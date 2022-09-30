Emerging designer Kate Barton, on Thursday, is debuting her spring collection with the launch of her e-commerce platform. The New York-based designer, who graduated from The Savannah College of Art and Design in 2021 and received multiple awards and accolades, including Mittelmoda at Milan Fashion Week, CFDA’s Top Fashion Future Graduate and Red Dot Award, is aiming to advance “unique approaches to eveningwear” with her namesake label. “Focusing on technology, sustainable solutions and shape testing to create an atmosphere that entices the exploration of form while still giving purpose and authenticity to an elegant garment. With this collection, I was inspired...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 8 MINUTES AGO