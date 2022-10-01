ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

WHAS 11

'Bachelorette' Alum Garrett Yrigoyen Is Engaged to Alex Farrar

Wedding bells will be ringing for Bachelorettealum Garrett Yrigoyen and his fiancée, Alex Farrar. The reality star took to Instagram Sunday to share a carousel of photos from his proposal on a boat in San Diego. "Our engagement was exactly how I imagined it. I love you so much...
CELEBRITIES
WHAS 11

Drew Barrymore Shares Her Dating App Profile Pic

Drew Barrymore isn't hiding the fact she's on a dating app -- in fact, she's embracing it! During Monday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 47-year-old actress and host asked for guests Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson's opinion on the photo she uses, and they sang her praises. "I...
INTERNET
WHAS 11

Mark Consuelos Pays Tribute to 'Sexy' Wife Kelly Ripa on Her 52nd Birthday

Mark Consuelos has a risqué birthday shout-out for his wife, Kelly Ripa! On Sunday, the Riverdale star celebrated the Live with Kelly and Ryan host on Instagram. “Happy Birthday Sexy!!! What a year of accomplishments. So proud of you.❤️❤️❤️,” Consuelos wrote next to a series of pictures of the birthday girl.
CELEBRITIES
WHAS 11

Tia Mowry Files for Divorce From Cory Hardrict After 14 Years of Marriage

Tia Mowry is ending her marriage to Cory Hardrict after 14 years. On Tuesday, the Sister, Sister star took to her Instagram to share the news. “I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways,” she captioned a black and white picture of her and Hardrict locking eyes.
CELEBRITIES
WHAS 11

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Dress as Cinderella and Prince Charming for Granddaughter Rani's 4th Birthday

Grandparents of the year! Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell really upped their game over the weekend at the fourth birthday party for their granddaughter, Rani Rose. The adorable daughter of Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa clearly has a Cinderella obsession, as she was decked out in the beautiful blue gown and tiara from the fairytale, matching her 76-year-old grandmother's own gown and crown. Russell, 71, went all out in full Prince Charming regalia.
CELEBRITIES
WHAS 11

Britney Spears' Mother Lynne Pleads With Her to Unblock Her

Lynne Spears wants Britney Spears to unblock her. After the 40-year-old singer took to Instagram to share an inspirational quote, her mom was quick to comment and plea for an in-person conversation. "I'm not perfect, but I'm me," the quote read. Britney wrote a lengthy caption alongside the post, claiming,...
CELEBRITIES
WHAS 11

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski Are 'Having a Good Time,' Source Says

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski are just having a good time. "Brad and Emily are hanging out and enjoy each other's company,” a source tells ET. “Brad is still single and not committed to anyone at the moment. Friends of theirs could see it possibly turning into something more in the future, but right now they're just having a good time."
CELEBRITIES
WHAS 11

Barack and Michelle Obama Celebrate 30th Wedding Anniversary With Photo Tributes

Love is in the air for Barack and Michelle Obama! On Monday, the former POTUS and FLOTUS celebrated 30 years of marriage with sweet social media posts. “Happy anniversary to the man I love! These last 30 years have been an adventure, and I’m grateful to have you by my side. Here’s to a lifetime together. I love you, @BarackObama! ❤️😘,” the Becoming author wrote next to a carousel of pictures that start with her and Barack smiling on the beach, followed by their names written in a heart with sand. The producer also shared a throwback picture from their wedding day.
RELATIONSHIPS
WHAS 11

Selma Blair Pushes Through 'DWTS' Rehearsal After Fainting Spell, Says 'I Pass Out A Lot' (Exclusive)

Selma Blair is opening up about an "added layer" of her experience with multiple sclerosis and how she's pushing through it and staying competitive on Dancing With the Stars. Only ET was with Blair and her partner, Sasha Farber, inside their rehearsals this weekend, with Blair's good friend, Amanda Kloots, serving as a special correspondent for the interview. During their chat, Blair introduces her sweet service dog, Scout, and reveals that part of the pup's job is to protect her during fainting spells.
CELEBRITIES

