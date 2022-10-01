USAFA, Colo.- Tied at the halftime break, Air Force conceded a second-half score and was unable to find an equalizer, dropping Sunday's match 2-1. "This one hurt because it definitely felt like we deserved to win this game," said head coach Laura Busby. "Despite missing half our starting lineup, I thought we outplayed them in every aspect except for goals."

