holtvilletribune.com
Volunteers Gear Up for 7th Annual Imperial Valley Pride
EL CENTRO — “Let’s start,” said Rosa Diaz, chief executive officer of the Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center. “I want to thank everyone for taking the time to volunteer your time. This event would not be possible if it wasn’t for your hard work and dedication.”
Cody’s Closet donate beds to children
Cody's Closet is hosting an event where the community is able to donate clothes, utensils and beds to children who are in need on October 15 The post Cody’s Closet donate beds to children appeared first on KYMA.
SignalsAZ
Tacos and Tunes Moves to Main Street, Yuma
A popular tradition returns to a new location as Tacos and Tunes fills up Yuma’s historic downtown Main Street from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. Live entertainment fills the entire event, headlined by Corazon de Mana. One block of Main Street will be filled with taco vendors. Adjacent to that will be Dessert Circle for those who have a taste for something sweeter.
Fentanyl colored pills seized in Imperial County
More than 100 grams of fentanyl found in pills of different colors EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - According to the Imperial County Narcotics Task Force (ICNTF), their special agents arrested a person who had over 170 grams of fentanyl in the form of pills in September, 2022. ICNTF said that these pills were in The post Fentanyl colored pills seized in Imperial County appeared first on KYMA.
Fentanyl concerns with Halloween around the corner
Fentanyl has become a common drug on the streets and with Halloween coming up parents are concern and aware of them. The post Fentanyl concerns with Halloween around the corner appeared first on KYMA.
YUHSD students go to Washington for SkillsUSA
- Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) Career and Technical Education (CTE) student ambassadors went to Washington for the annual SkillsUSA Washington Leadership Training Institute from Sept. 17-21. The post YUHSD students go to Washington for SkillsUSA appeared first on KYMA.
Meth seized at the Wellton station
According to a post from the U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector, agents from the Wellton station seized 147 pounds of meth worth about $500,00 on Monday, Oct. 3. The post Meth seized at the Wellton station appeared first on KYMA.
SignalsAZ
Yuma City Announces its First Effort Toward ‘Inclusive’ Play Spaces
The City of Yuma announced it will begin incorporating inclusive play areas at some current and future playgrounds. With public involvement, inclusive play equipment could arrive soon. While the City currently has features in several parks that are “accessible” to users with disabilities, an “inclusive” play space provides an environment...
Why an Arizona desalination plant has been idle for 30 years
By volume, the Yuma Desalting Plant is one of the largest in the United States. Completed in 1992, the facility has the capacity to filter 73 million gallons of water per day.
No jury decision needed, Lucero retrial comes to abrupt end after pleading guilty
Following a shocking mistrial in April, the saga of state prosecutors versus 26-year-old Izak Lucero will come to and end after another sudden turn of events in the retrial. The post No jury decision needed, Lucero retrial comes to abrupt end after pleading guilty appeared first on KYMA.
Motor vehicle collision in Somerton, police and fire depts. respond
On Monday, October 3, at approximately 6:43am, the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle crash. The post Motor vehicle collision in Somerton, police and fire depts. respond appeared first on KYMA.
Fentanyl seized by Border Patrol agents at the I-8 checkpoint
According to the U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector, agents arrested a U.S. citizen attempting to smuggle fentanyl at the Interstate 8 checkpoint east of Yuma. The post Fentanyl seized by Border Patrol agents at the I-8 checkpoint appeared first on KYMA.
sandiegocountynews.com
Federal agents seize over $2.05 million of narcotics in the Imperial region
Imperial, CA–El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a United States citizen and three Mexican nationals accused of smuggling narcotics, in three separate events, over the weekend. The combined value of narcotics seized was over $2.05 million. The first incident occurred on September 23 at approximately 2:50 p.m., when...
More than 200 pounds of meth found in tractor trailer
El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a driver who attempted to smuggle about 233.9 pounds of methamphetamine at an immigration checkpoint. The post More than 200 pounds of meth found in tractor trailer appeared first on KYMA.
calexicochronicle.com
Video Shows Second Suspect in Fatal Stabbing of Calexico Transient
CALEXICO — Police are on the lookout for a second suspect caught on video fleeing the scene of a fatal stabbing of a 38-year-old transient in Calexico on Saturday morning, Sept. 24, and he is considered armed and dangerous, according to Calexico police. The transient male, identified as Martin...
