middlebury.edu
Middlebury Dominates Clarkson In Midweek Action
The Middlebury women's soccer team scored once in each half to shutout Clarkson 2-0 in the first meeting between the two programs. Carolyn Days and Margaret Furman each tallied their first career goals during the victory. HIGHLIGHTS. Middlebury dominated the first half, holding a 16-0 advantage in shots. Fanny Lodge...
middlebury.edu
Doug Mandigo ’96 Named Associate Head Football Coach
Middlebury has announced the promotion of Doug Mandigo '96 as the associate head football coach. In this new role, Mandigo will continue serving as the defensive coordinator, a position he has held since 2011, while assisting with the head coaching transition. "We are pleased to have the opportunity to recognize...
middlebury.edu
Men’s Golf Competes In Division I Field At Columbia Autumn Invite
The Middlebury men's golf team finished in eighth place at the Columbia Autumn Invite, an event consisting of mostly Division I opponents. The hosts, Columbia, won the event with a three-round score of 842. Sacred Heart followed closely behind, taking second place with a total of 843. The Panthers fired in a three-day total of 889.
middlebury.edu
Men’s Tennis Has Strong Showing At ITA Regional Championships
Box Score The third-ranked Middlebury men's tennis team competed at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Northeast Regional Championships this weekend hosted by Bowdoin. Neel Epstein played his way into the quarterfinal round of the singles draw, while Epstein and doubles partner Robby Ward advanced to the semifinal round in doubles to highlight the three-day tournament.
middlebury.edu
Women’s Golf Finishes Fifth at George Phinney Classic
The Middlebury women's golf team hosted the George Phinney Classic at the Ralph Myhre Golf Course this weekend. The Panthers finished in fifth place with a two-day score of 668. Williams won the event with a combined score of 648, while New York University earned second place with a total of 650.
