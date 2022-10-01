Serena Williams Styles Her Daughter’s Natural Hair While Reading Her New Book, “The Adventures Of Qai Qai”

Serena Williams took to Instagram to share a short, sweet video of how she styles her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanaian, Jr’s, and it’s the cutest thing you’ll see today!

Taking to the platform, the legendary athlete shared the adorable video that started off with little Alexis sitting at a wooden table getting her natural hair styled by her mommy. After setting up all the products on the table, Serena then shared her new book, The Adventures of Qai Qai , with her baby girl to which Alexis adorably told her mom “that’s me” after seeing the brown girl on the cover of the fictional book.

Serena then pretended that she was at the salon with Alexis and told her daughter to “tell her about her day” while she styled her daughter’s hair. After giving her daughter a few fluffy pony tails and bows, Serena then read some of the book to Alexis before allowing her toddler to model off her new hairstyle. “Work that runway! Let me see you work the runway!” she told her daughter while Alexis proudly strutted her stuff in front of her mom.

“That was cool!” Alexis exclaimed. So cute!

Check out the adorable post below.

“In celebration of our new favorite book about @realqaiqai @olympiaohanian wanted to have a matching hair day! She still thinks baby girl in the story is herGet your copy at the link in my bio!” the talented tennis star captioned the short video. The Adventures of Qai Qai is Serena’s first picture book and was released on on Amazon last month and is already an Amazon # 1 bestseller! The adorable children’s book tells the story of a little girl who is worried about performing in an upcoming dance recital, but when her best friend Qai Qai comes to life, the two go on an adventure to help her find the confidence she needs. Serena gained the inspiration for the main character came from one of her daughter’s favorite things – her doll, Qai Qai.

