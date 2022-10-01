Read full article on original website
NDSU Bison Athletics
NDSU Women’s Golf Finishes in Seventh Place at the Pat Lesser-Harbottle Invitational
TACOMA, Wash. – Leah Skaar notched her third top 10 finish of the season to help the North Dakota State women's golf team to a seventh-place finish at the Pat Lesser-Harbottle Invitational at Tacoma Country and Golf Club on Tuesday afternoon. The Bison (297-291-302--890) posted a season-best three-round total...
NDSU Bison Athletics
Bison Make First Trip in Five Years to Indiana State Saturday
THIS WEEK: No. 1-ranked North Dakota State (4-1, 2-0 MVFC) goes back on the road to face Indiana State (1-3, 0-1 MVFC) in a Missouri Valley Football Conference game this Saturday, Oct. 8, at Memorial Stadium (12,764) in Terre Haute, Ind. This is NDSU's first trip to Indiana State since 2017.
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo Sheyenne boys’ soccer team forfeits from state tournament
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officials from the West Fargo School District say the Sheyenne High School boys’ soccer team will no longer be playing in the state tournament, which was scheduled to begin on October 6, 2022. On October 3, the district realized an ineligible student-athlete...
The Smelliest City In North Dakota Is A Stinker For Sure
Have you been to the smelliest town in North Dakota before?. I have, I grew up in it, and let me tell you it can be a "stinker" for many months each year, and there are multiple reasons why. More on that in just a moment. I know where I...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Chase through Minnesota, North Dakota leads to arrest in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A man is facing charges after a pursuit that began in Minnesota ended in South Fargo. Authorities say they were trying to stop a pickup that was towing a van on a trailer Saturday afternoon around 2 p.m. in Minnesota. Stop sticks were eventually used to flatten the pickup's tires in Fargo and the vehicle crashed into a hedge near the Countryside Mobile Home Park at 25th Street and Eighth Avenue. There were no injuries.
lakesarearadio.net
Papacitos Closes Fergus Falls Store
FERGUS FALLS (KDLM) – A Lakes Area favorite is closing its doors in Fergus Falls. Papacito’s Burritos in Fergus falls announced on social media over the weekend that they were closing their doors due to “staffing issues and uncertainty of continuing to be consistent with hours.”. Their...
srperspective.com
Fargo priest nears 60 years of service
Next June, Rev. Father Richard Goellen of Fargo will have spent the last 60 years of his life as a Roman Catholic priest with the Catholic Diocese of Fargo. But Goellen’s service extends even further. For more than half the time he was a priest, he was also serving our country as a member of the U.S. Army.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Woman hurt in crash north of Detroit Lakes
(Becker County, MN) -- The State Patrol is investigating a late night crash north of Detroit Lakes. It happened just before 11:30 last night at Highway 59 and County Road 131. Troopers say a car driven by 30-year old Shannon Warren of St. Paul left the road and hit a light pole. She suffered non life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Detroit Lakes hospital. Other occupants in the vehicle fled the scene.
valleynewslive.com
Traill County teen goes missing
TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 14-year-old Traill County girl has gone missing and her family is looking to bring her home. Rowan Ellingson ran away from home Thursday night. She was last seen in Hillsboro early Friday morning, but has not been heard from since. Rowan is...
valleynewslive.com
Report of shots fired leads to arrest in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest following a report of shots fired in downtown Fargo. Police say on Saturday, Oct. 1 around 1:40 a.m. they were called to the 400 block of University Dr. N. for a report of shots fired. Authorities say two people...
valleynewslive.com
Passengers ditch car, woman rushed to hospital following crash
NEAR DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One woman was rushed to the hospital and everyone else in the car ran after a crash near Detroit Lakes, MN. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2 along Hwy. 59 near Co. Rd. 131.
kvrr.com
1 shot in Downtown Fargo shooting
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — One man is shot and taken a hospital for life-threatening injuries when he was shot in downtown Fargo Friday night. Police are investigating the shooting that took place on the 600 block of Main Avenue after 9:30. They say the suspect and victim knew one...
kvrr.com
Man Wanted in Downtown Fargo Shooting Turns Himself In
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — A man wanted in a downtown Fargo shooting on Friday night is in jail. Police say 24-year-old Schuyler Ferguson, with no permanent address, is facing charges of aggravated assault for the shooting of a man in an apartment above Rhombus Guys Pizza in the 600 block of Main Avenue.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Moorhead man crashes motorcycle in Grant County
(Pelican Lake Township, MN) -- A Moorhead man is recovering from his injuries after crashing his motorcycle in Grant County Sunday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says 59-year-old Richard Christensen was headed westbound on I-94 around 2 p.m. when he left the roadway and crashed into the median near milepost 72 in Pelican Lake Township.
valleynewslive.com
FPD needs help identifying person of interest in a forced entry incident
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a person of interest possibly involved in a forced entry incident that occurred September 21 in the 300 block of 7th Avenue S. Authorities say the man pictured above damaged a security camera...
valleynewslive.com
Woman rushed to hospital after crashing into Fergus Falls hotel
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One woman is in the hospital and authorities are investigating after a vehicle smashed into the pool area of a hotel. Authorities say it happened around 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3 at the AmericInn along West Lincoln Ave. in Fergus Falls. Police...
valleynewslive.com
Community rallies around Fargo man after nearly dying from severe pneumonia
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Adam Kolling, who already has multiple sclerosis, ended up in the emergency room on July 24. There doctors discovered he had a severe case of pneumonia and eventually was put into a medically induced coma. “Scared that we were going to lose him and...
ND Highway Patrol car hidden in plain site
North Dakota Highway Patrol Sergeant Wade Kadrmas shared all the reasons why the department is ramping up efforts making their patrol cars less easy to identify. “I think that the unique thing would be the decals on how they’re less conspicuous during the daytime at least. At night they’re still going to be reflective,” Kadrmas […]
trfradio.com
Crash Victims Flee Highway 59 Accident
A Saint Paul area woman was injured in a single vehicle accident last night in Becker County. According to the Minnesota State patrol, Shannon Ann Warren, 30, was injured when the northbound 2001 Cadillac Seville she was driving left Highway 59 at County Road 131 in Detroit Township and struck a light pole. According to the State Patrol report, the other occupants of the vehicle fled the scene. Warren was taken to Detroit Lakes Hospital and treated for injuries troopers at the scene described as non-life threatening. Warren was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident reported just before 11:30pm.
