early Tuesday morning, police said. The shooting occurred just after 4 a.m. in the 4000 block of Everett Avenue in the Glenview neighborhood of East Oakland. Officers arrived and located the Oakland man suffering from apparent bullet wounds, according to police. He died despite the life-saving efforts of the officers, police said.Tuesday morning's deadly shooting comes a day after the city recorded its 100th homicide of 2022, a fatal shooting in West Oakland Monday afternoon.Anyone with information about the shooting may call the Police Department's homicide section at (510) 238-3821. People who want to remain anonymous can call the tip line at (510) 238-7950.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Suspected killer arrested for San Jose homicide

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A 74-year-old man was arrested on homicide charges in connection to a September 30 homicide in San Jose, police said Wednesday. Sital Singh Dosanjh, 74, is accused of fatally shooting a woman who was later found dead inside a car on Almaden Expressway. On the evening of the homicide, “Officers […]
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#East Oakland#The Berkeley#Oakland Police#House Party#Violent Crime#Party House#Berkeley High School#Kpix Family
CBS San Francisco

Inmate cleanup crew, guard rescue woman from stabbing attack on Vacaville trail

VACAVILLE – An inmate cleanup crew and a corrections officer are being credited by police for stopping a stabbing attack on a Vacaville trail earlier this week.Around 10 a.m. Tuesday, officers with the Vacaville Police Department were called to the area of Brookdale Court on reports of an assault on the nearby Alamo Creek bike trail. When officers responded, they found out the guard and crew intervened when they saw a woman being stabbed by the suspect on the trail. The crew and guard detained the suspect.Officers provided life-saving measures to the woman, who was taken to a local hospital....
VACAVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 arrested, guns recovered following series of shootings in SF Hunters Point

SAN FRANCISCO -- Two men were arrested, a third was being sought, and a number of firearms seized after San Francisco police served warrants in a series of shootings dating back to last year, the department announced Thursday.Investigators identified the three men as suspects in multiple shootings between March 2021 and last month in the area of Northridge Road and Harbor Road in the city's Hunters Point neighborhood.On September 29, investigators from the department's Crime Gun Investigations Center (CGIC) served search warrants at three residences on the 100 block of Northridge Road. Police said as officers were preparing to serve...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland gun crackdown nets 5 firearms, 7 arrests in 24 hours

OAKLAND – Police in Oakland announced Thursday that multiple arrests have been made and guns have been seized within a 24 hour span, as part of a new strategy to stem rising violence in the city.Around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers attempted to pull over a vehicle seen running a stop sign in the area of Avenal and Bancroft Avenues in East Oakland. Police said the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed before it was located a short distance away on the 5600 block of Harmon Avenue.The two people inside the vehicle were arrested on multiple weapons charges....
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Packed, emotion-filled vigil for Berkeley High brothers gunned down at birthday party

OAKLAND (KPIX) -- It was an emotional night as family, classmates and parents packed Longfellow Middle School for a vigil for two teen brothers gunned down at a birthday party in Oakland, last weekend.It was standing room only as they mourned the loss of 15-year-old Angel Sotelo Garcia and his 17-year-old brother, Jayz. The two were gunned down at an Oakland home on Saturday night. A parent had rented the house on Airbnb for a birthday party. "There's a lot of pain, with my mom and my family and my friends," said a family member.   Their heartbroken community was leaning on...
BERKELEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

Pedestrian dies of injuries suffered in San Jose hit-and-run

SAN JOSE --  A pedestrian struck in a July hit-and-run traffic collision on Auzerais Avenue in San Jose has died of his injuries becoming the 27th pedestrian fatality in the city of 2022. San Jose police said the driver involved in the collision remains at large. No description of the suspect has been released.Investigators said officers responded to the 400 block of Auzerais Avenue on a report of a traffic collision involving two vehicles and a pedestrian on July 30 at 4:19 p.m.A 2020 Dodge truck driving west on Auzerais Avenue left the roadway and struck an unoccupied parked vehicle. The unoccupied vehicle was pushed onto the sidewalk and struck a tree and a man.The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with significant injuries. On Sept. 30, investigators learned the man succumbed to his injuries after being hospitalized for a time and then placed in a recovery center. Police said the investigation is ongoing.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

1 dead in weekend shooting in East Oakland

OAKLAND – One person died in a shooting early Sunday morning in the Woodland neighborhood of East Oakland, police said Monday. The shooting occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of 85th Avenue. Police on Monday said a ShotSpotter activation indicated there were 12 shots fired.Officers went there and found an adult with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers tried to save the victim's life to no avail, according to police. On Monday, police said that a vehicle of interest connected with the crime was located and that a person of interest has been identified. The victim's name was unavailable Monday morning from the Alameda County coroner's bureau. The fatal shooting was the 99th homicide in Oakland this year, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Oakland Police Department's homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950. 
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police arrest last of 3 suspects in East Palo Alto shootings

EAST PALO ALTO (CBS SF/BCN) – Police in East Palo Alto have arrested the third of three suspects allegedly involved in a shooting in September, the department announced Tuesday. On Sept. 10, East Palo Alto officers responded at 11:16 p.m. to a Shotspotter gunshot detection system activation at 1959 Manhattan Ave. The technology had detected at least 14 shots in the area, police said.Officers learned that a black vehicle had pulled into the alleyway and two occupants, identified as Gabriel Garcia Delgadillo and Alexander Rodriguez, allegedly fired multiple shots from firearms at a crowd of people gathered on a staircase. No...
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect in robbery, stabbing in Antioch arrested after standoff

ANTIOCH – Police in Antioch have arrested a suspect in a stabbing and robbery following a standoff with officers on Tuesday.Around 10:50 a.m., officers were notified that a man was robbed and stabbed and that the suspect had fled the scene. When police arrived, they found a 58-year-old man suffering a knife wound to the chest.Officers rendered aid to the victim, who was transported to a local trauma center, police said. His condition was not immediately known.Witnesses were able to locate the suspect across the street. Officers then pursued him into the hills between Fairview Avenue and Buchanan Road.Police said...
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

East Oakland fatal hit-and-run Hegenberger

OAKLAND – A woman died following a hit-and-run collision Monday night along a main thoroughfare in East Oakland, police said Tuesday. Officers responded at 9:49 p.m. to the collision along Hegenberger Road near Hamilton Street. Officers located a person who was critically injured, according to police. She was on the center median south of the intersection, police said. Paramedics tried to save the woman's life, but she died there, according to police. A preliminary police investigation shows that the woman was crossing Hegenberger Road outside of a crosswalk when a vehicle traveling south on Hegenberger hit her.A new law in...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Concord police resolved standoff with armed man at Sunvalley Shopping Center

CONCORD -- A man described as armed and in distress was in a standoff with police officers at Sunvalley Shopping Center Wednesday afternoon. The incident has since been resolved.Concord police wrote on social media shortly after 3 p.m. about their response to an "incident" at the mall, but did not elaborate.Police later said they were talking to a suspect and trying to get him to surrender. Mall patrons were evacuated as a precaution.At 5:15 p.m., police tweeted the "investigation has concluded" and the mall had been reopened. No additional details were immediately available.Last week, Sunvalley Shopping Center was also locked down after a rape suspect hid in the ceiling of the Nordstrom Rack store. Believing he had outwaited pursuing officers, he was arrested by an undercover officer after he emerged from the store.
CONCORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Cruz teens arrested in connection to beating, stomping homeless man

SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF/BCN) – Santa Cruz Police arrested two juveniles Tuesday who were accused of beating and stomping a homeless man last week in Santa Cruz, according to department officials. Officers responded on Friday evening to a physical altercation between multiple people in the 1400 block of Ocean Street. Police located a 53-year-old unhoused man with head injuries who was semi-conscious and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Witnesses told police that three juveniles attacked the man and "stomped" on his head. Police confirmed this after obtaining a surveillance video that they allege shows the man running away from the juveniles before they struck him down. After the attack, the suspects fled in a car. Officers, working in conjunction with the Scotts Valley Police Department, identified a 16-year-old Scotts Valley resident and a 14-year-old Santa Cruz resident and arrested them. Both were booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of assault by means likely to cause great bodily injury. 
SANTA CRUZ, CA
CBS San Francisco

Rally in Oakland urges community to get involved in wake of rising violence

OAKLAND – Community members in Oakland gathered Wednesday night to rally against the ongoing gun violence in the city, just one day after the city recorded its 101st homicide of the year.Acts Full Gospel Church in Oakland helped to organize the community rally at a local painting shop to pray for peace and promote unity."That's why I think it's so important for the churches to come out of those 4 walls, and get out here in the street, get out here in the community and work together so we can abate these problems," said Bishop Bob Jackson, the pastor at...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
92K+
Followers
26K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy