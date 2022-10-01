ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

10 best Raleigh attractions

RALEIGH, N.C. — There's a reason why almost 16 million people visit Raleigh and Wake County every year. The area is home to historical buildings, vibrant streets, and endless exciting attractions. Whether you're a child, a grandparent, or anyone in between, there's something here for you to enjoy. So...
RALEIGH, NC
New 300-acre park planned near Garner and Fuquay-Varina

GARNER, N.C. — A large park, Wake County's first new park to be built in over a decade, is expected to open in 2024. The 300-acre Beech Bluff County Park will be located at 3355 N.C. Highway 42 near the Willow Spring community, close to Garner and Fuquay-Varina. For those familiar with the area, the park will be near Porter Farms Nursery.
GARNER, NC
Raleigh, NC
Motorcyclist ejected in Raleigh crash on Hillsborough Street

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A crash between an SUV and motorcycle resulted in the ejection of a motorcyclist along a busy west Raleigh street Monday night. Motorists can expect delays along Hillsborough Street in Raleigh after a motorcycle collided with an SUV resulting in an ejection, Raleigh police said.
RALEIGH, NC
Best places to live in the US? Raleigh ranks No. 4

Money has ranked Raleigh No. 4 in their annual list of 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. The annual ranking looks at economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity and "where the best futures lie." Atlanta, Ga., topped the list, followed by Tempe, Ariz., and Kirkland, Wash. The ranking...
RALEIGH, NC
Scooter’s Coffee Locations Coming Soon to Fayetteville and Sanford

We can all use a little more coffee in our lives, and new locations of Scooter’s Coffee in Fayetteville and Sanford will help with that soon. Scooter’s Coffee is a Nebraska-based coffee chain with locations currently in Smithfield, Wilson, Monroe and Indian Trail, all in North Carolina. There are additional several hundred other locations across the country.
SANFORD, NC
Two days of fun at the 20th annual Show, Shine, Shag & Dine Antique and Classic Car Show

This article was written for our sponsor, Henderson-Vance County Economic Development. For the 20th year, Henderson, NC, will be the proud home of the Show, Shine, Shag & Dine Antique and Classic Car Show. This event will be held on October 14th and 15th, 2022, in downtown Henderson and will feature various activities for the whole family. The car show will include a variety of antique and classic cars from all over the country, and there will also be a truck show featuring vehicles manufactured by the former Henderson-based Corbitt Company.
HENDERSON, NC
List of new foods announced for NC State Fair

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Fair and Expo isn’t happening this year, but the North Carolina State Fair is back this month with tons of new foods to try. The annual Raleigh event kicks off October 13th and runs through the 23rd, giving you plenty of chances to take the drive up I-40 to check out what’s new this year.
RALEIGH, NC
Soldiers conduct unconventional warfare training exercise

Special Forces Qualification Course students from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School will participate in Robin Sage from Oct. 7 to Nov. 5. Robin Sage is the final two-week cumulative training exercise for students graduating from the Special Forces Qualification Course on Fort Bragg. The...
FORT BRAGG, NC
