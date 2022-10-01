LSU’s defense takes on its toughest matchup to date as the No. 1 ranked Tennessee offense attempts to light it up in Tiger Stadium on Saturday. The Tigers have faced all kinds of offensive systems this season but none that are more well run than the Volunteers, who currently lead the country in total yards per game and No. 2 in points per game with 48.5 a contest. This will be an immense challenge for the purple and gold at all levels of the defense, particularly in a secondary that showed some cracks in communication in the team’s 21-17 road win over Auburn.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 HOURS AGO