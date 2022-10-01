Read full article on original website
Fall Season Preview: Men's Golf
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The 2022 fall season kicks off a new era for The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's golf team under first-year head coach Houston Moore. The fall season brings a sense of excitement for both Coach Moore and the Vaqueros. "It's definitely...
Sophia Tejeda Paces Women's Golf in First Round of Golf Iconic Classic
LAS CRUCES, N.M. – Junior Sophia Tejeda carded a one-under 71 to lead The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's golf team on the first day of the Golf Iconic Classic on Monday at NMSU Golf Course. Tejeda is tied for seventh place and sits four...
Men's Soccer Drops WAC Match at San Jose State
SAN JOSE, Calif. – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's soccer team fell 3-0 to the San Jose State Spartans on Sunday at the Spartan Soccer Complex to close out the opening week of Western Athletic Conference play. The Spartans (4-3-1, 1-0-1 WAC) got on...
Women's Golf Back in Action at Golf Iconic Classic on Monday
LAS CRUCES, N.M. – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) women's golf team is set to compete at the Golf Iconic Classic from Monday through Wednesday at the NMSU Golf Course. Tournament Format. The tournament will feature 18 holes each day with play starting at 9:30 a.m.
Video: Eloy Garza is back!
MCALLEN, Texas – Educator and marketing specialist Eloy Garza may be best known in the Rio Grande Valley for his pioneering work at PSJA ISD. His Southwest Marketing project, which allowed students from PSJA Southwest to hone their marketing skills by working with partners in the private sector, was recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.
Texas unclear where 14 miles of new state border wall will be built
The state of Texas is planning to build nearly 14 miles of new, state-funded border wall along the South Texas and Mexico border in Del Rio and the Rio Grande Valley, but it's unclear exactly where, and environmentalists tell Border Report they want more information.
How a former University president transformed the community through higher education
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley is known as ‘casa’ or home for many. Seeds are planted here, paths begin here. Hispanic heritage, tradition, and culture go well beyond our home. Dr. Julieta Garcia knows exactly what that means. She has served and transformed the community for the past three decades giving thousands […]
Brandon Figueroa Arrested, Charged With DWI
Former junior featherweight titlist Brandon Figueroa was arrested. Figueroa was reportedly arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated. According to Hidalgo County jail records, the 25-year-old had a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) level of 0.15%, which is nearly double the 0.08% state limit. He was arrested overnight on Sunday, October 2 in his hometown of Weslaco, Texas.
National Butterfly Center to host free community day
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission National Butterfly Center will host a free community day for the public at the end of the month. Community Day is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Texas Butterfly Festival during peak butterfly season in South Texas. The event consists of […]
Brownsville and Port Isabel to host National Night Out
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville and Port Isabel Police Departments will host National Night Out this week. National Night Out is a free event with music, food vendors and door prizes. The aim of the event is to have the community meet local law enforcement officers. Port Isabel police will host their National Night […]
Edinburg road work scheduled for this week
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation announced it will resume evening road closures in Edinburg. Evening and overnight paving on US Business 281 (Closner Blvd.), between Owassa Road and Monte Cristo Road, will resume from Oct. 2 through 4. The project will require lane closures. Two-way traffic will be allowed at all […]
Campus construction causes frustration
Construction on both the Edinburg and Brownsville campuses has caused students to make changes to their routes and routines in order to make it to classes on time. “Construction around the Brownsville area has affected me by reducing parking capacity,” finance freshman Luis Salazar said. “Today, I had to get [up] way early to [get to] the university to be able to find a parking space … which wasn’t a success.”
Review: Cable roadway barriers saving lives of Valley motorists
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A review that included Rio Grande Valley roadway cable barriers indicated the structures can save motorists lives. The recent review focused on 130 miles of new cable barriers across four Texas Department of Transportation districts, including the district in Pharr, which oversees TxDOT operations in the Valley. The other districts were […]
Six more die of COVID-19 in Hidalgo County
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Six COVID-19-related deaths have been reported by Hidalgo County between Friday and Monday. The six deaths raise the county’s death toll to 4,009 since the start of the pandemic. Of the six deaths are a woman in her 50s from Pharr, two women in their 70s from Alamo and Edinburg […]
PD: One in custody after McAllen shooting
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was shot in McAllen early Sunday morning, police say. At 1:59 a.m. Sunday, a woman reported that her boyfriend had been shot at the 1600 Block of Beaumont Street. The victim, 21, suffered gunshot wounds to his upper body. McAllen police established that the disturbance had originated at No […]
Motorcycle rider killed in early morning accident
ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Alamo Police confirmed the death of a motorcycle rider early Monday morning. According to Alamo Police Chief Richard Ozuna, the accident occurred around 2:15 a.m. on Highway 83 where a male in his 50s was traveling on South Border Road headed to North Border Road. Police said the rider approached the […]
Rise in flu cases overwhelming health experts in Cameron County
A spike in flu cases is overwhelming doctor's offices in Cameron County. Parents lined up with their children to get help outside an urgent care clinic in Brownsville. Luz Alvarado is one of them. "I actually went to the urgent care, but they were over capacity as well at night,...
Donna middle school officials confiscate ‘small handgun’
DONNA, Texas, (ValleyCentral) — A small handgun was confiscated from a student Monday at Todd Middle School in Donna, school district officials told ValleyCentral. A brief message was sent to parents who have children enrolled at the campus through the school’s Blackboard Connect mass notification system, officials said. “At 9:50 this morning,” the district wrote […]
McAllen police investigate auto-pedestrian collision
The McAllen Police Department is investigating an auto-pedestrian collision that happened Saturday in McAllen, according to a news release from the department. At approximately 8:22 p.m., police responded to the 600 block of W. Nolana Ave. Police determined two pedestrians were crossing the roadway and were struck by a vehicle,...
