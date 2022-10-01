ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Andrei Tapalaga

Who Was Lucifer Before He Became a Fallen Angel?

The Fallen Angel (1847) by Alexandre Cabanel, picturing Lucifer in a Christian viewWikimedia Commons/Public Domain. The story of Lucifer, the fallen angel is quite interesting, but many Christians do not exactly understand who Lucifer was and who he became. Most people think that Lucifer was turned into Satan, but it is important to remember that Satan is not a name, but a title in Hebrew that translates to "resister" or "adversary". We do not know exactly who Lucifer became after he had fallen from Heave, but scholars of the bible have a rough idea of who he was.
Jesus Christ
Andrei Tapalaga

What Did Jesus Christ Look Like?

Depiction of Jesus from the Shroud of TurinWikimedia Commons/ Public Domain. Despite the fact that each religion tends to represent Jesus Christ differently (with minor variations between them), how true to life are the images we have of him today? According to the Gospels, Jesus was born in Bethlehem between the years of six and four B.C. He is claimed to have spent most of his early years in Egypt before relocating to Nazareth, in modern-day Israel.
Tracey Folly

Grandma refused to wear 'ugly' nightgowns picked out by her daughter-in-law: 'When she loses her mind, she won't care'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When my grandmother opened a present from her son and her daughter-in-law for her birthday, she made a face. The package contained two nightgowns, and she hated them. Her dislike for the gift was likely exacerbated by her dislike of the woman who'd picked them out.
Daily Mail

Psychologist explains having a narcissistic mother is 'uniquely painful', and they often want to 'take your achievements as their own' and struggle to love you 'unconditionally' for who you are

A psychologist has revealed some of the reasons it is 'uniquely painful' to be the child of a narcissistic mother - and shared advice on how to cope with the situation. Dr Ruth Ann Harpur, who has a practice based in London, spoke about the issue in a TikTok video with Dr Gurpreet Kaur, a chartered clinical psychologist based in Surrey.
Atlas Obscura

Monsters Are Everywhere in the Bible—And Some Are Even Human

This story was originally published on The Conversation and appears here under a Creative Commons license. What is a “monster”? For most Americans, this word sparks images of haunted houses and horror movies: scary creations, neither human nor animal, and usually evil. But it can be helpful to think about “monsters” beyond these knee-jerk images. Ever since the 1990s, humanities scholars have been paying close attention to “monstrous” bodies in literature: characters whose appearance challenges common ideas about what’s normal.
poemhunter.com

Nature Poem by Saspoems Miss Siyat

Inside momentum maintain. Flowered fruits are of utility. Rarest of gems it awards. As night knocks away daylight. To the listener, the observer. Nature is mother to the learner. @saspoems.
poemhunter.com

Nobody Can Alter The Destiny's Writings Poem by umaprosad das

I didn't have any faith or unfaith; not also very keen. In the palmistry culture, but forced to believe in. Analyzing own life's facts and events that happened. On both of my palms, between the heart and headline. There are mystic ‘cross' marks, distinctive and fine. Symbolize trouble, struggles,...
poemhunter.com

The Final Prophet Poem by Mohammad Younus

Before He was elevated to the position of the final prophet... ...and the revelation 'Read' tore through him in the cave of Hira... The first command He heard from Allah through Gabriel was:. 'READ in the name of thy Sustainer, who has created - created man out of a germ-cell!
poemhunter.com

Sometimes, It's Wise To Just Be A Pigeon. Poem by Angie M..

And I can be happy there in the hope. In the flight and fall of myself and others. Sometimes the air is still and sometimes I'm blessed feeling the safety in the current. Yet, there will always be those flights when I find out the flow was false. Those, I linger in grievance and then circle back.
poemhunter.com

The Inadequacy Of Reality Poem by Scott Raikes

Thru times of hope, loss and dreams, our futile plight against the stream. The heavens rattle the hopes of man, then sifts away his future plans. So we pen away our childish needs until it's our own destiny, and throw it into the wind to see it fall time again.and in the end the memories fade, lost to fate but time remains.
