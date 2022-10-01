Read full article on original website
My first day in prison. Becoming NC Inmate # 0022635Jamel El AminRaleigh, NC
RALT brings affordable homeownership to Wake CountyThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly BeautifulTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
Raleigh mayoral candidates make their case at forumThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Cary is Feeling the Effects of the Competitive Housing Market More Than the Majority of the CountryJames TulianoCary, NC
10 best Raleigh attractions
RALEIGH, N.C. — There's a reason why almost 16 million people visit Raleigh and Wake County every year. The area is home to historical buildings, vibrant streets, and endless exciting attractions. Whether you're a child, a grandparent, or anyone in between, there's something here for you to enjoy. So...
It’s National Taco Day. Here are 22 of the Triangle’s best taco shops for your celebration.
Happy National Taco Day to all who observe.
New 300-acre park planned near Garner and Fuquay-Varina
GARNER, N.C. — A large park, Wake County's first new park to be built in over a decade, is expected to open in 2024. The 300-acre Beech Bluff County Park will be located at 3355 N.C. Highway 42 near the Willow Spring community, close to Garner and Fuquay-Varina. For those familiar with the area, the park will be near Porter Farms Nursery.
Big mess: Amazon driver hits roof of parking deck at Raleigh apartments
RALEIGH, N.C. — An Amazon delivery van on Tuesday hit a sprinkler line inside a Raleigh parking deck, creating a big mess. The crash occurred before 9:30 p.m. in the parking deck at 616 at the Village Apartments near Village District. Photos showed extensive damage to the roof of...
WRAL
Phase II of veterans park in Fayetteville plans to create place of honor
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — State veteran's park has been in Fayetteville for years. The displays represent veterans in every county in North Carolina. Phase II is getting ready to be built right across the creek. This plot of land at the base of the Rowan Street bridge doesn't look like...
cbs17
Motorcyclist ejected in Raleigh crash on Hillsborough Street
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A crash between an SUV and motorcycle resulted in the ejection of a motorcyclist along a busy west Raleigh street Monday night. Motorists can expect delays along Hillsborough Street in Raleigh after a motorcycle collided with an SUV resulting in an ejection, Raleigh police said.
Best places to live in the US? Raleigh ranks No. 4
Money has ranked Raleigh No. 4 in their annual list of 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. The annual ranking looks at economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity and "where the best futures lie." Atlanta, Ga., topped the list, followed by Tempe, Ariz., and Kirkland, Wash. The ranking...
Roaches and expired food: This week’s Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Oct. 4)
An inspector this week noted that one Triangle restaurant was in need of “better control” to avoid health violations.
Raleigh police host 'Coffee with a Cop' to break down barriers
RALEIGH, N.C. — In an effort to increase transparency, engage in the community and develop mutual trust and respect, Raleigh police officers on Wednesday are spread out across the city hoping to chat with the community. It's part of the city’s yearly event, Coffee with a Cop. But...
wkml.com
Scooter’s Coffee Locations Coming Soon to Fayetteville and Sanford
We can all use a little more coffee in our lives, and new locations of Scooter’s Coffee in Fayetteville and Sanford will help with that soon. Scooter’s Coffee is a Nebraska-based coffee chain with locations currently in Smithfield, Wilson, Monroe and Indian Trail, all in North Carolina. There are additional several hundred other locations across the country.
WRAL
Two days of fun at the 20th annual Show, Shine, Shag & Dine Antique and Classic Car Show
This article was written for our sponsor, Henderson-Vance County Economic Development. For the 20th year, Henderson, NC, will be the proud home of the Show, Shine, Shag & Dine Antique and Classic Car Show. This event will be held on October 14th and 15th, 2022, in downtown Henderson and will feature various activities for the whole family. The car show will include a variety of antique and classic cars from all over the country, and there will also be a truck show featuring vehicles manufactured by the former Henderson-based Corbitt Company.
Durham’s Fayette Place developers plan for-sale townhouses. Will they gentrify Hayti?
“My kids may one day be some of those residents,” one Hayti resident told the developers. “You want to talk about Black inheritance, well that’s where we got to start.”
cbs17
Work to start converting Raleigh extended stay hotel into affordable housing
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For people having a hard time getting into an apartment, an extended stay often becomes home. The former Hospitality Inn off Capital Boulevard and Brentwood Road is often used by low-income residents who face challenges getting into any sort of housing. The city purchased the...
Durham rapper Antonio 'Lil Tony' Davenport sentenced to life in killing of 9-year-old Z'yon Person
9-year-old Z'yon Person died after being shot while he was riding in his aunt's car to go get a snow cone in August 2019.
Franklin County startup that converts tires to energy looking to expand in North Carolina
FRANKLINTON, N.C. — A startup company that turns tires into clean energy is looking to expand from Franklin County across the globe. Gov. Roy Cooper said PRTI could be part of the future of sustainable growth in North Carolina. On Tuesday, Cooper toured PRTI’s recycling plant on US-1 south...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
List of new foods announced for NC State Fair
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Fair and Expo isn’t happening this year, but the North Carolina State Fair is back this month with tons of new foods to try. The annual Raleigh event kicks off October 13th and runs through the 23rd, giving you plenty of chances to take the drive up I-40 to check out what’s new this year.
Up and Coming Weekly
Soldiers conduct unconventional warfare training exercise
Special Forces Qualification Course students from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School will participate in Robin Sage from Oct. 7 to Nov. 5. Robin Sage is the final two-week cumulative training exercise for students graduating from the Special Forces Qualification Course on Fort Bragg. The...
'You broke another home': Mother of slain Durham man's son distraught after effort to turn life around
DURHAM, N.C. — A man working to stop violence in Durham has lost his life to it. Reshaun Cates, who was found dead in a car on Sunday on the side of the highway, was an employee of the Bull City United group. On Monday, a memorial with balloons...
cbs17
1 NC school to get half a million dollars for Mandarin Chinese program
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — One school in Wayne County — Norwayne Middle — has been selected to receive half a million dollar grant for a new language program. The grant, designed to be used over the next five years, will be for a new Mandarin Chinese program.
NC lawyer: Courtroom attack I witnessed is burned into my grieving heart
NC criminal lawyer: After a violent outburst in a Durham courtroom there were no winners. Only tragedy and tears. | Opinion
