Pilots Impress at ITA All-American Championships

CARY, N.C. – Portland women's tennis standout Iva Zelic pulled out a three-set singles win over No. 75 Mila Saric of Florida State on Tuesday to finish a strong Portland showing at the ITA All-American Women's Tennis Championships at Cary Tennis Park. Zelic also partnered with teammate Sally Pethybridge to win four-of-five doubles matches at the event.
Pilots Cruise to ITA All-American Doubles Qualifying Draw with Third Win

CARY, N.C. – The Portland women's tennis doubles tandem of Iva Zelic and Sally Pethybridge won their third match in 24 hours on Sunday afternoon at the prestigious ITA All-American Championships to move into Monday's Qualifying Draw. The duo knocked off the Pre-Qualifying Draw's No. 2 seed from Wake...
