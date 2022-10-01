Read full article on original website
charlotteonthecheap.com
Trunk or Treat at Kingdom Builders Church
This is a free event for kids, with candy, games, food and fun. Fall is looking great around Charlotte, whether you’re looking for something spooky or totally kid-friendly! Check out our HUGE list of fall festivals, a big list of Halloween parties, Trick or Treat events, and our list of pumpkin patches, haunted trails and corn mazes!
country1037fm.com
These Are The Carolinas “Absolute Best” Nachos
Is there a better bar snack to munch on than nachos? It’s a hard sell to convince me otherwise. I can think of so many places I love to get nachos. And I’m not talking just chips and salsa or queso (though a definite guilty pleasure). Instead, I’m talking piled high with seemingly endless toppings type of nachos. Or a great way to get evenly distributed goodness- sheet pan nachos. RIP Rosemont, those were always a favorite of mine. But who has the best nachos? It’s a tough sell, and frankly I volunteer to test them all out. Unfortunately, Mashed already took one for the team and compiled a list.
WBTV
9 must-visit pumpkin patches near Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios Charlotte) - It’s time to start visiting pumpkin patches around the Charlotte area to pick the perfect jack-o-lantern. Hours change based on weather and day of the week at some of these, so check before heading out. Many also offer hours and prices for schools and other groups during the week.
WBTV
One shot in shopping center parking lot in southwest Charlotte
Conover family fights for justice after college student shot and killed. Family members tell WBTV they’re at a loss at why this happened and are hoping police can find the gunman quickly. Updated: 21 minutes ago. The owner of Dilworth Neighborhood Grille says the construction at the intersection of...
WBTV
North Charlotte families forced out of homes
Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh is stepping down in June. Hickory man dies after Jeep plunges into creek, becomes submerged, authorities say. The driver, 47-year-old Philip John Paxson, of Hickory, was found dead inside the Jeep, according to the highway patrol. Meck County Sheriff's Office changes traffic stop policy. Updated: 3...
WBTV
Some forced to vacate homes in north Charlotte given an extension to find new homes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The clock is still ticking for people in one Charlotte community after the new property management company sent out dozens of letters to vacate their rental homes. WBTV’s first brought you this story last month after a viewer called in because she didn’t have anywhere to...
getnews.info
Black Spa Awards 2022 Nominee Moon Haynes Is Making Waves In Her City
Moon Haynes has been nominated twice in the 7th Annual Black Spa Awards. Her contribution to the women of the Charlotte community is unrivaled. For more than ten years, holistic healer and licensed massage and bodywork therapist Moon Haynes has been teaching women how to heal themselves. She has been actively trying to enlighten women on how to deal with issues related to stress and depression. Since 2019, she has been working in Charlotte and trying to revolutionize the process of healing. She has been nominated twice this year for the 7th Annual Black Spa Awards 2022 being held at Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, GA, in the categories of Best Massage Therapist and the Best Beauty Product, respectively. She was able to reverse her disease with dietary changes, intensive attitude therapy, and the use of natural herbs and vitamins.
WBTV
Fight leads to deadly shooting at north Charlotte restaurant
“The Smoothie King” made the announcement in a live YouTube draft party. One dies after fight at north Charlotte restaurant leads to shooting, police say. It happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday. Conover family fights for justice after college student shot and killed. Updated: 11 hours ago. Family members tell...
qcexclusive.com
BayHaven Food & Wine Festival Returns to Charlotte
Visit Camp North End for the annual return of the Bayhaven Food & Wine Festival in Charlotte. The previously announced BayHaven Food & Wine Festival and their Juneteenth Kickoff Carnival was scheduled for 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, June 19. It was rescheduled to Oct. 21 at Camp North End and we are very excited for the event.
charlottemagazine.com
Catching Up With Gene Brown, Charlotte’s Famed Vinyl Dealer
It’s a warm Saturday evening in mid-May outside Event Masterz, a venue near the intersection of interstates 77 and 485 in southwest Charlotte. I join a growing line of about 100 people that extends around the front of a low-slung brick office building from which soft, rhythmic thumps emanate in an otherwise silent industrial park. We’re all here for the same reason, the same guy. He’s not a rapper. He’s not a producer. He’s not a DJ. “Gene Brown is my dealer.” Or so say the T-shirts for sale in the lobby.
CMPD investigating homicide near Northlake Mall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died after a shooting in north Charlotte on Tuesday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. It happened in the 9300 block of Center Lake Drive, which is in the area of the Men's Wearhouse and Panera Bread near Northlake Mall. Medic took one...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Goats and Pumpkin Decorating at Cedarbrook Alpaca Farm
Take the kids or yourself on a farm day without leaving Charlotte. Cedarbrook Alpaca Farm is a small, family-owned urban farm at 7408 Cedarbrook Drive, Charlotte, right on the border with Mint Hill. This is just a 23 minute drive from the very center of Charlotte. Owners Jay and Nicole...
WBTV
‘Life of the party’: Local singer remembered, killed in shooting at north Charlotte convenience store
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person has died and a second person was injured in a shooting at a north Charlotte convenience store. MEDIC confirmed two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after they were shot. One of them, later identified by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police as 32-year-old Raymond Goodman, died at the hospital.
Ranking reveals top public elementary schools in Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE — Niche.com has released its ninth annual set of rankings aimed at determining the best schools and school districts across the U.S. for the upcoming year. To do so, the Pittsburgh-based research and review site incorporated ratings from current students, alumni and parents with metrics such as test scores and other measures of academic performance, sports, diversity and quality of school administration. The 2023 rankings included data for more than 92,000 public schools, 30,000 private schools and 11,000 school districts nationwide.
scoopcharlotte.com
Charlotte Restaurant Openings and Key Food News You Need to Know for October
Kick off a new month with fresh flavors from around the Queen City. Read on for the foodie openings, news and events you need to know this October. As of September 20, the beloved restaurant formally in Dilworth reopened in its new spot at SouthPark’s Phillips Place. Bonterra will be serving dinner only for the first few weeks and will eventually transition into being open full-time, offering coffee and breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner. Find them at 6809 Phillips Place Court, Suite A, across the street from The Palm.
247Sports
N.C. A&T Aggie-NCCU Eagle Highlights: Duke’s Mayo Classic generates estimated $14.6 Million
Although the N.C. A&T Aggies lost to the NCCU Eagles in the Duke's Mayo Classic, the City of Charlotte won big time. This year’s Duke’s Mayo Classic was a celebration of the 100th anniversary of a historic HBCU rivalry, with North Carolina Central University defeating North Carolina A&T State University on Saturday, September 3rd in Bank of America Stadium.
WBTV
Southeast Charlotte wreck kills 1, injures another
Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh is stepping down in June. Neighbors in one Charlotte community are facing a tough reality. The homes they were renting were bought by a developer and they're being asked to move. Meck County Sheriff's Office changes traffic stop policy. Updated: 12 minutes ago. Deputies will still...
charlotteonthecheap.com
1st Annual Carolina Holiday Light Spectacular at Ballantyne’s Backyard
Huge day-by-day list of holiday events in the Charlotte area! We update it every day!. Immerse yourself in over a million Christmas lights along a half-mile walking trail. This attraction takes place every night from December 12th to 31st, 2022, from 5 to 10 p.m. It will be open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.
Free class for CPR, AED, First Aid certification being offered by Goodwill in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont is holding a free class this month for anyone interested in learning how to help people in certain emergencies. Goodwill is offering a course for CPR, First Aid, and AED certification on Saturday, Oct. 22. The course is intended to...
No one hurt when skyscraper window shot out in Uptown, police say
CHARLOTTE — No one was hurt when an window was shot out of a skyscraper in Uptown Charlotte on Tuesday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. A bullet shattered a 16th-story window of the One Wells Fargo Center sending glass falling down to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard below.
