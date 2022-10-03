Chicago shootings: 3-year-old boy among 25 shot, 5 fatally in weekend violence across city, CPD says

At least four minors are among 25 people shot, five fatally, in weekend shootings across Chicago, police said.

A $7,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to the arrest of the person who police said shot and killed 3-year-old Mateo Zastro , leaving his family torn. It all unfolded at about 8:30 p.m. on Friday night, with an apparent road rage incident near Cicero Avenue and West 71st Street on Chicago's Southwest Side, police said.

A West Lawn shooting killed 3-year-old Mateo Zastro on Marquette after a road rage incident, the Chicago Police Department and the ME said.

"The mother attempted to flee from the other vehicle of the road rage incident," said 8th District Chicago Police Department Commander Bryan Spreyne.

But, she didn't get far, making it only blocks away to Marquette Road near Kildare Avenue, where the mother was tracked down and shots were fired, police said. A nearby home, was riddled with bullets after someone in the backseat of a red sedan took aim at the mom's car.

A bullet struck little Mateo in the head. The mother kept driving, ending up at South Pulaski Road near West 66th Place, police said. Her son was taken to Christ Hospital, where he died hours later, early Saturday morning. One anti-violence group returned to the scene in West Lawn to help as much as they can. Police vowed to make sure the boy's killer is held accountable and asked anyone who might have captured the shooting on surveillance video to come forward.

Another child was shot while his family headed to church on Sunday morning, Chicago police said. The Far South Side shooting happened at about 11:21 a.m. in the Roseland neighborhood's 10800 block of South State Street, police said. A 7-year-old boy was among five people in a vehicle, on their way to church, police said. Someone inside saw another person in another parked vehicle belonging to family member. When confronted, the person who had broken into the parked vehicle showed a rifle and opened fire, police said. One of the rounds fired struck vehicle the group was in, hitting the boy in his leg.

The shooter then fled the scene, police said. Police officers, who were in the area, chased the alleged offender down and placed them in custody. Family members later positively identified the suspect as the person who shot the child. The boy was initially taken to Roseland Hospital and was then transported to Comer Children's Hospital, where he is stable, police said. CPD encouraged anyone who observes another person breaking into or stealing their vehicle to call the police instead of confronting them.

On Saturday, a teen was shot on the city's South Side, Chicago police said. The shooting happened in the Burnside neighborhood's 800-block of East 87th Place at about 1:27 p.m., police said. A 14-year-old was walking when an unknown person approached them from behind and opened fire. The teen was shot in the leg and shoulder and transported to Comer Children's Hospital in stable condition, police said. No one is in custody and detectives are investigating. Police did not provide further information about the shooting.

Later that night, a 14-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were wounded in a drive-by shooting Saturday night in Grand Crossing on the South Side. About 6:20 p.m., the two were standing in the 7200-block of South Dobson Street when someone drove up next to them in a vehicle and an occupant opened gunfire, Chicago police said. The boy was shot in the left shoulder and the man was hit in the right thigh, police said. The 14-year-old was transported to Comer Children's Hospital, while the man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Both were listed in good condition, according to police. No arrests were reported.

At least six minors have been shot in the past week, according to ABC7 data.

In other shootings

A man was fatally shot early Sunday after an argument on the Near North Side. About 5:20 a.m., the man, 38, was found on a sidewalk in the 300 block of West Division Street where he had been shot multiple times in the body by someone he was arguing with, police said. He was taken to Northwestern, where he died, police said.

On Saturday, a person was found shot to death in a South Loop home. The male, whose age wasn't known, was found with a gunshot wound to the head about 11:40 a.m. inside a home in the 2000-block of South Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He hasn't been identified. No arrests were made.

Hours before, a man was killed in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Roseland on the South Side. The 30-year-old was shot in the head about 1:20 p.m. in the 300-block of West 110th Street, according to Chicago police. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Additional details were not available. No arrests were reported.

A 21-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds later Saturday in the same block. He was found about 9:05 p.m. by responding officers and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

Hours later, a woman was shot during a fight Saturday night in Grand Crossing on the South Side. At about 10:45 p.m., the woman, 27, was fighting with someone in an alley in the 7100-block of South Champlain Avenue when a male suspect opened fire, striking her in the left side of the body, Chicago police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was listed in good condition, police said. No one is in custody.

A man was also shot during an attempted robbery early Saturday in Kenwood on the South Side. About 12:45 a.m., the man 29, was walking in the 1400-block of East 47th Street when he was shot as two suspects were trying to rob him, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

, 38 people were shot, seven fatally, in weekend gun violence.