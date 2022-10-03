ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago shootings: 3-year-old boy among 25 shot, 5 fatally in weekend violence across city, CPD says

By Sun-Times Media Wire
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lwu8R_0iIsJTWr00

At least four minors are among 25 people shot, five fatally, in weekend shootings across Chicago, police said.

A $7,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to the arrest of the person who police said shot and killed 3-year-old Mateo Zastro , leaving his family torn. It all unfolded at about 8:30 p.m. on Friday night, with an apparent road rage incident near Cicero Avenue and West 71st Street on Chicago's Southwest Side, police said.

A West Lawn shooting killed 3-year-old Mateo Zastro on Marquette after a road rage incident, the Chicago Police Department and the ME said.

"The mother attempted to flee from the other vehicle of the road rage incident," said 8th District Chicago Police Department Commander Bryan Spreyne.

But, she didn't get far, making it only blocks away to Marquette Road near Kildare Avenue, where the mother was tracked down and shots were fired, police said. A nearby home, was riddled with bullets after someone in the backseat of a red sedan took aim at the mom's car.

A bullet struck little Mateo in the head. The mother kept driving, ending up at South Pulaski Road near West 66th Place, police said. Her son was taken to Christ Hospital, where he died hours later, early Saturday morning. One anti-violence group returned to the scene in West Lawn to help as much as they can. Police vowed to make sure the boy's killer is held accountable and asked anyone who might have captured the shooting on surveillance video to come forward.

Another child was shot while his family headed to church on Sunday morning, Chicago police said. The Far South Side shooting happened at about 11:21 a.m. in the Roseland neighborhood's 10800 block of South State Street, police said. A 7-year-old boy was among five people in a vehicle, on their way to church, police said. Someone inside saw another person in another parked vehicle belonging to family member. When confronted, the person who had broken into the parked vehicle showed a rifle and opened fire, police said. One of the rounds fired struck vehicle the group was in, hitting the boy in his leg.

The shooter then fled the scene, police said. Police officers, who were in the area, chased the alleged offender down and placed them in custody. Family members later positively identified the suspect as the person who shot the child. The boy was initially taken to Roseland Hospital and was then transported to Comer Children's Hospital, where he is stable, police said. CPD encouraged anyone who observes another person breaking into or stealing their vehicle to call the police instead of confronting them.

On Saturday, a teen was shot on the city's South Side, Chicago police said. The shooting happened in the Burnside neighborhood's 800-block of East 87th Place at about 1:27 p.m., police said. A 14-year-old was walking when an unknown person approached them from behind and opened fire. The teen was shot in the leg and shoulder and transported to Comer Children's Hospital in stable condition, police said. No one is in custody and detectives are investigating. Police did not provide further information about the shooting.

Later that night, a 14-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were wounded in a drive-by shooting Saturday night in Grand Crossing on the South Side. About 6:20 p.m., the two were standing in the 7200-block of South Dobson Street when someone drove up next to them in a vehicle and an occupant opened gunfire, Chicago police said. The boy was shot in the left shoulder and the man was hit in the right thigh, police said. The 14-year-old was transported to Comer Children's Hospital, while the man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Both were listed in good condition, according to police. No arrests were reported.

At least six minors have been shot in the past week, according to ABC7 data.

In other shootings

A man was fatally shot early Sunday after an argument on the Near North Side. About 5:20 a.m., the man, 38, was found on a sidewalk in the 300 block of West Division Street where he had been shot multiple times in the body by someone he was arguing with, police said. He was taken to Northwestern, where he died, police said.

On Saturday, a person was found shot to death in a South Loop home. The male, whose age wasn't known, was found with a gunshot wound to the head about 11:40 a.m. inside a home in the 2000-block of South Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He hasn't been identified. No arrests were made.

Hours before, a man was killed in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Roseland on the South Side. The 30-year-old was shot in the head about 1:20 p.m. in the 300-block of West 110th Street, according to Chicago police. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Additional details were not available. No arrests were reported.

