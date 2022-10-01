MT. PLEASANT, S.C. – Ezra White had his first career goal and assist to keep College of Charleston undefeated at home with a 2-0 win over Incarnate Word on Tuesday night. The Cougars improved to 4-3-3 with four wins and a tie at Ralph Lundy Field at Patriots Point. Olly Marshall recorded his second shutout of the season and made five saves in lowering his goals against average to 1.50.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 17 HOURS AGO