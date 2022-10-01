ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 0

Related
newstalk941.com

Cookeville Fire Department Responds To Fire On S. Willow Tuesday Morning

Cookeville Fire Department crews responded to a commercial fire on South Willow Avenue in less than a minute Tuesday morning. Lieutenant Zachary Womack said the fire at the electronic repair shop began around 11:20 a.m. “We found the fire in the middle of the building, got a pretty quick knockdown...
COOKEVILLE, TN
smokeybarn.com

VIDEO: Car Ignights With Fireworks Show On Hwy 161, No Driver Found

SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A vehicle mysteriously ignited in the middle of nowhere on Hwy 161 near Springfield Saturday night, with no one around willing to claim the vehicle. The fireball put on an interesting magnesium fireworks show. Smokey Barn News was on scene and captured the moment on video.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Murfreesboro, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Murfreesboro, TN
Business
City
Murfreesboro, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Skatepark and BMX Pump-track to be Built in Murfreesboro

(MURFREESBORO, TN) The City of Murfreesboro is in the planning stages of building a skatepark and BMX pump-track. Thomas Laird with the Parks and Rec Department told WGNS a design workshop will take place on Thursday, October 13th…. A pump-track is for BMX riders and consists of a circular loop...
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesboro.com

Murfreesboro Road Construction Projects for October 2 – 8

Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St) Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday: As part of the Oakland Court development, Academy St will be closed to through traffic between Palm Ct and Hembree St. Lokey Ave will also be closed at Academy St. Site construction work continues. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.
MURFREESBORO, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Workers#Rutherford County Ems#Tn Golf Station#Atmos Energy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WSMV

House fire kills one person in Rutherford Co.

WALTERHILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several Rutherford County agencies responded to a large house fire that resulted in one person dying on Sunday afternoon. According to Rutherford County Fire and Rescue, they were called to a house fire on South Epps Wood Court around noon on Sunday. Heavy fire was seen on one corner of the structure.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Middle Tennessee Electric Crews from Rutherford / Wilson Counties Currently in Florida After Hurricane Ian

UPDATE: Murfreesboro, Tenn.— Crews from Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) based in Murfreesboro answered the call of duty by heading to areas recently impacted by Hurricane Ian... That was Amy Byers, Communications Director for MTE. Byers said the first stop for our crews was Ridgeland, South Carolina this past Thursday,...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
smokeybarn.com

Springfield Man Dies In Fatal Motorcycle Crash On Tom Austin Hwy

SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Tom Austin Highway was closed at West County Farm Rd following a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a truck Monday afternoon. LOCATION OF CRASH. The first call came into 911 at 3:27 PM. Both lanes of Tom Austin Highway leaving Springfield were...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
newstalk941.com

Tractor Supply In Sparta Working Towards November Opening Date

The Tractor Supply Company location in Sparta will have its grand-opening on November 5th. That is according to Store Manager Olivia Jones. Jones said the store will offer a full garden center, a drive-thru for large items and other standard merchandise. ‘We still have some construction workers trying to finish...
SPARTA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy