Calexico, CA

Volunteers Gear Up for 7th Annual Imperial Valley Pride

EL CENTRO — “Let’s start,” said Rosa Diaz, chief executive officer of the Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center. “I want to thank everyone for taking the time to volunteer your time. This event would not be possible if it wasn’t for your hard work and dedication.”
EL CENTRO, CA
Tacos and Tunes Moves to Main Street, Yuma

A popular tradition returns to a new location as Tacos and Tunes fills up Yuma’s historic downtown Main Street from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. Live entertainment fills the entire event, headlined by Corazon de Mana. One block of Main Street will be filled with taco vendors. Adjacent to that will be Dessert Circle for those who have a taste for something sweeter.
YUMA, AZ
Fentanyl colored pills seized in Imperial County

More than 100 grams of fentanyl found in pills of different colors EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - According to the Imperial County Narcotics Task Force (ICNTF), their special agents arrested a person who had over 170 grams of fentanyl in the form of pills in September, 2022. ICNTF said that these pills were in The post Fentanyl colored pills seized in Imperial County appeared first on KYMA.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
YUHSD students go to Washington for SkillsUSA

- Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) Career and Technical Education (CTE) student ambassadors went to Washington for the annual SkillsUSA Washington Leadership Training Institute from Sept. 17-21. The post YUHSD students go to Washington for SkillsUSA appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
Meth seized at the Wellton station

According to a post from the U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector, agents from the Wellton station seized 147 pounds of meth worth about $500,00 on Monday, Oct. 3. The post Meth seized at the Wellton station appeared first on KYMA.
WELLTON, AZ
Yuma City Announces its First Effort Toward ‘Inclusive’ Play Spaces

The City of Yuma announced it will begin incorporating inclusive play areas at some current and future playgrounds. With public involvement, inclusive play equipment could arrive soon. While the City currently has features in several parks that are “accessible” to users with disabilities, an “inclusive” play space provides an environment...
YUMA, AZ
Politics
Society
Federal agents seize over $2.05 million of narcotics in the Imperial region

Imperial, CA–El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a United States citizen and three Mexican nationals accused of smuggling narcotics, in three separate events, over the weekend. The combined value of narcotics seized was over $2.05 million. The first incident occurred on September 23 at approximately 2:50 p.m., when...
IMPERIAL, CA
Video Shows Second Suspect in Fatal Stabbing of Calexico Transient

CALEXICO — Police are on the lookout for a second suspect caught on video fleeing the scene of a fatal stabbing of a 38-year-old transient in Calexico on Saturday morning, Sept. 24, and he is considered armed and dangerous, according to Calexico police. The transient male, identified as Martin...
CALEXICO, CA

