Breezy, stray shower possible Monday in the Hudson Valley

Storm Watch Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says gusty winds will continue. Monday is trending dry, but rain chances return on Tuesday.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly cloudy and breezy. Sustained winds up to 20 mph with gusts over 30 in spots. Chilly. Lows: in upper 40s

MONDAY: Breezy with a stray shower otherwise cloudy to mostly cloudy. Highs: in the upper 50s. Lows: near 46

TUESDAY: A bit breezy with rain chances returning. Chilly. Highs: in the mid 50s to low 60s. Lows: near 49.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs: near 70. Lows: upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, mild and pleasant. Pick of the week! Highs: mid to low 70s. Lows: low 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonably mild. Highs: near 70. Lows: Low 40s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Trending much cooler, but it looks dry at the moment. Highs in the 50s with lows near 40.