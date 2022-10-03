ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Rain, breezy and cool start to workweek in New York City

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34bQpo_0iItmqX000

Storm Watch Meteorologist Allan Nosoff says the center of Ian's remnants is now forecast to move closer on Tuesday, with impactful rain probable.

MONDAY: A morning shower or two, otherwise mostly cloudy, cool and breezy. Highs near 59. Wind gusts of 25-30 mph. Lows down to 50.

TUESDAY - WEATHER TO WATCH: The center of Ian's remnants makes a U-turn and moves back toward the coast. Rain is likely, might be a washout. Full extent of impacts TBD, but some heavy rain and gusty winds possible. Wind gusts of 30-40 mph. Highs near 57. Showers may linger through the night. Lows down to 51.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XICEO_0iItmqX000

WEDNESDAY: A lingering morning shower, otherwise quickly clearing and warming up. Highs back to 68. Lows near 55.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Back to really nice weather! Plenty of sun and highs in the low 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

NEXT WEEKEND: so far so clear...but chilly! Temps by Sunday struggle to reach 60, lows well into the 40s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qLwBR_0iItmqX000

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Feeling the cold? Monday sets NYC record as temperatures sit well below normal.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A colder-than-normal Oct. 3 set a record Monday as high temperatures for the day hovered in the low-to-mid 50s throughout the New York City area. The National Weather Service’s climate station at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens only reached 52 degrees, according to the agency’s New York office, breaking the previous record of 53 degrees set in 1974.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Warming Up#Meteorologist#Temps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Coldest Temperature On Record In New York State Is Ridiculously Low

This winter is expected to be brutally cold in New York, but will it beat the lowest temperature ever recorded in the state? The temperatures in New York State are expected to be brutally low this winter. The Old Farmer's Almanac released its predictions for winter 2022-2023 and it says that there will be two winters in the United States. One part of the country will be mild, the other, where we are located, will experience bone-chilling cold.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

News 12

111K+
Followers
37K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy