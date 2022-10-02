ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Viva Satire!
6d ago

No matter what the affect is from Manmade pollution accelerated Climate Change, even rapidly intensifying Hurricanes that wipe out communities, the Oil and Coal IndustryStooges keep spreading their Bullxxxxx and Whataboutisms online.

wuft.org

In attempt to better reach devasted Sanibel Island, state awards contract to immediately repair causeway

The nearly 16,000-feet transit artery between Sanibel Island and mainland Southwest Florida was severed during Hurricane Ian, and there’s now a plan to reconnect it. In a press conference in Sarasota County on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis stressed the immediacy of repairing the destroyed Sanibel Causeway to bring desperate aid to hurricane-battered residents. The governor announced the Florida Department of Transportation awarded a construction contract on Tuesday to begin temporary repairs with permanent construction planned in the future.
SANIBEL, FL
floridianpress.com

Claim that DeSantis Stopped Hurricane Supply Effort is Debunked

As water levels continue to rise throughout Florida as a result of Hurricane Ian, Florida Democrats have not missed any opportunity to politicize the natural disaster and push the apparent false narrative that Gov. Ron DeSantis had rescue operations paused because he was on the ground accessing the damage in Arcadia, Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
