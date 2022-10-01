ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'That's the life that we live': Bengals QB Joe Burrow says concussions, other injuries are part and parcel of being an NFL player after Tua Tagovailoa suffered a serious concussion against his team

NFL players know what they've signed up for and they know the risks of playing the game, especially in skill positions. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow essentially agreed with that statement in his weekly podcast appearance. Speaking on The Colin Cowherd Podcast, Burrow said players are informed of the hazards...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#American Football
247Sports

Karl Dorrell fired: Colorado football coach out after 0-5 start to 2022 season, per reports

Karl Dorrell is out at Colorado. The third-year Buffaloes head football coach was fired after starting the 2022 season 0-5, according to reports Sunday afternoon, including first by Pete Thamel. The Buffaloes' five losses have all come via blowout, the most recent of which took place last night at Arizona. Dorrell coached the Buffs to a 43-20 defeat in his final game at the helm. CU fired defensive coordinator Chris Wilson as well, Thamel also reported.
BOULDER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

What does four-star Jizzle James bring to Cincinnati?

Tuesday night, Wes Miller and his staff picked up a commitment from four-star point guard Jizzle James. The son of former NFL star Edgerring James, the 6-fo0t-1 floor general from Orlando (Fla.) Olympia and is ranked No. 64 nationally by 247Sports. He joins Cincinnati native Rayvon Griffith in a Bearcats recruiting class that now ranks No. 18 in the 2023 composite team rankings. All of that is positive. The question, though, is what exactly does James bring to the table?
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

What LSU's defense faces in quick moving Tennessee offense

LSU’s defense takes on its toughest matchup to date as the No. 1 ranked Tennessee offense attempts to light it up in Tiger Stadium on Saturday. The Tigers have faced all kinds of offensive systems this season but none that are more well run than the Volunteers, who currently lead the country in total yards per game and No. 2 in points per game with 48.5 a contest. This will be an immense challenge for the purple and gold at all levels of the defense, particularly in a secondary that showed some cracks in communication in the team’s 21-17 road win over Auburn.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Four-star LB commit Drayk Bowen talks Notre Dame

Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean four-star linebacker Drayk Bowen committed to Notre Dame back on Nov. 3, 2021. The 6-2, 225-pounder, who is ranked No. 90 overall according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings and No. 143 overall per 247Sports, chose the Fighting Irish over Auburn, Clemson, Michigan, Ohio State and many others across the country.
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

VIDEO: Jalen Rivers, Elijah Roberts and Kamren Kinchens after practice

Watch offensive lineman Jalen Rivers, defensive end Elijah Roberts and safety Kamren Kinchens after practice on Wednesday. Miami (2-2, 0-0 ACC) hosts North Carolina (4-1, 1-0) on Saturday (4:00 p.m., ESPN2). Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached by e-mail at stock@insidetheu.com and on...
FOOTBALL
247Sports

VIDEO: Mario Cristobal final comments before North Carolina

Watch head coach Mario Cristobal speak to reporters after practice on Wednesday. Miami (2-2, 0-0 ACC) hosts North Carolina (4-1, 1-0) on Saturday (4:00 p.m., ESPN2). Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached by e-mail at stock@insidetheu.com and on Twitter @InsideTheU.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

247Sports

53K+
Followers
379K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy