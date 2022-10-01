Read full article on original website
My Dear Nation (Nigeria) Poem by Grand Magazine
I love your color (green and white) We uphold your honor as we celebrate your birthday. And on this day I pledge to be loyal to you and at last to celebrate you again @100+. Poet name is solomon Alo, his pen name is Asa Cl, Solomon Alo is a young rising poet, he have written so many poems which some are in progress to be published, basically he post his poems and quote on social media like Facebook and Instagram. Solomon Alo is aiming at furthering more in his career as he go versatile, He writes love poems, poems about pains and life experience; like sonnet, ode and epic, Solomon Alo is 26 years old.
Nature Poem by Saspoems Miss Siyat
Inside momentum maintain. Flowered fruits are of utility. Rarest of gems it awards. As night knocks away daylight. To the listener, the observer. Nature is mother to the learner. @saspoems.
All Round Development Of Personality! Poem by Ramesh T A
Living in harmony with Nature is the mission of all in the world;. Education in Nature only can help all to know reality and ultimate reality;. Development of body, mind and soul is possible only in Nature;. Dusserah festival hints at development of these for real progress!. Total education lies...
Awake Nigerians by Sylvaonyema Uba (Super.T) Poem by SylvaOnyema Uba
But also in the socialization of ethnic and tribal fraternity. For the right thing to be done. That love that was planted like a seed by our patriots. Waiting to germinate into our lives. Waiting to germinate into our beings. Why did we allow the weeds and thorns to grow...
I W I L L T E L L G O D By Sir. Mdm Poem by Grand Magazine
I will tell God that even at Sixth-Two The aged folk mount the corridor of power. or you're dead by the law. The teacher and preacher of truth flute. In the vision of the pitcher that felt like an illusion. But wasn't a hallucination,. The youth once led before the...
Nigeria: A Land Of Milk But No Tea. (Celebrating Nigeria @62) By Simonrock Avingir Ter grand Magazine Poem by Grand Magazine
Nigeria: A Land Of Milk But No Tea. (Celebrating Nigeria @62) By Simonrock Avingir Ter grand Magazine. NIGERIA: A land of Milk but no Tea. (Celebrating Nigeria @62) by SimonROCK Avingir Ter. Abia State, God's own State, which God were you referring to? Amadhioha or içi? 'cus God can not...
Making The World A Paradise! Poem by Ramesh T A
Love has many versions making it very difficult define it;. But sans love no one can be joyful, fulfilled and peaceful;. All the things we are for getting peace finally in the world;. But what we do, if done out of love only, we get peace!. Love of mother, friends,...
India's Lost Childhood! Poem by Raj Kashyap
Download image of this poem. Trafficking is an alarming issue, destroying and stealing millions of childhood each and every year.8 Children are Trafficked each day India, According to NCRB. Main types of Trafficking 1. Sex Trafficking 2. Forced Labor 3. Debt Bondage What we can do to help these children- 1.Spread Education.2.More NGO's.3.More Stronger Laws.4. Reduce Poverty.
Independent? By Christian Chidozie Okoro Poem by Grand Magazine
Christian Chidozie Okoro is a prolific writer and poet. He hails from Imo State and he is a graduate of Biochemistry from Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike. So far, he has published six books which range from motivational, poetry to fictional. Check me out on amazon by searching, using my name to get my books.
