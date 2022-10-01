ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
goairforcefalcons.com

Air Force Head Coach Troy Calhoun, players discuss Utah State game

Air Force Head Coach Troy Calhoun, along with junior running back John Lee Eldridge III and junior linebacker Bo Richter talked with the media today about the Utah State game. The Falcons travel to Logan, Utah, to take on Utah State Saturday, Oct. 8, at 5 p.m. MT. Air Force...
Air Force falls to San Diego State 2-1

USAFA, Colo.- Tied at the halftime break, Air Force conceded a second-half score and was unable to find an equalizer, dropping Sunday's match 2-1. "This one hurt because it definitely felt like we deserved to win this game," said head coach Laura Busby. "Despite missing half our starting lineup, I thought we outplayed them in every aspect except for goals."
Air Force Blanks Utah Tech, 3-0

ST. GEORGE – The Falcons brought the Western Athletic Conference opening weekend to a successful end with a three-nil win over Utah Tech, Sunday afternoon at Trailblazer Stadium. Air Force improves to 3-4-1, 2-0 WAC in their third-straight win while Utah Tech drops to 3-7-0 1-1 WAC. Air Force...
Air Force to Travel to New Mexico, Host UNLV

Competition for the Air Force volleyball team begins early this week, as the Falcons travel to Albuquerque for a midweek road contest against New Mexico on Tuesday, Oct. 4. In the first of two split weeks in the conference schedule, Air Force will return to the Academy on Saturday, Oct. 8 for a quick homestand with UNLV.
