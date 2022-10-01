ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

KTVB

Alex Rodriguez Responds to Jennifer Lopez Rekindling Ben Affleck Romance After Their Split

When it comes to Jennifer Lopez Alex Rodriguez is keeping his words short and sweet. For anyone who isn't up to speed on the saga between Lopez, Rodriguez and her famed ex, Ben Affleck, the world-famous performer and baseball star had dated for years and were engaged when speculation of their split emerged in March 2021. While a source told ET shortly after that the two remained a couple and were "working through things," a month later on April 15, they officially announced their breakup in a joint statement.
CELEBRITIES
KTVB

'Bachelorette' Alum Garrett Yrigoyen Is Engaged to Alex Farrar

Wedding bells will be ringing for Bachelorettealum Garrett Yrigoyen and his fiancée, Alex Farrar. The reality star took to Instagram Sunday to share a carousel of photos from his proposal on a boat in San Diego. "Our engagement was exactly how I imagined it. I love you so much...
CELEBRITIES
KTVB

Drew Barrymore Shares Her Dating App Profile Pic

Drew Barrymore isn't hiding the fact she's on a dating app -- in fact, she's embracing it! During Monday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 47-year-old actress and host asked for guests Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson's opinion on the photo she uses, and they sang her praises. "I...
INTERNET
KTVB

Mark Consuelos Pays Tribute to 'Sexy' Wife Kelly Ripa on Her 52nd Birthday

Mark Consuelos has a risqué birthday shout-out for his wife, Kelly Ripa! On Sunday, the Riverdale star celebrated the Live with Kelly and Ryan host on Instagram. “Happy Birthday Sexy!!! What a year of accomplishments. So proud of you.❤️❤️❤️,” Consuelos wrote next to a series of pictures of the birthday girl.
CELEBRITIES
KTVB

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Dress as Cinderella and Prince Charming for Granddaughter Rani's 4th Birthday

Grandparents of the year! Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell really upped their game over the weekend at the fourth birthday party for their granddaughter, Rani Rose. The adorable daughter of Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa clearly has a Cinderella obsession, as she was decked out in the beautiful blue gown and tiara from the fairytale, matching her 76-year-old grandmother's own gown and crown. Russell, 71, went all out in full Prince Charming regalia.
CELEBRITIES
KTVB

Britney Spears' Mother Lynne Pleads With Her to Unblock Her

Lynne Spears wants Britney Spears to unblock her. After the 40-year-old singer took to Instagram to share an inspirational quote, her mom was quick to comment and plea for an in-person conversation. "I'm not perfect, but I'm me," the quote read. Britney wrote a lengthy caption alongside the post, claiming,...
CELEBRITIES
KTVB

Tia Mowry Files for Divorce From Cory Hardrict After 14 Years of Marriage

Tia Mowry is ending her marriage to Cory Hardrict after 14 years. On Tuesday, the Sister, Sister star took to her Instagram to share the news. “I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways,” she captioned a black and white picture of her and Hardrict locking eyes.
CELEBRITIES
KTVB

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski Are 'Having a Good Time,' Source Says

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski are just having a good time. "Brad and Emily are hanging out and enjoy each other's company,” a source tells ET. “Brad is still single and not committed to anyone at the moment. Friends of theirs could see it possibly turning into something more in the future, but right now they're just having a good time."
CELEBRITIES
KTVB

Charlie Hunnam Teases Possible ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Revival as Jax Teller (Exclusive)

Charlie Hunnam's toying with the idea of life after death when it comes to the dangerously smart character he played in all seven seasons of Sons of Anarchy. During the Los Angeles premiere for his new AppleTV+ series Shantaram, the ridiculously handsome 42-year-old actor opened up to ET's Will Marfugi a bit -- keyword, a bit -- about the possible revival of Jackson "Jax" Teller in some way, shape or form. He recently said as much, and he acknowledged that speaking about it caused quite the commotion.
CELEBRITIES

