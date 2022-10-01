CAMPBELL — Sophomore Evan Billings was the star of the show for the Wellsville Lions on their latest road trip Monday night. Across all 80 minutes that their battle with host Campbell-Savona would see, his goal was the only one that found the back of the net, as he put the Lions on top for good in the first half while Logan Dunbar provided an incredible showing in goal to help secure the 1-0 win over the Panthers.

WELLSVILLE, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO