Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bean Vegan Cuisine: A Good Vegan Restaurant In Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC and the effects of Hurricane Ian on Power, Sports, and the AirportTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
2 Positives and 1 huge negative from the Panthers' first victoryEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Charlotte NC Area 55 Plus or Active Adult Communities Home Prices and HOA FeesLynn Alvarez - Living In Greater CharlotteCharlotte, NC
Related
country1037fm.com
Fall Festival Comes To Ballantyne This Weekend
If you’re in search of a way to spend a beautiful Fall afternoon close to home, this sounds like the ticket. An open-air market with live music, outdoor yoga, picnics, food trucks, wine and beer heads to Ballantyne’s Backyard Saturday. Markets at 11 brings a chance to shop seasonal and specialty items as well as beauty, health and and home products. Local vendors will be on site for quick bites and drink. It all takes place on Ballantyne’s former golf course starting at 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Make sure you bring a blanket to lounge on the grounds to listen to live music. Chairs, games and dogs are welcome! Free parking is available nearby at 11611 North Community House Rd. in Charlotte.
charlotteonthecheap.com
Trunk or Treat at Kingdom Builders Church
This is a free event for kids, with candy, games, food and fun. Fall is looking great around Charlotte, whether you’re looking for something spooky or totally kid-friendly! Check out our HUGE list of fall festivals, a big list of Halloween parties, Trick or Treat events, and our list of pumpkin patches, haunted trails and corn mazes!
WBTV
9 must-visit pumpkin patches near Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios Charlotte) - It’s time to start visiting pumpkin patches around the Charlotte area to pick the perfect jack-o-lantern. Hours change based on weather and day of the week at some of these, so check before heading out. Many also offer hours and prices for schools and other groups during the week.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Ride a Carousel and See Lights at Village Park in Kannapolis, NC
Have you visited Village Park in Kannapolis, NC? Not only does this park have two amazing playgrounds and multiple picnic shelters, but you’ll also find North Carolina’s only double-decker carousel lit with 1800 lights! As if that weren’t enough, the park also has a real miniature train that families can ride around the park. Tickets for the carousel and train are very inexpensive. Topping all that off is a free holiday light display and seasonal events. We loved our visit to Village Park in Kannapolis and we have all the information for you!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBTV
One shot in shopping center parking lot in southwest Charlotte
Conover family fights for justice after college student shot and killed. Family members tell WBTV they’re at a loss at why this happened and are hoping police can find the gunman quickly. Updated: 21 minutes ago. The owner of Dilworth Neighborhood Grille says the construction at the intersection of...
charlotteonthecheap.com
1st Annual Carolina Holiday Light Spectacular at Ballantyne’s Backyard
Huge day-by-day list of holiday events in the Charlotte area! We update it every day!. Immerse yourself in over a million Christmas lights along a half-mile walking trail. This attraction takes place every night from December 12th to 31st, 2022, from 5 to 10 p.m. It will be open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.
kiss951.com
These Are The Carolinas “Absolute Best” Nachos
Is there a better bar snack to munch on than nachos? It’s a hard sell to convince me otherwise. I can think of so many places I love to get nachos. And I’m not talking just chips and salsa or queso (though a definite guilty pleasure). Instead, I’m talking piled high with seemingly endless toppings type of nachos. Or a great way to get evenly distributed goodness- sheet pan nachos. RIP Rosemont, those were always a favorite of mine. But who has the best nachos? It’s a tough sell, and frankly I volunteer to test them all out. Unfortunately, Mashed already took one for the team and compiled a list.
Plaza Midwood restaurant closing after five-year run
CHARLOTTE — Coaltrane’s Char Grill will serve its last customers in Plaza Midwood Tuesday night. The South American-inspired rotisserie chicken restaurant is closing after a five-year run at 1518 Central Ave. It dished up favorites including char-grilled wings, stuffed avocados and healthy bowls. That roughly 2,400-square-foot space is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
scoopcharlotte.com
Charlotte Restaurant Openings and Key Food News You Need to Know for October
Kick off a new month with fresh flavors from around the Queen City. Read on for the foodie openings, news and events you need to know this October. As of September 20, the beloved restaurant formally in Dilworth reopened in its new spot at SouthPark’s Phillips Place. Bonterra will be serving dinner only for the first few weeks and will eventually transition into being open full-time, offering coffee and breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner. Find them at 6809 Phillips Place Court, Suite A, across the street from The Palm.
