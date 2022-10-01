ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Comments / 0

Related
poemhunter.com

My Dear Nation (Nigeria) Poem by Grand Magazine

I love your color (green and white) We uphold your honor as we celebrate your birthday. And on this day I pledge to be loyal to you and at last to celebrate you again @100+. Poet name is solomon Alo, his pen name is Asa Cl, Solomon Alo is a young rising poet, he have written so many poems which some are in progress to be published, basically he post his poems and quote on social media like Facebook and Instagram. Solomon Alo is aiming at furthering more in his career as he go versatile, He writes love poems, poems about pains and life experience; like sonnet, ode and epic, Solomon Alo is 26 years old.
ENTERTAINMENT
poemhunter.com

Nature Poem by Saspoems Miss Siyat

Inside momentum maintain. Flowered fruits are of utility. Rarest of gems it awards. As night knocks away daylight. To the listener, the observer. Nature is mother to the learner. @saspoems.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

All Round Development Of Personality! Poem by Ramesh T A

Living in harmony with Nature is the mission of all in the world;. Education in Nature only can help all to know reality and ultimate reality;. Development of body, mind and soul is possible only in Nature;. Dusserah festival hints at development of these for real progress!. Total education lies...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poem#Natural Resources#Centre Of The Earth
poemhunter.com

I W I L L T E L L G O D By Sir. Mdm Poem by Grand Magazine

I will tell God that even at Sixth-Two The aged folk mount the corridor of power. or you're dead by the law. The teacher and preacher of truth flute. In the vision of the pitcher that felt like an illusion. But wasn't a hallucination,. The youth once led before the...
RELIGION
poemhunter.com

Making The World A Paradise! Poem by Ramesh T A

Love has many versions making it very difficult define it;. But sans love no one can be joyful, fulfilled and peaceful;. All the things we are for getting peace finally in the world;. But what we do, if done out of love only, we get peace!. Love of mother, friends,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
poemhunter.com

India's Lost Childhood! Poem by Raj Kashyap

Download image of this poem. Trafficking is an alarming issue, destroying and stealing millions of childhood each and every year.8 Children are Trafficked each day India, According to NCRB. Main types of Trafficking 1. Sex Trafficking 2. Forced Labor 3. Debt Bondage What we can do to help these children- 1.Spread Education.2.More NGO's.3.More Stronger Laws.4. Reduce Poverty.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Africa
poemhunter.com

Independent? By Christian Chidozie Okoro Poem by Grand Magazine

Christian Chidozie Okoro is a prolific writer and poet. He hails from Imo State and he is a graduate of Biochemistry from Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike. So far, he has published six books which range from motivational, poetry to fictional. Check me out on amazon by searching, using my name to get my books.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy