Charleston, SC

cofcsports.com

White Provides Offensive Spark in Win Over UIW

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. – Ezra White had his first career goal and assist to keep College of Charleston undefeated at home with a 2-0 win over Incarnate Word on Tuesday night. The Cougars improved to 4-3-3 with four wins and a tie at Ralph Lundy Field at Patriots Point. Olly Marshall recorded his second shutout of the season and made five saves in lowering his goals against average to 1.50.
CHARLESTON, SC
cofcsports.com

Elliott, Bauer Lift Cougars to Draw with Tribe

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. – Chris Elliott continued a torrid scoring stretch, and Justin Bauer was equal to the William & Mary offensive attack in College of Charleston's 2-2 draw with William & Mary on Sunday. Elliott scored his sixth and seventh goals of the season in the second half...
CHARLESTON, SC
cofcsports.com

Cougars Fall to Delaware Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. --- Sophomore Emma Appleman finished one dig shy of a double-double to lead the way for College of Charleston as the Cougars fell to Delaware in straight sets on Monday afternoon in CAA action at TD Arena. Delaware (10-4, 6-0 CAA) won the match by scores of 25-15,...
CHARLESTON, SC
cofcsports.com

Cougars Host Incarnate Word on Tuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. – — College of Charleston concludes a three-game homestand on Tuesday in a non-conference game against Incarnate Word. Kickoff at Ralph Lundy Field at Patriots Point is at 7 p.m. The game is the first between Cougars and the Texas-based Cardinals. Charleston is 3-3-3 and 2-1-2...
CHARLESTON, SC
cofcsports.com

Charleston Qualifies for ACC Women's Nationals

CRANSTON, R.I. --- The College of Charleston women's sailing team battled its way to an eighth-place finish at the ACC Women's Semifinals this weekend to book a ticket to the Women's Atlantic Coast Championship on October 15 and 16 in King's Point, N.Y. The Cougars finished the regatta with 174...
CHARLESTON, SC

