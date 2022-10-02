Read full article on original website
Viva Satire!
6d ago
No matter what the affect is from Manmade pollution accelerated Climate Change, even rapidly intensifying Hurricanes that wipe out communities, the Oil and Coal IndustryStooges keep spreading their Bullxxxxx and Whataboutisms online.
Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Residents were allowed to return to a coastal island that was decimated by Hurricane Ian on Saturday with a warning from the governor that the disaster isn’t over. Many of the homes still standing on Estero Island lack basic services, so portable restrooms,...
Volusia County faces continued threat of flooding more than a week after Hurricane Ian as governor praises Floridians' resiliency
Volusia County on the Atlantic coast of Florida faces the continued threat of flooding more than a week after Hurricane Ian ripped through the state.
DeSantis' migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard appear outside the scope of Florida transport program guidelines, state documents show
A pair of flights carrying migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard last month, orchestrated by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis may have exceeded the original scope of the state's plan to transport undocumented individuals, according to records obtained by CNN.
More than a week after Hurricane Ian, Florida residents frustrated with state and federal response
Residents in southwestern Florida have been bearing the brunt of Hurricane Ian, and frustration with the government response is beginning to set in a little more than a week since the storm slammed into the state.
Undaunted by DeSantis, immigrant workers are heading to Florida to help with hurricane cleanup
Just weeks after Ron DeSantis made a public display of his efforts to keep migrants out of Florida, a growing number of immigrants are coming to the Republican governor's state to help with Hurricane Ian cleanup efforts.
Black residents in 2 Florida neighborhoods raise questions about hurricane relief efforts and say they've been left out
Some residents and community leaders in Florida say the poor majority Black neighborhoods of Dunbar in Fort Myers and River Park in Naples are forgotten as rescue and relief teams descend on areas hit by Hurricane Ian last week.
Democrats were already struggling in Florida. Then came Hurricane Ian.
Charlie Crist, whose career as a Republican ended with a hug from a Democratic president (Barack Obama) may have seen his political fate sealed by another Democratic president (Joe Biden) complimenting his Republican rival (Ron DeSantis).
Sanibel residents return to an unrecognizable island a week after Hurricane Ian's devastation
Residents of Florida's Sanibel Island -- which remains cutoff from the mainland -- were allowed back for the first time Wednesday, with a warning that they could be shocked when they returned to their hard-hit community.
wuft.org
In attempt to better reach devasted Sanibel Island, state awards contract to immediately repair causeway
The nearly 16,000-feet transit artery between Sanibel Island and mainland Southwest Florida was severed during Hurricane Ian, and there’s now a plan to reconnect it. In a press conference in Sarasota County on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis stressed the immediacy of repairing the destroyed Sanibel Causeway to bring desperate aid to hurricane-battered residents. The governor announced the Florida Department of Transportation awarded a construction contract on Tuesday to begin temporary repairs with permanent construction planned in the future.
A bird’s eye view of the destruction on Sanibel Island after Ian
The barrier island was decimated after powerful winds and storm surges from Ian swept through last week.
Another supply chain crisis: Barge traffic halted on Mississippi River by lowest water levels in a decade
The lowest water levels in the Mississippi River in a decade, caused by a severe Midwest drought, have closed the vital channel to barge traffic at a crucial time of the year for the transport of crops from the nation's heartland.
FEMA approves $150 million in disaster relief for Florida households, here’s how to apply
ORLANDO, Fla. — It has only been 10 days since a major disaster declaration was made for Florida due to Hurricane Ian. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has now approved $150 million in grants to help over 100,000 households in Florida. Read: How can Central Florida residents apply for...
Immigrant workers head to Florida to help with hurricane relief
Just weeks after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made a public display of his efforts to keep migrants out of Florida, a growing number of immigrants are traveling to the Republican governor’s state to help with Hurricane Ian cleanup efforts. CNN’s Polo Sandoval reports.
Republican Sen. Rick Scott to campaign for Herschel Walker in Georgia next week
Sen. Rick Scott of Florida will travel to Georgia on Tuesday to support GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker, whose campaign has been reeling following reports Walker asked a woman to terminate two pregnancies.
Photos from a Florida elementary school show just how high Hurricane Ian's floodwaters rose
The Lee County School District said more than half of the district's schools need repairs, with 14% of buildings facing "major damage."
Trump’s Arizona slate risks turning off independent-minded voters in key Senate and governor’s races
Phoenix, Arizona CNN — Megan Lindsay, a 48-year-old teacher, had a recurring thought as she surveyed the Donald Trump-backed candidates in Arizona’s Senate and governor’s races: she is a voter who no longer feels at home in either party. It was a common refrain in interviews with...
Trump’s visit to small Nevada town highlights importance of rural voters to state Republicans
CNN — When former President Donald Trump touched down in Minden, Nevada, on Saturday to campaign for a slate of Republican candidates, he landed in a town of just under 3,500 people – about 0.1% of the state’s population. It’s a tiny stop for the former President,...
floridianpress.com
Claim that DeSantis Stopped Hurricane Supply Effort is Debunked
As water levels continue to rise throughout Florida as a result of Hurricane Ian, Florida Democrats have not missed any opportunity to politicize the natural disaster and push the apparent false narrative that Gov. Ron DeSantis had rescue operations paused because he was on the ground accessing the damage in Arcadia, Florida.
'It's not good,' electric company worker says of Southwest Florida power outages
Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida, more than 60% of Lee County Electric Cooperative customers remained without power as of Monday.
