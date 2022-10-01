Read full article on original website
Related
Lionel Messi ‘on verge of agreeing incredible Barcelona transfer return with PSG ace to join next July’
LIONEL Messi could make a stunning return to Barcelona next summer - at 36. Rumours of a move back to Catalonia for the South American star have grown in recent weeks with Messi already in the final year of his two-season deal at PSG. Messi is understood to be committed...
Report: Lionel Messi To Move Back To Barcelona in 2023
Argentine will leave Kylian Mbappe and Neymar and return to the Nou Camp next summer according to a report.
Pep Guardiola On Key Difference Between Lionel Messi And Erling Haaland
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has commented on how he views Erling Haaland's goalscoring feats in comparison to Lionel Messi's.
NBC Sports
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo can leave Manchester United in January
As the United States was preparing for its game Friday against England at Wembley Stadium, players were trying to process an investigation that found emotional abuse and sexual misconduct are systemic in women’s soccer. “We are horrified and heartbroken and frustrated and exhausted and really, really angry,” said defender...
RELATED PEOPLE
Shakira reveals shocking reaction of tax chiefs after they found out she was dating Gerard Pique amid £13m fraud probe
SHAKIRA has hit out at Spanish tax chiefs, accusing them of "salivating" at the prospect of taking her money amid the singer's ongoing legal woes. The "Hips Don't Lie" singer, 45, is facing up to eight years in jail if found guilty of six counts of tax fraud. Spanish prosecutors...
Shakira rumoredly asked Pique to give her back her Grammys
The Shakira and Gerard Pique divorce saga continues. According to the Spanish newspaper La Razon, Shakira and Pique are not only battling out the custody of their children, they’re also figuring out what to do with her Grammys. The newspaper reports that some of Shakira’s Grammys remain in Pique’s...
brides.com
Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline
They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
Shakira & Gerard Pique Have Awkward Run-In At Son’s Baseball Game After Split: Photos
Shakira and Gerard Pique, who announced their separation in June, had a seemingly uncomfortable run-in with each at their 9-year-old son, Milan‘s, baseball game in Barcelona over the weekend. The pair sat on opposite sides of the field during the Saturday, Sept. 24 game and did not even look each other’s way until after the game when they went to interact with both of their sons. They also share 7-year-old Sasha, who left the game with Gerard. Shakira, 45, was accompanied by her mom, Nidia Ripoll, and some of her friends, while the La Liga club player, 35, sat with his own mother, Montserrat Bernabeu.
IN THIS ARTICLE
World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz suffers shock defeat to David Goffin in Astana
World number one Carlos Alcaraz suffered a shock defeat by David Goffin on his return to the ATP Tour at the Astana Open.Alcaraz was playing his first tour event since lifting his maiden grand slam title at the US Open last month and becoming the youngest ever men’s world number one.But the 19-year-old struggled on serve throughout the contest with former top-10 player Goffin, who earned a lucky loser place after falling in qualifying, and was beaten 7-5 6-3.Remarkably, it was the first match this year in which Alcaraz has failed to win at least a set.The Spaniard looked a...
Lewis Hamilton’s Dog Roscoe ‘Gets Paid $700 a Day,’ the Formula 1 Champ Claims
Lewis Hamilton is not the only moneymaker in his family. The Formula 1 driver's dog, Roscoe, earns some income as well.
Kevin De Bruyne Left Manchester Derby With Cristiano Ronaldo's Shirt
Ronaldo did not feature in Sunday's Manchester derby as United manager Erik ten Hag opted to leave him on the bench.
Novak Djokovic won, quite literally, the biggest prize in tennis at the Tel Aviv Open
"In awe at the size of this trophy," tweeted the US Open after Djokovic won the Tel Aviv Open on Sunday. "Absolute unit."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man Utd stars’ furious half-time rants rocked Etihad as City staff hear inquest led by raging Fernandes and Martinez
A FURIOUS half-time rant from Bruno Fernandes and Lisandro Martinez at the Manchester derby was so loud it could be heard down the corridor. With United trailing 4-0, skipper Fernandes and centre-back Martinez raged at their team-mates that they lacked belief. The message was heard by City staff outside the...
Get Paid $15,000 to Live in Italy — But Wait, There's a Catch
Living in Italy certainly has its perks, though it can be awfully expensive for the average person to afford. But, an opportunity recently came up that could put you (or anyone else) in a position to live in Italy and get paid for it. You read that correctly, get paid!
Yardbarker
'He’s The Reason Salah And Mane Scored All Of Those Goals' John Barnes Assesses What Liverpool Should Do With Roberto Firmino
Speaking to BonusCodeBets about the Brazilian, John Barnes said: “(Roberto) Firmino is my favourite striker in terms of what he gives his team not just in terms of scoring goals but work rate. “He’s the reason (Mohamed) Salah and (Sadio) Mane scored all of those goals because of the...
In and out of Spain and Portugal: a road trip up the Guadiana River
Strapped into a harness, hands clamped to a metal bar, I flew – at terrifying speed along 720 metres of zipwire suspended over the Rio Guadiana – from Spain into Portugal. I’d taken a boat from Alcoutim (on the Algarve side of the river) to Sanlúcar de Guadiana (in Andalucía). From there I was driven up to a launch platform on a rocky summit with jaw-dropping views of both countries. Did I scream? As I hurtled towards Portugal, I tried to focus on those views: two dazzling white villages, the wide green river below, a castelo on one side, a castillo on the other. It was all over in less than a minute, but thanks to the international time difference I gained an hour.
Arsenal Legend Arsene Wenger On Possible Cause of Liverpool's Problems
As Liverpool's struggles continue fans and pundits are all attempting to point to the cause of their predicament. Here's what the legendary former Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger had to say.
The father who helped his son cross the finish line at the Olympics has died
A torn hamstring left sprinter Derek Redmond painfully limping through the last 200 meters at the 1992 Summer Olympics. Then his father Jim emerged to help him cross the finish line, together.
Four Manchester United Players Absent From Training
Four Manchester United players are not at Carrington for training today ahead of Thursdays UEFA Europa League tie.
Barcelona knew Robert Lewandowski was good. But not this good | Sid Lowe
He’s raised standards, topped the scoring charts and taken Barça to the summit. No wonder Xavi calls him a ‘blessing’
Comments / 4