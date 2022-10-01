Read full article on original website
Assembly: Phil Ting
When you walk by 23rd Avenue and Clement Street in the Outer Richmond District, you can tell the grill at K-Elements BBQ is fired up. The smell of the Kalbi Short Ribs and Beef Bulgogi tease our senses. While the 5-year-old restaurant does a great job of filling our stomachs, I want to recognize the way they nourish community.
Washington High School Murals the Subject of ‘Town Destroyer’ Film
Longtime partners in life and in documentary filmmaking, Deborah Kaufman and Alan Snitow sat cozily close together, sipping frothy coffee drinks and sharing a pastry in a covered café parklet on a rare rainy September day in San Francisco. Snitow, 74, had his New Yorker magazine tucked next to...
Local Irish Folk Musician Vincey Keehan Releases New Album
Keehan, a Staple of the Music Sessions at the Plough and the Stars Pub on Clement Street for More Than 40 Years and at the United Irish Cultural Center in the Outer Sunset, Collaborates With Family and Friends on His New CD Release, ‘Great Highway’. You can tell a...
Commentary: Sandra Lee Fewer
When I was thinking about what to write for this month’s column, my mind was in a whirl. So many things seem to be happening at once, and all of it is a bit chaotic. There is a November election happening with many ballot measures and candidates that will determine how the City functions for a long time. There is a ballot measure to undo a ballot measure passed by San Franciscans in an effort to create a more efficient Department of Public Works that proved to hinder the work of that department. There is a ballot measure to consolidate local elections on even-numbered years in an effort to increase voter turnout and there are competing ballot measures on housing (see my September column at RichmondSunsetNews.com for my recommendation).
City Hall: Connie Chan
Public safety has been at the forefront of San Franciscans’ minds, from the rising attacks on Asian elders in broad daylight to the brazen thefts of catalytic converters. I have been working with elected leaders and law enforcement agencies to improve public safety while still making reforms to our criminal justice system. Public safety is improved when we prioritize reforms and reduce disparities in law enforcement to deliver meaningful criminal justice. To advance this work, we need to approach public safety in our City with honest policy discussions.
Letter to the Editor: Kopp Column Item Dishonest
I treasure Quentin Kopp’s column. He is truly one of the last voices of reason and sanity in San Francisco. But nobody’s perfect. In his October Commentary, Judge Kopp wrote: “I’ll vote ‘yes’ only on Proposition 1, a state constitutional amendment to enshrine existing statutory abortion rights approved by Gov. Ronald Reagan in 1970.”
