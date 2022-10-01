Happy New Year(Shutterstock) Half of the Bible is about the lives and times of the Nation of Israel. Though I do not ascribe to the belief that the ‘Hebrew’ Scriptures (Old Testament) has paramount concern for today’s faithful in comparison to the ‘New Testament’ (see my book: ‘Knowing God and Jesus, a Study in Scripture – Love, Faith and Hope’ for a more thorough examination of why Jesus fulfilled the old law), most Christian’s still cling to the idea that the old Hebrew law applies just as strongly to today’s life.

12 DAYS AGO