A 21-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds later Saturday in the same block. He was found about 9:05 p.m. by responding officers and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

Hours later, a woman was shot during a fight Saturday night in Grand Crossing on the South Side. At about 10:45 p.m., the woman, 27, was fighting with someone in an alley in the 7100-block of South Champlain Avenue when a male suspect opened fire, striking her in the left side of the body, Chicago police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was listed in good condition, police said. No one is in custody.

A man was also shot during an attempted robbery early Saturday in Kenwood on the South Side. About 12:45 a.m., the man 29, was walking in the 1400-block of East 47th Street when he was shot as two suspects were trying to rob him, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

Last weekend , 38 people were shot, seven fatally, in weekend gun violence.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot on Chicago's South Side: police

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood. Around 6:48 p.m., police say the male victim was near a bicycle trail in the 12200 block of South Parnell Avenue when shots were fired. The man was struck by gunfire in the hand and...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man charged with fatally shooting 2 on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with murder in connection with a double shooting last September in the Lawndale neighborhood. Absalom Coakley, 29, is accused of shooting two men in the head on Sept. 25 in the 1300 block of South Harding Avenue, police said. Police discovered the men,...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Burnside, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 41, shot in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking on the sidewalk Tuesday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 41-year-old was on the sidewalk around 11 p.m. in the 300 block of South Keeler Avenue when a female started shooting, police said. The man was...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Cpd#Gun Violence#Violent Crime#Mateo Zastro On Marquette
fox32chicago.com

Chicago crime: 3 men shot on South Side; no offenders in custody

CHICAGO - Three men were shot in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. At about 1:18 p.m., three men were approached by two offenders in the 1100 block of West 77th Street, police said. The male offenders produced handguns and fired shots. A 20-year-old man was struck in the leg, and...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

3 men shot in Auburn Gresham neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three men were hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after being shot in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.The three victims were approached by two unknown male suspects in the 1100 block of West 77th Street around 1:18 p.m. The suspects produced handguns and fired shots, according to Chicago police.The three victims were all transported to hospitals in good condition.The first was a 20-year-old man who was shot in the leg and taken to Holy Cross Hospital.The second victim, 24, was struck in the buttocks and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital.The third victim, a 28 year old, was hit in the leg and taken to Holy Cross Hospital.No offenders are in custody and area detectives are investigating.Police provided no further details.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

DCFS had investigated Chicago family nine times before 12-year-old boy died

CHICAGO (CBS) --The state's child welfare office was called to investigate one Chicago family nine different times.The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services looked into allegations of sexual misconduct, drug abuse, and neglect. And on the ninth visit, a 12-year-old was found dead from a drug overdose.CBS 2's Chris Tye has been investigating the system that failed 12-year-old Joel Watts. We had to fight to get this information to you. In his 12 short years, Joel lived in "hell." We have been asking every day for five weeks to find out how he died and who dropped the ball.The department...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Four killed in separate shootings in Gary Indiana since Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in Gary, Indiana, are reassuring the public following four murders in less than two days.Today investigators revealed all the victims were targeted. Police wanted to make it clear none of the shootings was related to one another. They said none were drug- or gang-related, and they're not random.The first shooting happened on Sunday. Police said a woman with a gunshot wound was dropped off at Methodist Hospital by someone she knew. She later died from her injuries.At about 7:30 p.m. that same day, police responded to a house at 26th Avenue and Jackson Street, where two...
GARY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Three people shot in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood

CHICAGO - Three people were shot in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood on Sunday evening. Chicago police said that the victims in the shooting, which happened on West Ohio and North Spaulding around 5 p.m., were all male. One was shot in the leg and hospitalized in good condition. The second...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CPD warns of violent robberies in the city; at least 12 reported Monday morning

CHICAGO (CBS) --  Chicago police are warning people about a string of violent robberies across the city, include at least 12 reported Monday morning. The robbery spree began at a gas station on the West Side.  Two men started at a Citgo gas station, at Western and Walnut, shooting a man in the leg and then moving on to attack and rob several more victims. Chicago police are looking for two men who robbed at least a dozen people Monday morning. First, the men shot a 46-year-old man at the Citgo gas station. Officers said he was sitting in his car, when...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
105K+
Followers
15K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy