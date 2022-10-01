Read full article on original website
drifttravel.com
Introducing BÄAK in Tulum, Mexico
At its core, BÄAK is an eco-conscious luxury travel management company, revolutionizing the vacation rental experience for property owners and journeyers alike. Founded in a little corner of paradise in Tulum, Mexico, BÄAK assembled an intimate team of like-minded young thought leaders and change-makers who set foot on this path with the intention to create a conscious business filled with life-changing experiences, natural luxury, and deep connection.
cruisefever.net
Four Seasons Launching First Cruise Ship in 2025
Four Seasons, one of the world’s most well known luxury hotels, is launching their first luxury yacht in 2025 and will have a guest passenger ratio of 1:1. Four Seasons is teaming up in partnership with luxury shipping experts Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings LTD and venerated Italian shipbuilders Fincantieri to create the first of its kind Four Seasons Yacht, anticipated to set sail in 2025.
drifttravel.com
BeaverTails Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival Announces The IDB1 World Championships And More!
The BeaverTails Ottawa Ice Dragon Boat Festival returns February 3-20 as part of Ottawa’s 45th Annual Winterlude. With activities planned at multiple sites including the Rideau Canal Skateway at Dow’s Lake, TD Place Arena and Ottawa’s live music hall The Rainbow. Registration, which has sold out in...
vinlove.net
Bai Sao – a potential beach for Phu Quoc tourism
KIEN GIANG – Phu Quoc’s “glossy once” beach is expected to have a stronger investment with a new look and stature on the international tourist map. Bai Sao used to be the pride of Phu Quoc tourism, now sending the concerns of those who love the pearl island about a land rich in potential but still not shining right.
Everything To Know About the Hamptons Superyacht Cruise Featuring Dom Pérignon and a Michelin-Star Sushi Chef
Maybe while taking an August stroll somewhere along the shoreline of the waters between Sag Harbor and Montauk in New York's Hamptons, you caught a glimpse of the 88-foot San Lorenzo superyacht...
drifttravel.com
Charting New Waters for Female Sailors in Los Cabos
In the popular tourist destination of Los Cabos – the gem of the scenic Baja Peninsula – sailing has long been one of the most popular activities for visitors and locals alike. The teeming azure waters off Los Cabos are well suited to hosting both pleasure cruises and more adventurous snorkel and diving tours, boasting incredible biodiversity and stunning geological formations. For centuries, men have dominated the sailing profession in Los Cabos…but Karen Zaragoza is doing her part to change that.
drifttravel.com
National Fried Chicken Festival on the New Orleans Lakefront
Now in its fifth year, the National Fried Chicken Festival (FCF) presented by Raising Cane’s attracted 107, 423 attendees to its new location along the New Orleans Lakefront. This year’s event attracted over 62,000 attendees on Saturday, October 1st, and nearly 46,000 visitors on Sunday, October 2nd. “We...