travel2next.com
20 Day Trips From Charlotte
Charlotte, North Carolina, is in the centre of the state in the Piedmont region. While the city of Charlotte has a lot to offer visitors and residents, the surrounding area has even more. With beautiful scenic landscapes, historic locations full of stories, and places of adventure and thrills, central North...
charlottemagazine.com
Catching Up With Gene Brown, Charlotte’s Famed Vinyl Dealer
It’s a warm Saturday evening in mid-May outside Event Masterz, a venue near the intersection of interstates 77 and 485 in southwest Charlotte. I join a growing line of about 100 people that extends around the front of a low-slung brick office building from which soft, rhythmic thumps emanate in an otherwise silent industrial park. We’re all here for the same reason, the same guy. He’s not a rapper. He’s not a producer. He’s not a DJ. “Gene Brown is my dealer.” Or so say the T-shirts for sale in the lobby.
‘This is not Charlotte’: Neighbors weigh in on more changes proposed for Birkdale
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Neighbors weighed in Monday on proposed plans for new development to Birkdale Village in Huntersville. Birkdale, located off Sam Furr Road and Interstate 77, is a development with restaurants, stores, a movie theater and apartments in one of Huntersville’s busiest areas. Earlier this year, the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
getnews.info
Black Spa Awards 2022 Nominee Moon Haynes Is Making Waves In Her City
Moon Haynes has been nominated twice in the 7th Annual Black Spa Awards. Her contribution to the women of the Charlotte community is unrivaled. For more than ten years, holistic healer and licensed massage and bodywork therapist Moon Haynes has been teaching women how to heal themselves. She has been actively trying to enlighten women on how to deal with issues related to stress and depression. Since 2019, she has been working in Charlotte and trying to revolutionize the process of healing. She has been nominated twice this year for the 7th Annual Black Spa Awards 2022 being held at Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, GA, in the categories of Best Massage Therapist and the Best Beauty Product, respectively. She was able to reverse her disease with dietary changes, intensive attitude therapy, and the use of natural herbs and vitamins.
WBTV
North Charlotte families forced out of homes
Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh is stepping down in June. Hickory man dies after Jeep plunges into creek, becomes submerged, authorities say. The driver, 47-year-old Philip John Paxson, of Hickory, was found dead inside the Jeep, according to the highway patrol. Meck County Sheriff's Office changes traffic stop policy. Updated: 3...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Goats and Pumpkin Decorating at Cedarbrook Alpaca Farm
Take the kids or yourself on a farm day without leaving Charlotte. Cedarbrook Alpaca Farm is a small, family-owned urban farm at 7408 Cedarbrook Drive, Charlotte, right on the border with Mint Hill. This is just a 23 minute drive from the very center of Charlotte. Owners Jay and Nicole...
WBTV
Fight leads to deadly shooting at north Charlotte restaurant
“The Smoothie King” made the announcement in a live YouTube draft party. One dies after fight at north Charlotte restaurant leads to shooting, police say. It happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday. Conover family fights for justice after college student shot and killed. Updated: 11 hours ago. Family members tell...
Raleigh News & Observer
Gibson Mill Market details official Concord food hall opening with six local vendors
Concord’s first food hall at Gibson Mill Market officially opens Wednesday with six vendors. “We’re thrilled to officially open and become a foodie destination in the Concord area,” Thomas Moore, business development director at Gibson Mill, said in a statement released Monday. The 17,000-square-foot market can support...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Builder's granddaughter pushes to save family home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Joy Bigger Sanderson says she’s fighting to keep the home built by her great grandfather — from getting torn down. James Bigger built the “blue house” located at 233 Catamount Drive in Clover, S.C. in 1846. Rinehart Realty listed it for sale...
No one hurt when skyscraper window shot out in Uptown, police say
CHARLOTTE — No one was hurt when an window was shot out of a skyscraper in Uptown Charlotte on Tuesday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. A bullet shattered a 16th-story window of the One Wells Fargo Center sending glass falling down to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard below.
kiss951.com
$30 Scratch-off Could Bring $1 Million Prize
It’s normal to contemplate buying a $30 scratch-off lottery ticket. Susan Underwood of Monroe North Carolina took a chance on a $30 scratch-off and pocketed a $1 million prize. Underwood bought her lucky Millionaire Maker ticket from Rollinghill Express on West Roosevelt Boulevard in Monroe. When Underwood arrived to collect her prize, she had a decision to make. She could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. She chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $426,069.
Comments / 0