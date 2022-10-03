Rain, breezy and cool start to workweek in New York City

Storm Watch Meteorologist Allan Nosoff says the center of Ian's remnants is now forecast to move closer on Tuesday, with impactful rain probable.

MONDAY: A morning shower or two, otherwise mostly cloudy, cool and breezy. Highs near 59. Wind gusts of 25-30 mph. Lows down to 50.

TUESDAY - WEATHER TO WATCH: The center of Ian's remnants makes a U-turn and moves back toward the coast. Rain is likely, might be a washout. Full extent of impacts TBD, but some heavy rain and gusty winds possible. Wind gusts of 30-40 mph. Highs near 57. Showers may linger through the night. Lows down to 51.

WEDNESDAY: A lingering morning shower, otherwise quickly clearing and warming up. Highs back to 68. Lows near 55.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Back to really nice weather! Plenty of sun and highs in the low 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

NEXT WEEKEND: so far so clear...but chilly! Temps by Sunday struggle to reach 60, lows well into the 40s.