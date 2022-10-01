In the popular tourist destination of Los Cabos – the gem of the scenic Baja Peninsula – sailing has long been one of the most popular activities for visitors and locals alike. The teeming azure waters off Los Cabos are well suited to hosting both pleasure cruises and more adventurous snorkel and diving tours, boasting incredible biodiversity and stunning geological formations. For centuries, men have dominated the sailing profession in Los Cabos…but Karen Zaragoza is doing her part to change that.

