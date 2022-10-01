When it comes to Jennifer Lopez Alex Rodriguez is keeping his words short and sweet. For anyone who isn't up to speed on the saga between Lopez, Rodriguez and her famed ex, Ben Affleck, the world-famous performer and baseball star had dated for years and were engaged when speculation of their split emerged in March 2021. While a source told ET shortly after that the two remained a couple and were "working through things," a month later on April 15, they officially announced their breakup in a joint statement.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO