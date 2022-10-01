ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
studyfinds.org

People with early onset dementia 7 times more likely to die from suicide

LONDON — People diagnosed with early onset dementia are up to seven times more likely to take their own life, a new study warns. The study of more than 590,000 patients in the United Kingdom found an increased risk of suicide connected to dementia among patients developing the condition before the age of 65. Researchers also found a rise in suicide risk among patients receiving a dementia diagnosis within the previous three months.
studyfinds.org

Food labels should include amount of physical exercise needed to burn calories off, study suggests

LOUGHBOROUGH, England — Calorie labels should include the amount of physical exercise required to burn the food off, according to a new study. Sound like a bit too much? Researchers in the United Kingdom suggest it will actually be simpler to understand than the current traffic light system, making it more likely to support consumers avoiding high-calorie foods by illustrating what calorie counts mean in real life.
studyfinds.org

Eating dinner late at night raises the risk of becoming obese

BOSTON — Time to switch to the “early bird special.” A new study finds eating dinner late at night increases a number of factors that can lead to obesity. Researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital say late-night eating reduces the burning of calories, increases hunger, and causes changes in fat tissue — all of which can contribute to weight gain. Lab experiments found meals just before bedtime have profound effects on the appetite-regulating hormones leptin and ghrelin.
studyfinds.org

Bedtime breakthrough: Study finds 2 ways to help teens get more sleep

CHICAGO — If you know a teen in need of more regular shut-eye, researchers from Rush University Medical Center have two suggestions: teach them strong time management skills and consider trying bright light therapy. Adolescents and teens need roughly eight to 10 hours of sleep daily for ideal well-being....
studyfinds.org

Rodents are ‘breeding grounds’ for life-threatening fungal diseases in humans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Seeing a mouse scurry across the kitchen floor can make even the toughest of us shriek in fear. Now, there’s even more good reason to jump out of the way and call your local pest control company. Rodents are a breeding ground for life-threatening lung diseases, a new study by researchers at the University of New Mexico shows.
studyfinds.org

Walking improves brain performance, but only for certain people

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Not everyone excels at multitasking. Recently, a team from the University of Rochester Medical Center found walking can boost cognitive performance – but only for some people. Certain young and healthy people performed better on a series of cognitive tasks while walking, while others did not.
studyfinds.org

High blood pressure linked to faster cognitive decline, dementia risk

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — High blood pressure, or hypertension, often causes people to feel perpetually stressed out or angry. Now, researchers from the University of Michigan say people with hypertension may also experience a faster deterioration in their cognitive abilities (thinking skills, decision making, memory) in comparison to those with normal blood pressure.
studyfinds.org

Using acetaminophen (Tylenol) while pregnant linked to ADHD symptoms among preschoolers

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — It’s no secret that pregnant women should avoid alcohol and cigarettes for the health of their baby. Now, researchers from Penn State say it may be a good idea to also stay away from Tylenol as well. Study authors report taking acetaminophen while expecting may lead to sleep and behavioral issues in children that are consistent with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
studyfinds.org

Sleep better naturally: Using a weighted blanket increases melatonin, reduces stress

UPPSALA, Sweden — Weighted blankets could be a simple solution for those looking to get better sleep each night. A new study shows that young adults using a weighted blanket increased their production of the sleep-promoting hormone melatonin. Moreover, researchers from Uppsala University say this bedtime strategy also lowered...
studyfinds.org

Bears may not be carnivores after all, study claims

PULLMAN, Wash. – Bears are ferocious carnivores that eat anything they get their paws on, right? Not so fast. A new study explains that there’s growing evidence bears would rather eat a bowl of fruit rather than a camper they find in the woods. A team from Washington...
studyfinds.org

A simple eye test can predict risk of death from cardiovascular disease

LONDON —A simple eye test that measures the veins and arteries in the retina can predict death from cardiovascular disease, a new study reveals. The test combines artificial intelligence (AI) with scans of the retina, a membrane at the back of the eyes that contains light sensitive cells. The technique could lead to a screening program, allowing doctors to prescribe drugs and lifestyle changes decades before heart disease symptoms emerge.
