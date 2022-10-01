ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Akron Opens MAC Play with 4-1 Triumph Past Northern Illinois

BOXSCORE (PDF) | POSTGAME COMMENTS. AKRON, Ohio – The 21st-rated University of Akron men's soccer team opened Mid-American Conference play with a bang as four first-half goals propelled the Zips (6-2-2, 1-0-0 MAC) to a 4-1 victory over Northern Illinois (3-4-3, 0-2-0 MAC) on Sunday, Oct. 2 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Akron Opens Shirley Spork EMU Invitational

AKRON, Ohio -- The Akron golf team opens tournament play at the Shirley Spork EMU Invitational hosted by Eastern Michigan on Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 3-4, at Eagle Crest Golf Club in Ypsilanti, Mich. The 10-team field at the Par 72, 6,175-yard course features Eastern Michigan (host), Akron, Bowling Green,...
