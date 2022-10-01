When I was thinking about what to write for this month’s column, my mind was in a whirl. So many things seem to be happening at once, and all of it is a bit chaotic. There is a November election happening with many ballot measures and candidates that will determine how the City functions for a long time. There is a ballot measure to undo a ballot measure passed by San Franciscans in an effort to create a more efficient Department of Public Works that proved to hinder the work of that department. There is a ballot measure to consolidate local elections on even-numbered years in an effort to increase voter turnout and there are competing ballot measures on housing (see my September column at RichmondSunsetNews.com for my recommendation).

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO