WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report

Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
Terrifying moment seven women dancing for joy plummet into a pit as backyard ground collapses from right under them - the birthday party continued after they only suffered minor scrapes

These seven dancing ladies are fortunate to have only escaped with only minor scrapes after they fell into a pit in the backyard of a home in the northeastern Brazilian city of Alagoinhas. Footage of the frightening accident shows the women forming a small circle with their arms wrapped around...
The Most Jaw-Dropping Images Of Hurricane Ian's Aftermath

H​omes are nearly leveled and boats have been scattered on top of buildings. Ian is now taking aim at South Carolina, where it will make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Friday. P​hotos are pouring in from the devastation in Florida after Hurricane Ian's strike. We've selected some...
Florida boat captain charged with killing mother and injuring two kids by cutting their parasail loose

A boat captain in Florida has been accused of negligence for failing to prevent a Memorial Day parasailing accident that killed a woman and injured two children.Daniel Gavin Couch, 49, was charged with manslaughter and breaches of commercial parasailing laws for his alleged role in the death of Supraja Alaparthi and the injury of her son and nephew in May.Alaparthi, 33, from Elk Grove Village, Illinois, was killed when her parasail crashed into the Old Seven Mile Bridge just west of Marathon in the Florida Keys after Mr Couch cut the line that tethered her to his boat.The crash happened...
