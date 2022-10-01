Read full article on original website
WHAS 11
'Love Is Blind' Star Danielle Ruhl Clarifies Comments About Divorce: 'I Made an Unintentional Mistake'
Danielle Ruhl is owning up to her mistakes. The Love Is Blind star took to her Instagram Stories early Monday morning to set the record straight after a since-deleted video of her talking about her divorce from co-star Nick Thompson made headlines. "I'm seeing my last Story in the media,"...
WHAS 11
'Bachelorette' Alum Garrett Yrigoyen Is Engaged to Alex Farrar
Wedding bells will be ringing for Bachelorettealum Garrett Yrigoyen and his fiancée, Alex Farrar. The reality star took to Instagram Sunday to share a carousel of photos from his proposal on a boat in San Diego. "Our engagement was exactly how I imagined it. I love you so much...
WHAS 11
Wells Adams on the Best Part of Being Married to Sarah Hyland and When They Plan to Have Kids (Exclusive)
Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland are putting kids on the back burner for the foreseeable future. ET spoke to Bachelor in Paradise's resident bartender on Tuesday, and he revealed why he and his wife won't be welcoming a new addition anytime soon. "I think eventually [we want kids], but we're...
WHAS 11
'Bachelor in Paradise': Wells Adams on How Much of the Salley Saga Was True (Exclusive)
Wells Adams is opening up about that Paradise moment. On Monday's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, the beloved bartender shocked fans -- and several ladies on the beach -- when he hosted Wells' Storytime to explain the saga of Salley's suitcase. "This is all I can say," Wells told ET...
WHAS 11
Drew Barrymore Shares Her Dating App Profile Pic
Drew Barrymore isn't hiding the fact she's on a dating app -- in fact, she's embracing it! During Monday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 47-year-old actress and host asked for guests Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson's opinion on the photo she uses, and they sang her praises. "I...
WHAS 11
Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki Reveal the 'Big Bang Theory' Episode That Started Their Real-Life Romance
Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki are kissing and telling! The former Big Bang Theoryco-stars are opening up like never before about their on and off-screen romance as part of a new oral history on the iconic sitcom. In a joint interview for the book The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive,...
WHAS 11
'Mean Girls' Co-Stars Jonathan Bennett and Daniel Franzese Reunite for Special October 3 Tribute
Mean Girls is arguably one of the most quotable films of the early aughts, and one of the most iconic quotes from the entire film happens to be about a day in October. Every year when Oct. 3 hits, memes flood social media with the scene between Jonathan Bennett's Aaron Samuels and Lindsay Lohan's Cady Heron.
WHAS 11
Mark Consuelos Pays Tribute to 'Sexy' Wife Kelly Ripa on Her 52nd Birthday
Mark Consuelos has a risqué birthday shout-out for his wife, Kelly Ripa! On Sunday, the Riverdale star celebrated the Live with Kelly and Ryan host on Instagram. “Happy Birthday Sexy!!! What a year of accomplishments. So proud of you.❤️❤️❤️,” Consuelos wrote next to a series of pictures of the birthday girl.
WHAS 11
Watch Behati Prinsloo Support Adam Levine Backstage at Charity Event Amid Scandal (Exclusive)
Behati Prinsloo is standing by her husband, Adam Levine, in the wake of his cheating scandal. In exclusive ET footage, the couple was spotted backstage at The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation’s "The Event" fundraiser at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas over the weekend. The couple is seen...
WHAS 11
Tia Mowry Files for Divorce From Cory Hardrict After 14 Years of Marriage
Tia Mowry is ending her marriage to Cory Hardrict after 14 years. On Tuesday, the Sister, Sister star took to her Instagram to share the news. “I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways,” she captioned a black and white picture of her and Hardrict locking eyes.
WHAS 11
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Dress as Cinderella and Prince Charming for Granddaughter Rani's 4th Birthday
Grandparents of the year! Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell really upped their game over the weekend at the fourth birthday party for their granddaughter, Rani Rose. The adorable daughter of Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa clearly has a Cinderella obsession, as she was decked out in the beautiful blue gown and tiara from the fairytale, matching her 76-year-old grandmother's own gown and crown. Russell, 71, went all out in full Prince Charming regalia.
