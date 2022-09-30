ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Blame, threat and clash: the war between pickleball and tennis players is escalating – on and off the court

There’s a storm brewing on the tennis courts of America. Admittedly a very middle class, middle-aged storm, but a storm nonetheless. On one side are the tennis players, with their eons of history, perfectly pressed shorts and thousands of dollars to spend on lessons. And on the other are the advocates for America’s fastest growing athletic pursuit: pickleball.
