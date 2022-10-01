Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
Jalen Hurts opens up on former coaches: Nick Saban, Lane Kiffin, Lincoln Riley, Brian Daboll, Mike Locksley
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts joined the Manning Cast on to discuss the Eagles 4-0 start to the 2022 season, and ended up discussing each coach that Hurts had through his collegiate career: Nick Saban, Lincoln Riley, Brian Daboll, Lane Kiffin and Mike Locksley. "They all had unique ways of...
NFL Monday QB: Is Russell Wilson a Good Fit in Denver?
Our 'NFL Monday QB' analysts share their thoughts on Russell Wilson's place with the Denver Broncos.
NFL Monday QB: Is This an MVP Season for Josh Allen?
Our 'NFL Monday QB' analysts share their takes on Josh Allen's overall performance so far this season.
NFL・
'That's the life that we live': Bengals QB Joe Burrow says concussions, other injuries are part and parcel of being an NFL player after Tua Tagovailoa suffered a serious concussion against his team
NFL players know what they've signed up for and they know the risks of playing the game, especially in skill positions. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow essentially agreed with that statement in his weekly podcast appearance. Speaking on The Colin Cowherd Podcast, Burrow said players are informed of the hazards...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nick Saban snaps on Alabama reporter after Jalen Milroe question before Texas A&M game
Alabama coach Nick Saban snapped on a reporter this week following a question centered around Jalen Milroe and the Crimson Tide's plan at quarterback ahead of Saturday night's game against Texas A&M. Milroe played 2.5 quarters against Arkansas after Bryce Young went to the medical tent with a shoulder injury.
247Sports
Karl Dorrell fired: Colorado football coach out after 0-5 start to 2022 season, per reports
Karl Dorrell is out at Colorado. The third-year Buffaloes head football coach was fired after starting the 2022 season 0-5, according to reports Sunday afternoon, including first by Pete Thamel. The Buffaloes' five losses have all come via blowout, the most recent of which took place last night at Arizona. Dorrell coached the Buffs to a 43-20 defeat in his final game at the helm. CU fired defensive coordinator Chris Wilson as well, Thamel also reported.
FSU WR Johnny Wilson on transfer portal experience: 'Am I really not going to play football again?'
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State wide receiver Johnny Wilson, tight end Markeston Douglas, and running back Treshaun Ward spoke after Wednesday's practice. - Wilson spoke about the transfer portal process for himself, what it has been like to have early-season success at FSU, and more. - Douglas spoke on his body...
MMQB Devin Gardner: "JJ McCarthy took another step"
Former Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner breaks down JJ McCarthy's performance in the Wolverines' 27-14 victory over Iowa.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nick Saban talks backup QBs, secondary play on SEC teleconference
Alabama head coach Nick Saban on Wednesday joined the sixth SEC teleconference of the 2022 football season. Below is a full transcript of everything Saban said as the sixth coach on the weekly teleconference ahead of the Crimson Tide’s upcoming game against Texas A&M. “This is another big, SEC...
What does four-star Jizzle James bring to Cincinnati?
Tuesday night, Wes Miller and his staff picked up a commitment from four-star point guard Jizzle James. The son of former NFL star Edgerring James, the 6-fo0t-1 floor general from Orlando (Fla.) Olympia and is ranked No. 64 nationally by 247Sports. He joins Cincinnati native Rayvon Griffith in a Bearcats recruiting class that now ranks No. 18 in the 2023 composite team rankings. All of that is positive. The question, though, is what exactly does James bring to the table?
247Sports
Nebraska football vs. Rutgers: Noah Vedral discusses playing against Cornhuskers, his former team
Rutgers sixth-year quarterback Noah Vedral may suit up for the first time in the 2022 season this Friday vs. Nebraska. Vedral has been dealing with an upper-body injury since training camp and will be a game-time decision Friday night against the Cornhuskers, his former team, at home. “I understood clearly...
Georgia football: Freshman outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. ‘gaining a lot of confidence’
As one of five five-star prospects that Georgia signed in the 2022 class, Outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. arrived in Athens with plenty of hype. Jones’ first season as a Bulldog has been a learning experience, and based on what his head coach has seen, he is making the most of it.
Nick Saban shares injury updates on Justin Eboigbe, Brian Branch
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama head coach Nick Saban provided updates on two defensive veterans to begin Texas A&M game week, and one was defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe, who didn’t travel with the team to its road game against Arkansas over the weekend. “He’s got a neck injury that...
What LSU's defense faces in quick moving Tennessee offense
LSU’s defense takes on its toughest matchup to date as the No. 1 ranked Tennessee offense attempts to light it up in Tiger Stadium on Saturday. The Tigers have faced all kinds of offensive systems this season but none that are more well run than the Volunteers, who currently lead the country in total yards per game and No. 2 in points per game with 48.5 a contest. This will be an immense challenge for the purple and gold at all levels of the defense, particularly in a secondary that showed some cracks in communication in the team’s 21-17 road win over Auburn.
Four-star LB commit Drayk Bowen talks Notre Dame
Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean four-star linebacker Drayk Bowen committed to Notre Dame back on Nov. 3, 2021. The 6-2, 225-pounder, who is ranked No. 90 overall according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings and No. 143 overall per 247Sports, chose the Fighting Irish over Auburn, Clemson, Michigan, Ohio State and many others across the country.
VIDEO: Jalen Rivers, Elijah Roberts and Kamren Kinchens after practice
Watch offensive lineman Jalen Rivers, defensive end Elijah Roberts and safety Kamren Kinchens after practice on Wednesday. Miami (2-2, 0-0 ACC) hosts North Carolina (4-1, 1-0) on Saturday (4:00 p.m., ESPN2). Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached by e-mail at stock@insidetheu.com and on...
Preps to Pros: Miami looking to flip duo of Ohio State commitments
247Sports' Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins discuss Miami's attempt to flip Ohio State commits Brandon Inniss and Mark Fletcher.
Watch: Notre Dame Defensive Players: “For Us It’s About Sticking Together and Creating Chaos”
Defensive Lineman Rylie Mills and Rover Jack Kiser talked about the factors behind the improvement of the Notre Dame defense and how to become a great defense they need to create chaos. Kiser also discussed what the Irish linebackers and secondary must do against the BYU passing game. Is it...
VIDEO: Mario Cristobal final comments before North Carolina
Watch head coach Mario Cristobal speak to reporters after practice on Wednesday. Miami (2-2, 0-0 ACC) hosts North Carolina (4-1, 1-0) on Saturday (4:00 p.m., ESPN2). Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached by e-mail at stock@insidetheu.com and on Twitter @InsideTheU.
Matthew Stafford, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Kyle Shanahan Sound Off Following Monday Night Football
Matthew Stafford, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Kyle Shanahan speaks following the 49ers 24-9 win over the Rams on Monday Night Football.
NFL・
247Sports
53K+
Followers
379K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0