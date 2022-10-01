Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTVB
Alex Rodriguez Responds to Jennifer Lopez Rekindling Ben Affleck Romance After Their Split
When it comes to Jennifer Lopez Alex Rodriguez is keeping his words short and sweet. For anyone who isn't up to speed on the saga between Lopez, Rodriguez and her famed ex, Ben Affleck, the world-famous performer and baseball star had dated for years and were engaged when speculation of their split emerged in March 2021. While a source told ET shortly after that the two remained a couple and were "working through things," a month later on April 15, they officially announced their breakup in a joint statement.
KTVB
Wells Adams on the Best Part of Being Married to Sarah Hyland and When They Plan to Have Kids (Exclusive)
Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland are putting kids on the back burner for the foreseeable future. ET spoke to Bachelor in Paradise's resident bartender on Tuesday, and he revealed why he and his wife won't be welcoming a new addition anytime soon. "I think eventually [we want kids], but we're...
KTVB
'Bachelorette' Alum Garrett Yrigoyen Is Engaged to Alex Farrar
Wedding bells will be ringing for Bachelorettealum Garrett Yrigoyen and his fiancée, Alex Farrar. The reality star took to Instagram Sunday to share a carousel of photos from his proposal on a boat in San Diego. "Our engagement was exactly how I imagined it. I love you so much...
KTVB
'Bachelor in Paradise': Wells Adams on How Much of the Salley Saga Was True (Exclusive)
Wells Adams is opening up about that Paradise moment. On Monday's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, the beloved bartender shocked fans -- and several ladies on the beach -- when he hosted Wells' Storytime to explain the saga of Salley's suitcase. "This is all I can say," Wells told ET...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVB
Drew Barrymore Shares Her Dating App Profile Pic
Drew Barrymore isn't hiding the fact she's on a dating app -- in fact, she's embracing it! During Monday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 47-year-old actress and host asked for guests Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson's opinion on the photo she uses, and they sang her praises. "I...
KTVB
'Bachelor in Paradise' Recap: An OG Couple Crumbles as One Woman Secretly Leaves the Beach
Bachelor in Paradise isn't for the faint of heart. On Tuesday's episode of the ABC series, the first rose ceremony saw three women leave, a trio of new arrivals sent the beach into chaos, and a day-one couple crumbled under the pressure. Leading up to the rose ceremony, Jacob had...
KTVB
Blake Shelton Posts Birthday Tribute to 'Beautiful Wife' Gwen Stefani -- See Her Reaction
Blake Shelton will take any reason to celebrate his wife, Gwen Stefani, and her birthday was the perfect opportunity for the 46-year-old country music singer to publicly gush over her. Not only did Shelton shower Stefani with affection on social media, he also made sure her day was filled with surprises.
KTVB
'Bachelor in Paradise' Recap: Genevieve Has 'Worst Birthday Ever' as Two Potential Romantic Rivals Emerge
Birthdays don't always go as planned in Paradise. On Monday night's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, birthday girl Genevieve struggled, Michael thrived and two one-time villains tried to change the narrative, all of which ET is breaking down in the recap below. Things began with a new arrival on the...
RELATED PEOPLE
KTVB
Mark Consuelos Pays Tribute to 'Sexy' Wife Kelly Ripa on Her 52nd Birthday
Mark Consuelos has a risqué birthday shout-out for his wife, Kelly Ripa! On Sunday, the Riverdale star celebrated the Live with Kelly and Ryan host on Instagram. “Happy Birthday Sexy!!! What a year of accomplishments. So proud of you.❤️❤️❤️,” Consuelos wrote next to a series of pictures of the birthday girl.
KTVB
'Bachelor in Paradise': Wells Adams on What Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Are Really Doing on the Beach
There's more to Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon's arrival in Paradise than meets the eye. On Tuesday's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, the couple -- who met on the beach and are now married with a baby -- arrived in Mexico, telling the singles that they were there on a romantic getaway and available to answer any questions in the meantime.
KTVB
Watch Behati Prinsloo Support Adam Levine Backstage at Charity Event Amid Scandal (Exclusive)
Behati Prinsloo is standing by her husband, Adam Levine, in the wake of his cheating scandal. In exclusive ET footage, the couple was spotted backstage at The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation’s "The Event" fundraiser at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas over the weekend. The couple is seen...
KTVB
'Dancing With the Stars' Thrills With Stylish James Bond Night -- See the Best Dances of the Night! (Recap)
Dancing With the Stars returned Monday with a steamy, sultry night of dances all themed around the iconic James Bond film franchise -- and the stars all stepped up to the challenge with some impressive, classy performances. Host Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro emceed the proceedings as returning...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVB
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Dress as Cinderella and Prince Charming for Granddaughter Rani's 4th Birthday
Grandparents of the year! Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell really upped their game over the weekend at the fourth birthday party for their granddaughter, Rani Rose. The adorable daughter of Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa clearly has a Cinderella obsession, as she was decked out in the beautiful blue gown and tiara from the fairytale, matching her 76-year-old grandmother's own gown and crown. Russell, 71, went all out in full Prince Charming regalia.
KTVB
'Sister Wives' Recap: Kody Tells His Other Wives They Must 'Conform to Patriarchy Again' After Christine Split
After months of rumors and whisperings, it was time for the Brown family to face the music on Sunday's Sister Wives. Christine Brown finally tells her fellow sister wives -- Meri, Janelle, and Robyn Brown -- that she's planning to leave their husband, Kody, and move herself and their daughter, Truely, to be near her family in Utah.
KTVB
H.E.R. Details History-Making Casting As Belle in Upcoming 'Beauty and the Beast' Special (Exclusive)
H.E.R. is gearing up to show the world a new take on Belle. The singer and actress is set to play the iconic Disney princess in ABC's forthcoming live-action/animated Beauty and the Beastspecial, and she is looking forward to the experience. The celebrated musician performed at the charity gala The...
KTVB
Britney Spears' Mother Lynne Pleads With Her to Unblock Her
Lynne Spears wants Britney Spears to unblock her. After the 40-year-old singer took to Instagram to share an inspirational quote, her mom was quick to comment and plea for an in-person conversation. "I'm not perfect, but I'm me," the quote read. Britney wrote a lengthy caption alongside the post, claiming,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTVB
Tia Mowry Files for Divorce From Cory Hardrict After 14 Years of Marriage
Tia Mowry is ending her marriage to Cory Hardrict after 14 years. On Tuesday, the Sister, Sister star took to her Instagram to share the news. “I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways,” she captioned a black and white picture of her and Hardrict locking eyes.
KTVB
Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski Are 'Having a Good Time,' Source Says
Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski are just having a good time. "Brad and Emily are hanging out and enjoy each other's company,” a source tells ET. “Brad is still single and not committed to anyone at the moment. Friends of theirs could see it possibly turning into something more in the future, but right now they're just having a good time."
KTVB
Victoria Beckham Posts Pics With Brooklyn and Daughter-In-Law Nicola Peltz Amid Rift Rumors: 'I Love You All'
Victoria Beckham is putting feud rumors to rest when it comes to her daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz. The 27-year-old wife of Victoria's eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, attended Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show over the weekend along with the rest of the Beckham family. Nicola and Brooklyn rocked matching jeans and black...
KTVB
Charlie Hunnam Teases Possible ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Revival as Jax Teller (Exclusive)
Charlie Hunnam's toying with the idea of life after death when it comes to the dangerously smart character he played in all seven seasons of Sons of Anarchy. During the Los Angeles premiere for his new AppleTV+ series Shantaram, the ridiculously handsome 42-year-old actor opened up to ET's Will Marfugi a bit -- keyword, a bit -- about the possible revival of Jackson "Jax" Teller in some way, shape or form. He recently said as much, and he acknowledged that speaking about it caused quite the commotion.
Comments / 0