Read full article on original website
Related
newstalk941.com
Cookeville Fire Department Responds To Fire On S. Willow Tuesday Morning
Cookeville Fire Department crews responded to a commercial fire on South Willow Avenue in less than a minute Tuesday morning. Lieutenant Zachary Womack said the fire at the electronic repair shop began around 11:20 a.m. “We found the fire in the middle of the building, got a pretty quick knockdown...
Cottontown residents stop demolition of historic post office and home
After News 2 arrived residents say demolition of the two properties has since be put on hold.
2 displaced after early morning house fire in Franklin
The Franklin Fire Department is investigating after a fire significantly damaged a townhome early Tuesday morning.
smokeybarn.com
VIDEO: Car Ignights With Fireworks Show On Hwy 161, No Driver Found
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A vehicle mysteriously ignited in the middle of nowhere on Hwy 161 near Springfield Saturday night, with no one around willing to claim the vehicle. The fireball put on an interesting magnesium fireworks show. Smokey Barn News was on scene and captured the moment on video.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Skatepark and BMX Pump-track to be Built in Murfreesboro
(MURFREESBORO, TN) The City of Murfreesboro is in the planning stages of building a skatepark and BMX pump-track. Thomas Laird with the Parks and Rec Department told WGNS a design workshop will take place on Thursday, October 13th…. A pump-track is for BMX riders and consists of a circular loop...
Fire erupts at 2-story townhouse in Antioch
Nashville Fire Department crews were dispatched to a 2-story townhouse on fire in Antioch, with smoke and flames visible from the street.
Man attacked with metal pipe beneath pedestrian bridge in downtown Nashville
A witness called officers to the scene on Second Avenue South and said a man just hit someone multiple times with a pipe.
murfreesboro.com
Murfreesboro Road Construction Projects for October 2 – 8
Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St) Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday: As part of the Oakland Court development, Academy St will be closed to through traffic between Palm Ct and Hembree St. Lokey Ave will also be closed at Academy St. Site construction work continues. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 dead after house fire in Walterhill
Crews were called to a burning home on South Epps Wood Court around noon.
Springfield man killed in motorcycle collision on Hwy 431
A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 431 Monday afternoon in Springfield.
‘Spray of bullets’ in East Nashville drive-by near tourists
Metro police are looking for multiple suspects following a drive-by shooting in East Nashville that left four injured. Police say a "spray of bullets" were fired just before 10 p.m. Sunday on South 7th Street, where investigators recovered nearly three dozen shell casings.
‘Multi injury crash’ cleared on Lewisburg Pike in Williamson County, authorities say
Sunday evening motorists were asked to find alternate routes in Williamson County due to a multi-vehicle crash along Lewisburg Pike.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘A shock to all of us’: Neighbors react to deadly Walterhill house fire
Rutherford County Firefighters discovered a victim inside who they say died at the scene.
WSMV
House fire kills one person in Rutherford Co.
WALTERHILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several Rutherford County agencies responded to a large house fire that resulted in one person dying on Sunday afternoon. According to Rutherford County Fire and Rescue, they were called to a house fire on South Epps Wood Court around noon on Sunday. Heavy fire was seen on one corner of the structure.
Nolensville LPR camera leads to arrest of alleged Murfreesboro assault suspect
According to officials, Kevin Collins is the suspect in Rutherford County thefts where a person allegedly pulled a box cutter and a knife on loss prevention personnel at two stores in Murfreesboro.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Middle Tennessee Electric Crews from Rutherford / Wilson Counties Currently in Florida After Hurricane Ian
UPDATE: Murfreesboro, Tenn.— Crews from Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) based in Murfreesboro answered the call of duty by heading to areas recently impacted by Hurricane Ian... That was Amy Byers, Communications Director for MTE. Byers said the first stop for our crews was Ridgeland, South Carolina this past Thursday,...
smokeybarn.com
Springfield Man Dies In Fatal Motorcycle Crash On Tom Austin Hwy
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Tom Austin Highway was closed at West County Farm Rd following a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a truck Monday afternoon. LOCATION OF CRASH. The first call came into 911 at 3:27 PM. Both lanes of Tom Austin Highway leaving Springfield were...
The Grilled Cheeserie closing Franklin location on Main Street
Not three years later, Crystal Luna-Bogan is having to tape a note to the glass and lock the door behind her for the last time on Main Street of dishing up tots and melty sandwiches.
newstalk941.com
Tractor Supply In Sparta Working Towards November Opening Date
The Tractor Supply Company location in Sparta will have its grand-opening on November 5th. That is according to Store Manager Olivia Jones. Jones said the store will offer a full garden center, a drive-thru for large items and other standard merchandise. ‘We still have some construction workers trying to finish...
2 accused vehicle thieves injured in shooting on Nolensville Pike in South Nashville
Officials closed a portion of Nolensville Pike in South Nashville after two people were injured in a shooting early Monday morning.
Comments / 0