Vikings safety Cine needs surgery on 'lower-leg fracture'

LONDON (AP) — Minnesota Vikings rookie Lewis Cine sustained a “lower-leg fracture” against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday and will stay in London to undergo surgery, coach Kevin O’Connell said.

Cine was carted off the field in the first quarter at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in what O’Connell described as a “very tough moment for our team.”

Cine, the 32nd pick overall in last spring’s NFL draft out of Georgia, was blocking on a punt return when he sustained the injury.

Cine clutched his left leg as he went down. Players from both teams took a knee as medical personnel stabilized Cine’s lower left leg and put him on a cart to leave the field.

“He will be having surgery to fix that here,” O’Connell said. “As soon as he’s able to make the transition back to the Twin Cities we’ll do that.”

Vikings personnel are staying in London with Cine.

The 22-year-old Cine was born in Haiti and moved to Florida with extended family at age 4. His journey to the NFL brought him through Massachusetts and Texas as a youngster before enrolling at Georgia.

