ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
fourfourtwo.com

Chelsea and Arsenal face big guns in Women’s Champions League group stage

Chelsea will take on Paris St Germain and Real Madrid in group matches in the Women’s Champions League. The Women’s Super League champions were among the top four seeds in Monday’s draw but find themselves in a group containing two of the biggest names in European football as well as Albanian minnows Vllaznia.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Quiz! Can you name every player to score in the last 10 nine-goal Premier League games?

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Reo Hatate
Person
Ange Postecoglou
fourfourtwo.com

Middlesbrough sack manager Chris Wilder after poor start

Middlesbrough have sacked manager Chris Wilder after less than a year in the role. Boro have won only two of their 11 Sky Bet Championship matches this season and sit in the bottom three after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Coventry.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Football rumours: Pedro Martins and Ruben Amorim in running for Wolves job

Former Olympiacos coach Pedro Martins is expected to be a strong contender to replace Bruno Lage as Wolves manager after the latter was sacked, the Daily Telegraph writes. Lage was dismissed following talks with Wolves chairman Jeff Shi after their 2-0 defeat at West Ham, which left the club in the bottom three of the Premier League table.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Premiership#Celtic#Motherwell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Sports
fourfourtwo.com

Comparing Cristiano Ronaldo’s first and second spells at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo’s unhappy season at Manchester United continued as he remained on the bench throughout defeat to Manchester City, prompting former captain Roy Keane to accuse the club of disrespect. The Portugal great remained a Manchester United player following a summer of speculation around his future but has started...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Ajax vs Napoli live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Champions League clash

Ajax vs Napoli live stream and match preview, Tuesday October 4, 8pm BST. ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee. FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar (opens in new tab) love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!
UEFA
fourfourtwo.com

How derby defeat compares to Manchester United’s worst of Premier League era

Manchester City inflicted one of rivals United’s highest-scoring Premier League defeats with Sunday’s 6-3 stroll at the Etihad Stadium. A result featuring hat-tricks for Phil Foden and Erling Haaland, and which could have been even more emphatic but for two meaningless late Anthony Martial consolations, was only the fourth time United have conceded six in a Premier League game and made City the first team to inflict that fate twice.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

FIFA 23 skill moves: How to do an Explosive Fake Shot

FIFA 23 skill moves separate the good from the great – and the Explosive Fake Shot isn't a particularly difficult move to master. Your FIFA 23 skill moves can get you out of jams, with the Explosive Fake Shot not only one of the simplest to master but potentially one of the most effective.
FIFA
fourfourtwo.com

FIFA 23 skill moves: How to do the Elastico

With FIFA 23 skill moves like the Elastico able to help you get out of tight corners, it's about time you mastered them – and here's how. When it comes to FIFA 23 skill moves, how to do the Elastico is one of the most must-asked questions of gamers. It hits that perfect sweet spot between being extremely aesthetically pleasing and blooming useful when manoeuvering your way around the final third.
FIFA
fourfourtwo.com

Ranked! The 15 best players NEVER to win the Champions League

It used to be the World Cup that was the marker of how good a football really was. Just look at Pele and Diego Maradona: legends of the game whose roles in lifting the biggest prize in the sport has elevated them to a mythical level. Now, it's all about...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy