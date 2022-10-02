Read full article on original website
Man stays in houseboat during hurricane. See where he ended up
Florida boat captain Mike Staczek speaks to CNN correspondent Randi Kaye on how he managed to survive Hurricane Ian while sheltering in his houseboat.
Viral Video Showing What Happens to Horses During Hurricanes Shocks Viewers
"This breaks my heart! I know you have to do it and it's for their safety, I just don't want them scared," one commenter said.
'Miracle': Captain tells incredible story about his boat during Hurricane Ian
CNN’s Boris Sanchez speaks with Lewis MacDonald, a Florida boat captain whose boat somehow wasn’t badly damaged during Hurricane Ian.
'Mommy, don't let me die': Florida family recounts escaping home during Hurricane Ian
Families in Florida are picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian ravaged the state this week, with one family saying they lost “everything” after their home’s foundations crumbled in the staggering storm surge. Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 storm over the west coast...
WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report
Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
Terrifying moment seven women dancing for joy plummet into a pit as backyard ground collapses from right under them - the birthday party continued after they only suffered minor scrapes
These seven dancing ladies are fortunate to have only escaped with only minor scrapes after they fell into a pit in the backyard of a home in the northeastern Brazilian city of Alagoinhas. Footage of the frightening accident shows the women forming a small circle with their arms wrapped around...
Great White Shark That Killed Mom in Waist-High Water Appeared Through Wave
South Africa's National Sea Rescue Institute says there has been more shark activity than usual this year, although the attack was deemed "very unusual."
A Florida woman says she used duct tape and pillows to secure her paralyzed husband to his bed as Hurricane Ian pummeled their home
A search and rescue effort is continuing in Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, which left behind a trail of destruction.
Man, 91-year-old mother 'trapped' on 22nd floor of Fort Myers, Fla. high-rise due to Hurricane Ian
Terry Mazany, who moved to Florida from California a year ago, said him, his wife and his 91-year-old mother are "trapped" on the 22nd floor of their high-rise condo in Fort Myers due to power outages caused by Hurricane Ian. Mazany said there's 8-feet of water around them and the elevators in the building are currently shut down.Sept. 29, 2022.
Neal Currey dead at 42: Wife Casey confirms death only days after heartbreaking last posts from Lake Powell, Utah, trip
FIREARMS influencer and former Army Ranger Neal Currey has died at 42, his family confirmed in a heartbreaking social media post on Monday. According to his wife, Casey, Currey passed away on Saturday; however, a cause of death was not provided. "It is with heavy hearts that we announce that...
Aerial footage shows Hurricane Ian's impact on Fort Myers Beach
Widespread devastation can be seen along Florida's southwest coast where Hurricane Ian first came ashore.Sept. 30, 2022.
A massive fight broke out on a Carnival cruise ship. Cellphone cameras caught it all
Vacations are supposed to be relaxing. A video from on board a recent trip Carnival Cruise shows just the opposite of that.
Hurricane Ian Leaves Caskets, Human Remains Exposed at Florida Cemetery in Storm’s Aftermath
After Hurricane Ian ripped through the sunshine state, it destroyed homes, decimated businesses, and even took power away from over two million people. While the storm has had a tragic effect on the living, it’s also affected the deceased. According to reports, human remains of those laid to rest...
The Most Jaw-Dropping Images Of Hurricane Ian's Aftermath
Homes are nearly leveled and boats have been scattered on top of buildings. Ian is now taking aim at South Carolina, where it will make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Friday. Photos are pouring in from the devastation in Florida after Hurricane Ian's strike. We've selected some...
'I didn't expect he would also kill the kids': Nursery teacher describes horror of deadly massacre
Thailand recoiled in horror after at least 36 people were killed, at least 24 of them children, in a massacre at a child care center in northeastern Thailand. It is believed to be the country’s deadliest incident of its kind. CNN’s Selina Wang has more.
Florida's wealthy residents have been chartering private jets to hurry away from the state in the days before Hurricane Ian
Private jets have escaped Florida for Chicago, Dallas, Nantucket, Aspen, and Mexico, Bloomberg reported.
Florida boat captain charged with killing mother and injuring two kids by cutting their parasail loose
A boat captain in Florida has been accused of negligence for failing to prevent a Memorial Day parasailing accident that killed a woman and injured two children.Daniel Gavin Couch, 49, was charged with manslaughter and breaches of commercial parasailing laws for his alleged role in the death of Supraja Alaparthi and the injury of her son and nephew in May.Alaparthi, 33, from Elk Grove Village, Illinois, was killed when her parasail crashed into the Old Seven Mile Bridge just west of Marathon in the Florida Keys after Mr Couch cut the line that tethered her to his boat.The crash happened...
Horrifying picture reveals brutal shark attack only yards from US beach days after woman loses arm
A SHARK has been spotted in a horrifying picture only yards from a US beach after a woman lost her arm in another attack just days before. An onlooker discovered the shark mauling a seal while on a boat. The sighting happened 400 yards from the short southern tip of...
Parents mourn twins killed in daycare massacre
The Thailand daycare center massacre is the country’s most murderous rampage in recent history. CNN’s Anna Coren spoke to some of the families of the mostly young victims and was allowed inside the scene of the crime.
