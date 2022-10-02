ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Suffolk police hold catalytic converter crime prevention event amid spike in thefts

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11tukf_0iIvRcNd00

Suffolk County police held a catalytic convert crime prevention event Saturday in St. James to help combat a rise in thefts.

EXCLUSIVE: Catalytic converter thefts up 248% in Nassau, 183% in Suffolk so far this year

Police say an increase in the value of the precious metals found in catalytic converters, which include rhodium, platinum and palladium, is the main motivating factor in the spike in thefts.

Catalytic converter thefts in Nassau are up nearly 250% percent so far this year.  There were 445 converters stolen in 2021 while 1,549 have been stolen so far this year.

There are nearly three times as many thefts reported in Suffolk. There were 289 converters stolen last year and 819 stolen so far this year.

Suffolk County police teamed up with Gershow Recycling to hand out free catalytic converter etching kits with serial numbers that correspond to a database in an effort to stop the thieves in their tracks.

Lawrence Schillinger, of Gershow Recycling, says whenever scrap recyclers receive a catalytic converter with this information etched into it, they scan the person’s ID who turned it in and are able to check if it was stolen from another person.

There are other ways to make it harder for criminals to steal your catalytic converter, such as keeping cars in better lighting, using surveillance equipment, and installing motion detectors.

Catalytic converter etching kits are available to be purchased online.

Comments / 2

Aj
3d ago

Need to have strict regulations on the policy of selling converters to junkyards. Like when you junk a car you need to show your license. Make the junk yard liable for their part I’ve been in the business my whole life. It’s very easy to tell the converters that are stolen versus the ones that were replaced due to failure. Junk yards know this too. Make them be more responsible.

Reply
3
Related
CBS New York

Suspects wanted for latest stolen catalytic converter on Long Island

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. -- Police on Long Island are searching for the latest suspects accused of stealing a catalytic converter. According to police, several people allegedly stole the catalytic converter from a Honda CR-V in the driveway at a home in Ronkonkoma just before 6 a.m. on Sept. 10. Suffolk County has seen a spike in stolen catalytic converters in recent months. There were 289 reported in 2021. As of Aug. 26, 2022, 819 were reported.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint James, NY
County
Suffolk County, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Nassau, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Suffolk Police#Catalytic Converters#Crime Prevention#Gershow Recycling
flackbroadcasting.com

Man allegedly damaged victim's lawn by driving across it, spinning tires: TOWPD

WEBB- A man from Long Island is faced with a charge for damaging someone’s lawn, police say. Jonathan R. Pisculli, 26, of Dix Hills, NY was arrested last Tuesday by the Town of Webb Police Department. He is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief in the fourth-degree, according to Chief of Police Ron Johnston.
DIX HILLS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Recycling
therealdeal.com

Title searches resuming after Suffolk County cyberattack

Suffolk County’s title search system is back online, but ramifications from last month’s cyberattack will affect the real estate industry for a bit longer. The county resumed title searches over the weekend, Newsday reported. It was the first time the industry was able to conduct searches on Suffolk County properties since a cyberattack shut down government servers Sept. 8.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Man Shot, Killed At Deer Park Auto Body Shop

Police are investigating a shooting at a Long Island auto body shop that left a man dead. The incident took place in Deer Park around 7:50 p.m., Monday, Oct. 3 at Triple J, located at 251B Skidmore Road. According to Suffolk County Police, a 911 caller reported an injured man...
DEER PARK, NY
News 12

News 12

111K+
Followers
37K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy