Read full article on original website
Related
wellsvillesun.com
Wellsville boys soccer wins, Fillmore girls win, boys score 11 goals; county roundup
CAMPBELL — Sophomore Evan Billings was the star of the show for the Wellsville Lions on their latest road trip Monday night. Across all 80 minutes that their battle with host Campbell-Savona would see, his goal was the only one that found the back of the net, as he put the Lions on top for good in the first half while Logan Dunbar provided an incredible showing in goal to help secure the 1-0 win over the Panthers.
wellsvillesun.com
Cuba-Rushford football with huge shutout win over South Seneca, 14-0; 11-man team wins first for coach Jarrod Bell (photo gallery and story)
CUBA — It’s been four long seasons since the Cuba-Rushford Rebels football program last had a taste of sweet, sweet victory. Saturday afternoon, that long stand of waiting patiently would all come to an exciting end. The feeling of jubilation surrounded the field in Cuba when the Rebels...
First-time racer wins 41st Annual Guthrie Wineglass Marathon
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Before collapsing to his knees, Spencer Friske flew through the finish line, earning first place in Sunday’s 41st Annual Guthrie Wineglass Marathon, racing in his first marathon ever. “It’s a dream come true,” said Friske. The Guthrie Wineglass Marathon took off at 7:45 a.m., the 26.2-mile race traveling through Steuben County […]
wellsvillesun.com
Women’s Wave coming to Wellsville this Saturday October 8 at the Fasset Greenspace
Meet the speakers planned for this Saturday in downtown Wellsville. WHEN: Sat. Oct. 8th, 1:00 pm Gather/Sign-making, 1:30 pm Rally, followed by March. WHERE: Fassett GreenSpace, 55 N Main Street, Wellsville, NY. INFO: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/women-s-wave-rally-march-wellsville-ny-1 LOCAL CONTACT: Patty MacEwan 703/582-8476. Allegany County – On Saturday October 8th, a Women’s Wave is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gorgeous Farm For Sale In Springville, NY [PHOTOS]
The fall is the perfect time to shop for houses in Western New York. The leaves are changing and the cooler air has moved in. There are some pretty spectacular places to see and consider if you are buying a home. There are some homes that are fit for "the...
Trick-or-treat times across the Twin Tiers
(WETM) – October is here, and that means Halloween candy is coming out in droves. Halloween weekend will arrive before we know it, so here’s a list of trick-or-treat times across the Twin Tiers. The list will be updated as more towns announce their trick-or-treating times. If you know of a time that you don’t […]
Bath veteran given handicap-accessible home
A local wounded combat veteran got the chance to walk into his fully-accessible, mortgage-free home in Bath Tuesday morning.
Residential food box gets vandalized
ELMIRA, N.Y. ( WETM) – Kevin Bennett is a resident of Elmira who ran a food box with his family for over a year. This was until a couple of weeks ago when it got vandalized. Community cupboard has several food boxes throughout the Elmira area. Once Kevin found out about them, he asked to […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
wellsvillesun.com
Wounded Warriors honor Canisteo Police Department officer and Veteran Brent Nadjadi with new home
Wounded veteran and Canisteo police officer receives new accessible home. There was a ribbon cutting Tuesday for a new fully accessible home for a wounded combat veteran who was born and raised in Bath. The mortgage-free home was offered Tuesday to Staff Sergeant Brent Nadjadi. Previously, Nadjadi had lived in a home that couldn’t accommodate his needs. The home became a reality thanks largely to the efforts and support of Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors, North Atlantic States Regional Council Carpenters, United Brotherhood of Carpenters, and general contractor Welliver.
DEC finds, destroys 15 more pot plants on state lands
NEW HUDSON, N.Y. (WETM) – Just over a week after finding marijuana plants in a State forest in Allegany County, the DEC reported that over a dozen more plants were found on another State property. The DEC said that Forest Rangers took a report of cannabis cultivation in the Hanging Bog Wildlife Management Area in […]
18-year-old driver dies after McKean County rollover
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An 18-year-old driver has died following an accident overnight in McKean County. His teenaged passenger was seriously injured. At about 1:03 a.m. on Oct. 3, Donovan Smith was driving north on Forest Road 173 (Fire Road). A Pennsylvania State Police report said the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed when Smith […]
Famous Western New York Town Called “Absolutely Shameful”
It’s hard to believe that anyone would call us “absolutely shameful.” After all, we are known as “The City of Good Neighbors.”. However, one Western New York town is getting slammed after people witnessed some questionable behavior over the weekend, and now it’s getting serious attention on social media.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsChannel 36
Semi Hauling 40,000lbs of Bananas Overturns on I-86
LOWMAN, NY (WENY) -- A tractor-trailer hauling a load of bananas overturned on Interstate 86 Monday evening in Chemung County. The crash happened around 10:15PM Monday, in between exits 57 and 58 in the westbound lane. According to the Chemung County Sheriff's Office, the truck was hauling 40,000 pounds of bananas when the driver lost control and overturned in the median.
wesb.com
Three Charged with Rioting
Three people have been charged with rioting after a violent disturbance Saturday night. Foster Township Police are reporting the arrest of 56-year-old Arnold E. Sirline of Bradford, 19-year-old Joshua James Isaman of Olean, and 20-year-old Claudia Serline of Bradford on multiple charges, including felony riot, intent to commit a felony, harassment with physical contact, disorderly conduct – fighting, assault, and reckless endangerment.
Over 100 properties for sale in Steuben County Property Tax Auction
Steuben County has announced the 100+ properties for sale in this year's second Delinquent Real Property Tax Auction that starts this month.
wesb.com
Salamanca Woman Charged in Allegany Armed Robbery
A Salamanca woman was charged with an Allegany robbery Friday. New York State Police charged 32-year-old Alexa R. Knoxsah with felony assault with intent to cause injury with a weapon, felony possession of a weapon and felony robbery.
wellsvillesun.com
Riot charges filed against three people in McKean County PA disturbance
Potter County man arrested on nine charges in separate incident. Foster Township police say two men and a woman are facing felony riot charges stemming from a violent disturbance Saturday night in McKean County, PA. The trio was arraigned in court around 11 p.m. by Magisterial District Judge Richard W. Luther. Arrested and charged:
Tioga County man charged with animal cruelty after fairgrounds auction
CHARLESTON TWP, Pa. (WETM) – A Tioga County man is facing animal cruelty charges in connection to an auction at the Fairgrounds on October 1. Pennsylvania State Police said that Michael Cliver, 35, of Westfield, Pa. was found to be auctioning off a live 6-year-old mini mare horse as a prize at the Tioga County […]
Screwdriver stabbing incident leads to arrest
Elmira Police report that a woman has been arrested following stabbing another with a screwdriver multiple times.
wellsvillesun.com
Allegany County District Attorney Reports
Assistant District Attorney Ian M. Jones prosecuting. Charges: Assault in the 2nd degree (a class D felony) Proceedings: Aweys A. Hussein returned County Court for allegedly assaulting an inmate within the Allegany County Jail, causing injury. The terms of a settlement were placed on the record, with the defendant’s plea and sentencing scheduled for November 29, 2022. The defendant will plead guilty as charged and be sentenced to 2 years in state prison with 1.5 years of post-release supervision.
Comments / 0