WHAS 11
'Sister Wives' Recap: Kody Tells His Other Wives They Must 'Conform to Patriarchy Again' After Christine Split
After months of rumors and whisperings, it was time for the Brown family to face the music on Sunday's Sister Wives. Christine Brown finally tells her fellow sister wives -- Meri, Janelle, and Robyn Brown -- that she's planning to leave their husband, Kody, and move herself and their daughter, Truely, to be near her family in Utah.
WHAS 11
Charli D'Amelio Details Nerves of Having Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker in 'DWTS' Audience (Exclusive)
Charli D'Amelio is a front runner on this season of Dancing With the Stars, but that doesn't mean she's not feeling the pressure. Especially when some of her famous friends come out to show their support. The TikTok superstar and her pro partner, Mark Ballas, became the first couple to...
WHAS 11
Britney Spears' Mother Lynne Pleads With Her to Unblock Her
Lynne Spears wants Britney Spears to unblock her. After the 40-year-old singer took to Instagram to share an inspirational quote, her mom was quick to comment and plea for an in-person conversation. "I'm not perfect, but I'm me," the quote read. Britney wrote a lengthy caption alongside the post, claiming,...
WHAS 11
H.E.R. Details History-Making Casting As Belle in Upcoming 'Beauty and the Beast' Special (Exclusive)
H.E.R. is gearing up to show the world a new take on Belle. The singer and actress is set to play the iconic Disney princess in ABC's forthcoming live-action/animated Beauty and the Beastspecial, and she is looking forward to the experience. The celebrated musician performed at the charity gala The...
WHAS 11
Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski Are 'Having a Good Time,' Source Says
Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski are just having a good time. "Brad and Emily are hanging out and enjoy each other's company,” a source tells ET. “Brad is still single and not committed to anyone at the moment. Friends of theirs could see it possibly turning into something more in the future, but right now they're just having a good time."
WHAS 11
Barack and Michelle Obama Celebrate 30th Wedding Anniversary With Photo Tributes
Love is in the air for Barack and Michelle Obama! On Monday, the former POTUS and FLOTUS celebrated 30 years of marriage with sweet social media posts. “Happy anniversary to the man I love! These last 30 years have been an adventure, and I’m grateful to have you by my side. Here’s to a lifetime together. I love you, @BarackObama! ❤️😘,” the Becoming author wrote next to a carousel of pictures that start with her and Barack smiling on the beach, followed by their names written in a heart with sand. The producer also shared a throwback picture from their wedding day.
WHAS 11
Constance Wu Reveals She Was Committed to a Mental Hospital After 'Fresh Off the Boat' Twitter Backlash
Constance Wu's Twitter controversy landed her in the psych ward. In her new memoir, Making a Scene, the 40-year-old actress details the fallout of her 2019 tweets that lamented the season 6 renewal of her ABC sitcom, Fresh Off the Boat. In her memoir, Wu explains that "the numbers pointed...
WHAS 11
Shawn Mendes on How He's Feeling After Canceling His World Tour to Focus on His Health (Exclusive)
Shawn Mendes opened up about his mental health this week after the sudden cancellation of his Wonder World tour this summer, telling ET he now feels more relaxed ahead of the premiere of his new movie, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. "It doesn't feel like such high pressure," Mendes told ET's Rachel...
WHAS 11
Selma Blair Pushes Through 'DWTS' Rehearsal After Fainting Spell, Says 'I Pass Out A Lot' (Exclusive)
Selma Blair is opening up about an "added layer" of her experience with multiple sclerosis and how she's pushing through it and staying competitive on Dancing With the Stars. Only ET was with Blair and her partner, Sasha Farber, inside their rehearsals this weekend, with Blair's good friend, Amanda Kloots, serving as a special correspondent for the interview. During their chat, Blair introduces her sweet service dog, Scout, and reveals that part of the pup's job is to protect her during fainting spells.
