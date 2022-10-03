ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breezy, stray shower possible Monday on Long Island

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Storm Watch Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says gusty winds will continue. Monday is trending dry, but rain chances return on Tuesday.

OVERNIGHT – Cloudy and windy with sustained winds 20 - 30 mph with gusts over 40 in spots. Chilly. Lows: in upper 40s to low 50s.

MONDAY: Breezy with a stray shower, otherwise mostly cloudy to cloudy skies.  Highs: near 60. Lows: upper 40s

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kh8dx_0iIs9KQz00

TUESDAY: WEATHER TO WATCH - A bit windy with a chance for rain. Chilly. Highs: near 63.  Lows: low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs: near 70. Lows: low 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, mild and pleasant. Pick of the week! Highs: low 70s. Lows: mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonably mild.  Highs: near 69. Lows: mid 40s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Trending much cooler, but it looks dry at the moment. Highs in the 50s to low 60s with lows near 40.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39xtCL_0iIs9KQz00

